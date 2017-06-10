Congratulations to 2017 college graduates from the metro-east

The following students graduated in spring 2017:
These area students were listed as eligible for graduation from Baylor University of Waco, Texas.
Millstadt: Shawn Matthew Cable.
These area students were listed as eligible for graduation from Blackburn College of Carlinville, Illinois
Belleville: DeArryka Williams.
East St Louis: Natasha Anthony.
Edwardsville: Katherine Payne.
Godfrey: Jordan Range.
Granite City: James Zeitler.
Highland: Christine Hobbs.
Venice: Jacob Webb.
These area students were listed as eligible for graduation from Grantham University of Lenexa, Kansas.
Belleville: Lee Ayers, Thomas Barger, Makishia Beasley, Zack Daniels, Kevin Holden, Paul James, Daniel Kenemore, Beverly King, Jerry Lester, Meghan Montgomery, Orlando Oliver, Karana Rice, Edward Sanchez, Ladarrian Smith, Reginald Stevenson, Arthur Stewart, Lindsey Tyler, Desmond Williams.
Collinsville: Donald Cary, Gerald Poindexter.
Dorsey: Kimberly Pakovich.
East Alton: Heather Crain.
East Saint Louis: Aisha Hughes, Tanya Nesbitt.
Edwardsville: Travis Whittington.
Fairview Heights: Wanda Brown, Allen Faison, Sandra Hess, Tina Jackson, James McIsaac, Patti Oliver, Scott Rutledge, Tiffany Turner, Amanda Wickenkamp.
Glen Carbon: John Meckel.
Granite City: Jose Diaz-Gonzalez, Tamika Mebane.
Highland: Justin Hogman.
Lebanon: James Cicero, Jeffrey Fairlie, Scott Rappold, Scott Reisinger.
Marissa: Daniel Phelps.
Mascoutah: Alvord Freeman, James Harrelson, Todd McPeak.
O’Fallon: Ricardo Blake, James Campbell, Lucas Choate, Reginald Harwell, Stephanie Harwell, Mark Johnson, Tyson Jones, Ricky Richardson, Jody Salley, Joel Scherer, Marcelo Shin, Vincent Stineman, Johnny Whitted, Melina Whitted.
Scott Air Force Base: Victor Harris, Arthur Johnson, Burden Morris, Geoffrey Phillips, John Ruch, Janet Watson.
Troy: Thomas Kinney, Paula Plander.
These area students were listed as eligible for graduation from Gustavus Adolphus College of Saint Peter, Minnesota.
Marine: Lauren Kershner.
These area students were listed as eligible for graduation from Illinois Wesleyan University.
Belleville: LeeAnna Studt.
Edwardsville: Cara Miller.
Fairview Heights: Elizabeth Ferris.
These area students were listed as eligible for graduation from Iowa State University.
Belleville: Keresten Bobby.
East St. Louis: Darryl Austin.
Edwardsville: Quiana Hampton.
Godfrey: Aurion Berry.
O’Fallon: Christian Novy.
These area students were listed as eligible for graduation from McKendree University.
Albers: Richard L. Backes, Michelle A. Mueth.
Alhambra: Lauren R. Craft, Katie Ann Menendez.
Alorton: Earnest Dewhite Lawrence Johnson.
Alton: Vanessa L. Groff, Jordyn M. Halm, Melinda A. Knoche.
Anna: Robert L. Craft, Alison M. Tweedy.
Ava: Heather M. Sunny.
Aviston: Rebecca L. Lyons Niemann, Rachel C. Robben, Adam Joseph Strubhart.
Beckemeyer: Ashley C. Ritchey, Lacey M. Wiebler.
Belleville: Brittany L. Becker, Jeffrey D. Bird, Kimberley A. Buckley, Randi G. Christ, Emily Elaine Cimarolli, Latesha Nanette Clemons, Kelcie Page Comley, Haley M. Cusick, Tasha L. DeProw, Katelyn B. Doughty, Haley R. Ecker, Jennie R. Fowler-Williams, Amanda M. Griffith, Troy J. Griffith, Ellen E. Harpstrite Keefe, Sharon R. Herath, Amilyn E. Johnson, Megan N. Killian, Carmelita M. Maul, Rashawn Denise McKinney, Lauren M. Neighbors, Laraina S. Parker, Bethany J. Phillips, Theresa K. Presson, Maryl Elizabeth Pritchett, James M. Robben, Marie Steveete Sally, Mesa R. Spottedcorn, Christopher D. Stier, Damion J. Stokley Sr., Phillip Bryan Thompson, Shayla R. Welton, Kelly L. West, Katie E. Wiggin, Stacy E. Wilke, Tyler J. Winfield, Chataqua M. Yardley.
Bethalto: Gina A. Coates, Wyatt S. Sutton, Emily Christine Van Natta, Kyle D. Yates.
