Here’s 56 things you could do this week

What’s Happening for June 15-21
Events
▪ Ballroom Dance — 7:30-10:30 p.m. Saturday. Moose Lodge, 2425 N. Illinois St. Music by: The Casuals.
▪ Belleville Flea Market — 9 a.m.-4 p.m. Saturday, 9 a.m.-3 p.m. Sunday. Belle Clair Fairgrounds Park, 200 S. Belt East, Belleville. Parking $3. bcfairgrounds.net.
▪ Belleville Main Street Craft Beer Walk — 4-7 p.m. Saturday. Downtown Belleville. Tickets $25 in advance, $30 day of event if not sold out. Beer samples, live music. bellevillemainstreet.net or 618-233-2015.
▪ Belleville’s Old Town Farmer’s Market — 7:30 a.m.-noon Saturday. First block of South Charles, Belleville. Locally grown veggies, fruit, pasture raised beef, plants and crafts.
▪ Ceremony for Scott Bib — 2-4 p.m. Monday. Lewis and Clark Community College, 1004 E. 5th St., Alton. Lewis and Clark College will unveil a historical marker in honor of Scott Bib, who fought for the desegregation of Alton schools from 1897-1908.
▪ Free Paper Shred Day — 8:30 a.m.-noon, Saturday. American Eagle Credit Union, 1153 Blue Springs Plaza, Shiloh. Paper should be free of large metal clips. Paper clips and staples are acceptable. Questions: marketing@abeuc.org.
▪ Friends of the Old Millstadt Water Tower Bake Sale and T-Shirt Sale — 7:30 a.m. Saturday. Millstadt IGA parking lot, 625 E. Washington, Millstadt. Home-baked goodies. All proceeds go toward restoration and preservation of the Old Millstadt Water Tower. 618-476-7326.
▪ Hazardous Waste Collection Day — 8 a.m.-3 p.m. Saturday. Melvin Price Park, 1500 Caseyville Ave., Swansea. Free event for Illinois residents to dispose of oil based paints, pesticides, cleaning solvents, paint thinners, antifreeze and more. Full list of items accepted on website. 618-233-7769 or www.health.co.st-clair.il.us.
▪ Healing Service — 7:30 p.m. Friday. Church of The Shrine of Our Lady of the Snows, 442 S. De Mazenod Drive, Belleville. All seeking healing regardless of religious affiliation are welcome. 618-277-0416.
▪ Jordan Zeitler Book Signing — 11 a.m.-2 p.m. Saturday. Morrison-Talbott Library, 215 Park St., Waterloo. Author of, “I Have Something to Say,” a collection of poetry.
▪ Kiwanis Blood Drive — 9 a.m.-1 p.m. Saturday. Public Safety Building, 285 N. Seven Hills Road, O’Fallon. Call Peg Barrow, 618-632-1953, to schedule appointment.
▪ Ladies Night Out: Beach Party — 5-8 p.m. Thursday, June 15. Register at Olive Oil Marketplace, 18 E. Main, Belleville, to pick up passport. Prizes at Big Daddy’s at 8 p.m. www.bellevillemainstreet.net.
▪ Metro-east Model Railroad Club Open Houses — 5-8 p.m. Friday, 3-8 p.m. Saturday. 180 Summit St., Glen Carbon. Admission free. Visitors welcome to view trains running on 18 by 27 foot, multi-level HO scale model railroad. 618-476-9228 or www.trainweb.org/memrc.
▪ Shiloh Boy Scout Troop 40 Superhero 5k and Fun Run — 7:30-8:30 a.m. registration, 9 a.m. race start, Saturday. Klucker Hall Pavilion, 14 Park Dr., Shiloh. Superhero costumes encouraged but not required. Free pancake breakfast after race. 618-980-1006 or go to Troop 40’s Facebook page for more information.
▪ Square and Round Dance — 7-9:30 p.m. Friday. Caseyville Township Building, 10001 Bunkum Road, Fairview Heights. John Stewart calling. Bob Pyles cueing. 618-660-6030.
