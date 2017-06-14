Seniors can get free food if they sign up for this program

Free food program for seniors
The Main Street Community Center and the St. Louis Area Foodbank have partnered to provide area seniors with the Commodity Supplemental Food Program. Enrollment is from 1-3 p.m. Wednesday, June 21, at the Edwardsville Public Library, 112 S. Kansas St. If seniors meet the following qualifications, they may receive a box of nonperishable food items, monthly.
▪ Must be at least 60 years old.
▪ Monthly income of $1,307 or less.
▪ Resident of Madison or St. Clair counties.
▪ Delivery available for those living in the Edwardsville/Glen Carbon area.
Appointments may be scheduled by calling the Community Center: 618-656-0300.
East St. Louis youth center receives donations
The Christian Activity Center of East St. Louis, an organization dedicated to providing a safe place to learn and play for school-age children through high school students, recently received a donation of 150 cubic yards of topsoil from Korte and Luitjohan Contractors. The soil will be used to create a green space within the community for baseball and soccer fields, a splash pad, walking and biking paths, floral and edible gardens and more. The green space, nicknamed, “A Place to Grow,” consists of 22 acres in the heart of East St. Louis.
The center also received a grant of $17,000 from Monsanto to fund the Everyday I’m Calculatin’ Math Program. The program is designed to improve the math skills of children in East St. Louis elementary schools. It is part of the center’s School-After-School Education Program that runs from 3:30-8 p.m. during the school year and 1-6 p.m. in the summer months. Information: 618-874-5615 or www.cacesl.org.
Edwardsville free fishing lessons and derby
The Edwardsville Parks and Recreation Department has partnered with the Illinois Department of Natural Resources to provide children up to age 15 with free fishing lessons. They will take place from 9-11 a.m. Tuesday, June 20, and Thursday, June 22, at Leclaire Lake Park, 900 Hale Ave., Edwardsville. Children must be accompanied by an adult and fishing equipment will be provided. Registration forms may be found online: www.cityofedwardsville.com.
The Leclaire Lake Fishing Derby will be held Saturday, June 24, at Leclaire Lake Park. Registration begins at 9:30 a.m. at the gazebo. A speaker from the Illinois Department of Natural Resources will give a fishing safety presentation from 10-10:15 a.m. The competition will end at 11:45 a.m. Prizes will be awarded for the biggest fish and the most fish. Information: 618-692-7538.
Schnucks ‘Bags 4 My Cause’
The Children’s Dyslexia Center of Southern Illinois is being featured by Schnucks at 5720 N. Belt West, Belleville, during the month of June as a recipient of its “Bags 4 My Cause” program donations. The red, reusable bags can be found on a rack in the store. Information: 314-621-3220.