Breese: Mollie E. Funk, Chelsey R. Henrichs, Alicia A. Jansen, Bailey R. Kampwerth, Cheryl R. Koerkenmeier, Raelyn M. Luebbers, Paige N. Maue, Gabrielle L. McIntyre, Erica M. Niemeyer, Clinton H. Ratermann, Jay C. Voss.
Cahokia: Gabrielle C. Chism, Lannetta B. Ford.
Carbondale: Brooke A. Beck, Ruth C. Dougherty, Dana L. Harris, Anjae Kitasha Hatley, Heather L. Hoffmann, Ryan P. Thomas.
Carlyle: Tyson R. Boehne, BBA, Lauren E. Myers, Jennifer Y. Whittaker.
Caseyville: Brittany D. Boucher, John A. Flick.
Centralia: Andrea R. Abernathy, Kyle J. Brink, Amanda L. Deomes, Angela K. Edson, Brittany R. Huff, Cynthia G. Kessler, Siera D. Smith.
Chester: Dwight D. Lochhead, Rachel K. Marshall, Sarah J. Mueller, Kristin E. Petrowske.
Collinsville: Olivia A. Cusanelli, Karla M. Halde, Zachary D. Howell, Katherine A. Jones, Harry E. Masterman, Kate E. Mayes, Megan R. Meckfessel, Megan Elizabeth Prior, Kerri L. Yanousek.
Columbia: Jessica M. Prosser, Vincent R. Spradling, Shelby K. Swanner.
Coulterville: Geoffrey P. Hubbard.
East Alton: Brittany N. Davis, Victoria A. Fulgham, Amy M. Guarino, Jack D. Moore, Lori A. Smith.
East St. Louis: Lazabier N. Graham, Jalyn C. King, Stephen L. McIntosh, Donna Lisa Phillips, Tiera L. Powell.
Edwardsville: Deonte T. Andresen, Lori M. Bonds, Michelle L. Dempsey, Aubry K. Dickmann, Sheldon J. Fettig, Sandrarae V. Hyatt, Cameron C. James, Emily J. Keeven, Sean P. Mead, Autumn J. Miller, Lauren B. Mudge, Dustin A. Page, Meranda J. Paige, China R. Rongey, Jeanette A. Roundcount, Victoria Rose Schultz.
Fairview Heights: Jamie Alexander Billups, Schallon G. Foggs, Anna M. Gailius, Khalind D. Hayes, Robert J. Kostelac, Jessica L. Mitchell, Ashley R. Sanders, Bobbi-Jo Stroup, Stephanie Renee Wright.
Freeburg: Ashley N. Duffie, Megan Rae Espenschied, Mathew H. Gould, Ryan M. Gryzmala, Hannah E. Harry, Kari Lynn Kinzel, Thomas J. Stratton.
Glen Carbon: Zachary T. Loehr.
Godfrey: Ann M. Hanson, Sarah M. Harp, Bradley D. Henry, Rachel Elizabeth Smith, Rebecca L. Voigt Burek, Justin R. White.
Granite City: Brooke N. Coakley, Tanner J. Cooper, Jenna A. Davis, Joseph A. Dumoulin, Mariah A. Harrison, Tyler W. Jewell, Alexis M. Lee, Macey D. Osborn, Nicholas S. Perrin, McKenna L. Scaturro, Hannah R. Skirball, Alexander J. Smith, Christopher C. Smith, Hannah E. Valbert, Brendan A. Whitt.
Highland: Jordan E. Barker, Samantha A. Brinker, Elizabeth C. Bruchhauser, Christopher J. Comrie, Laura A. Foerster, Phillip S. Germagliotti, Thomas J. Hamil, Crystal R. Haselhorst, Carliann F. Huelsmann, Kelsey Jo Koyanagi, Gregory J. Lumsden, Megan E. Mattmiller, Emily J. Morton-Weiss, Janell M. Straeter.
Lebanon: Terrence A. Adams-Jones, Lucky J. Baar, Hayley S. Barnes, Beverly A. Case, Mason R. Christ, Madison J. Dauch, Ryan C. Dineen, JoAnna M. Espique, Allison Dee Gaubatz, Branden J. Henson, Keanna S. Knox, Elizabeth A. Lange, Irma Maciukaite, Zane Alan Maus, Alexandra N. Nash, Brianna L. Rundle, Victoria A. Steinmann, Curtis L. Toler, Cameron Darrell Williams, Jenna Christine Wood.
Maryville: Kailey B. Heyden, Alyssa M. Reiniger, Emilie M. True, Timothy J. Whitehead.
Mascoutah: David A. Bobbitt, Mikayla L. Broaddus-Cross, Justin S. Coulter, Patrick D. Girardin, Brittany N. Henry, Caresse F. Hollendoner, Shawn M. Housley, Hayley C. Hunt, Julie A. Laakko, Brooke Zell Lorig, Chelena L. Merriman, Kurt Alan Patterson, Abigail R. Schlueter, Nathan T. Shank, Chasidy Ann Smith, Tia F. Thomas, Madelaine R. Zinser.
