Try 18 old-fashioned bottle sodas at Okawville festival this weekend

Okawville will have its 35th annual Heritage Days from from 10 a.m.-5 p.m. on Saturday, June 10, and Sunday, June 11, at the Schlosser Complex Historic Site, 114 W. Walnut St., Okawville.
Activities on both days include a flea market, farmer’s market, kid’s games with turtle races at 2 p.m. and community yard sales. A Selfie Scavenger Hunt will take place on Saturday at 12:30 p.m. for all ages. Cash prizes will be awarded to first, second and third places. An auction will take place at 2 p.m. on Sunday.
The Okawville Soda Festival is held at the Heritage Days from 11 a.m.-4 p.m on both days at the Heritage House Museum. Eighteen old-fashioned glass bottle sodas will be available for tasting. Tasters will get to vote for their favorite to decide this year’s champions.
Last year’s crowd favorites included: Excel Bottling Company of Breese’s Frostie Root Beer and Black Cherry, Fitz’s Cardinal Cream, Dang Butterscotch Root Beer, Green River, Route 66 Lime, Jones Blue Bubblegum, Cheerwine, Filberts Banana, Big Muddy’s Root Beer and Zuber CocoFizz.
Each taste is 25 cents or you can be a VIP taster for $5 which includes unlimited tastings and a collectible souvenir tasting glass for the first 200 participants.
The festival features homemade food like buttered noodles, German potato salad, cakes, pies, hand-churned ice cream and more. Live musical entertainment will be performing throughout the weekend including Soul Shake, a rock ’n’ roll band, and Heart Strings, a local dulcimer group, and the Venedy Band, which plays march tunes and old favorites, on Sunday.