Millstadt: Amanda J. Basham, Renee E. Hauck, Byron H. Johnson III, Alexis B. Jones, William E. Launius, Sandra J. McBride, Kristin D. McQuaid.
Nashville: Mollie A. Borowiak, Jessica L. Heggemeier, Mary K. Wilke.
New Athens: Sierra J. Shields.
New Baden: Jaime Lynn Bonsall, Jacob Wayne Campbell, Ronald R. Drummond, Alison K. Edwards, Jessica E. Eversgerd, Laura B. Hipkiss, Sarah N. Johnson, Erica Margitta Johnson, Alicia M. Moser, April Joy Penick, Bethany D. Toms, Dana A. Woods, Taylor M. Wright.
O’Fallon: Nathanial D. Akers, Steven R. Boston, Chad A. Buss, Hannah E. Calvin, Diane C. Chalberg, Laurin K. Cummins, Jill DeAnn Doyle, Brittany N. Fife, David M. Franklin, Thomas W. Frost, Sarah M. Gabriel, Jeanine A. Gibson, Chantel L. Hedeman, Alexandra C. Hookway, Deborah F. Houston, Michael J. Jackson Jr., Jared E. Jones, Nicholas R. Kerns, Alexander J. Kluge, Stephanie L. Kornett, Becky Jo Kramer, Aubrey G. Masterson, Douglas R. Mennerick, Daniel T. O’Connor, Michelle I. Olinger, Morgan E. Phillips, Christa J. Pier, Yvonne C. Ping, Lauren A. Reeves, Sydney M. Robinson, Jason Christopher Rust, Keatyn E. Schefelker, Monica M. Stein, Taylor M. Stepp, Jennifer M. Stroot, Emily V. Walton, Kaleb D. Washington, Kerry M. Willett.
Okawville: Elizabeth J. Anderson, Rebecca L. Kinney, Bryce L. Kolweier.
Pocahontas: Nicole D. Detmer, Abigail M. Hagler, Jamie N. Hults, Marissa M. Weiss.
Red Bud: Adam M. Kunkel, Jordyn T. Lehr, Steven D. Martin.
Ruma: Valerie M. Ruebusch.
Scott Air Force Base: Keenan R. Dickens, Julie E. Goings, Mariah L. Griffin, Rachel K. Lawinger, Jeremiah P. Robillard, Jean A. Smith, Chad N. Suggs, Shannon R. Withrow.
Shiloh: Andrew R. Fairchild, Jake D. Pratt, Emily Marie Smith.
Smithton: Heather N. Gain, Collin J. Gundlach, Jennifer Lyn Jacknewitz, Scott J. Randle, Victoria Ann Taylor.
St. Jacob: Taylor M. Unger Smith, Anna M. Wells.
St. Libory: Christine Ann Tweedy.
Swansea: Carles R. Burkhead, Emily S. Consevage, Elizabeth Ann Glasscock, Alan M. Hardy, Cassie Lynn Jouett, Jakob L. Kraft, Lucas A. Mueller, James R. Parker, David G. Sanchez, Jonathan A. Severin, Juanita Louise Willis.
Trenton: Cassandra N. Hardy, Keith Richard Haselhorst, Jeffrey J. Jacober, Debra Ann Johnson, Valerie S. Lukens.
Troy: Timothy Ray Biggs, Evan D. Bosaw, Joshua A. Daugherty, Dylan G. Faulkenberg, Tyler J. Lesan, Jennifer Mary Joy McMullen, Allison L. Meyer, Amy D. Miller, Aaron C. Rogers.
Waterloo: Haley Nicole Guetterman, Jessica D. Imm, Jackson L. Jennings, Matthew B. Kendall, Andrew J. Kurtz, Megan D. Miller, Suzanne R. Stephens.
These area students were listed as eligible for graduation from Mercy College of Health Sciences of Des Moines, Iowa.
Shiloh: Shanice Mosley.
These area students were listed as eligible for graduation from Park University.
O’Fallon: Rodney Lee Cochran.
Scott Air Force Base: Michael S. Russell.
Valmeyer: Jacob Ryan Konkel.
These area students were listed as eligible for graduation from St. Louis University.
Swansea: Emily Caroline Dahm.
These area students were listed as eligible for graduation from Union University of Jackson, Tenn.
Lebanon: Hailey Nicole Cummings.
O’Fallon: Hannah Catherine Walls.
These area students were listed as eligible for graduation from the University of Illinois College of Veterinary Medicine.
Highland: Maryssa Beckman.
These area students were listed as eligible for graduation from the University of Oklahoma.
Columbia: Tiffany Maglasang, Alaina N. Meyer.
Fairview Heights: Thomas Benjamin Deppe.
O’Fallon: Samantha Karen Heinrich.
Swansea: Sierra E. Voss.
These area students were listed as eligible for graduation the University of Tennessee at Martin.
Belleville: James Edward Cotton.
These area students were listed as eligible for graduation from the University of Wisconsin-Green Bay.
O’Fallon: Brandon Hall.