▪ Summer Bash Benefit — 2 p.m. Saturday. Centerfield Tavern, 1403 E. A St., Belleville. Silent auction, raffles, pot shots, food, chair massages. Live music by “Bits ‘n’ Pieces” from 5-9 p.m. Proceeds to Hands to Help, a local organization that provides free massage therapy to terminal, elderly and disabled patients, and those undergoing cancer treatments. 618-416-8799 or www.handstohelpnfp.org.
▪ TOPS Illinois Club 592 — 7 p.m. Thursday. St. John UCC, 307 W. Clay St., Collinsville. A weight loss support group. Weigh-in 6:30 p.m. Meeting at 7 p.m. 618-345-6218.
▪ Vacation Bible School: Galactic Starveyors — 9 a.m.-12:15 p.m. Monday-Friday, June 19-23. First Baptist Church, 1111 E. Highway 50, O’Fallon. Free event for children ages 4 through 6th grade. Register online: www.fbcofallon.org/vbs2017 or 618-632-6223.
Festivals
▪ New Baden June Jamboree — Friday-Saturday. New Baden Village Park. Presented by Sons of the American Legion. Rides, live entertainment. Parade at 5 p.m. Saturday. 5k walk/run at 8 a.m. Saturday. www.newbadenil.com/june_jamboree.html.
▪ Glen Carbon Homecoming — Friday-Saturday. Main Street, Glen Carbon. Parade at 5 p.m. Saturday. Crafters and vendors. Food, rides, live entertainment. www.glen-carbon.il.us.
▪ Alton’s Juneteenth Celebration — 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Saturday. James H. Killion Park, Salu and Locust, Alton. Celebrate the abolition of slavery, history, heritage and culture. Free event features children’s activities, music, food.
▪ Maeystown Homecoming — Friday-Saturday, Maeystown. Parade at 6 p.m. Saturday.
▪ Porta Westfalica German Festival — 4 p.m. Tuesday, Courthouse Square in downtown Waterloo. Free. Pork sausage and potato pancakes. Parade at 6 p.m.
Food
▪ Aviston Legion Fish & Chicken Fry — 4:30 to 7 p.m. Friday. American Legion Post 1239, 601 S. Clinton, Aviston. Cod, catfish, shrimp, chicken strips, sides. Eat in or carryout. 618-228-7311 or www.avistonlegion.com.
▪ BBQ Thursday — 4 to 7 p.m. Thursday, June 15. Turkey Hill Grange, 1375 E. State Route 15, Belleville. Takeout or eat in pork steak or pulled pork sandwich dinner with sides. Brats and homemade desserts.
▪ Caseyville Fish Fry — 4 to 7 p.m. Friday, Caseyville VFW Post 1117, 415 N. Long, Caseyville. Fish plates, desserts, sandwiches, burgers and more. Bingo at 7 p.m.
▪ Collinsville Fish Fry — 3 to 8 p.m. Friday, Collinsville VFW Post 5691, 1234 Vandalia, Collinsville. Eat-in or carryout. Cod, catfish fillets, tilapia, sides.
▪ Collinsville Fish Fry — 3 to 8 p.m. Friday, Collinsville American Legion, 1022 Vandalia St., Collinsville. North Atlantic cod, whole catfish, sides, desserts. 618-345-2508.
▪ Collinsville Fish Fry — 4 to 7:30 p.m. Friday. Knights of Columbus Hall, 1 Columbus Plaza, Collinsville. Eat in or carryout. Fried/baked cod, catfish, sides. 618-345-1492.
▪ Father’s Day Breakfast — 8 to 11:30 a.m. Sunday. Albers American Legion. Pork sausage, ham, pancakes, eggs. $9 adults, $4 child. Carryouts available. All dads will receive $1 off. Proceeds for legion youth programs. 618-248-5505.
▪ Freeburg Fish Fry — 2 to 8 p.m. Friday. American Legion Post 58. Freedom Farm, 6355 Hilgard Memorial Drive, Freeburg. Cod, walleye, and homemade pizza. 618-539-6095.
▪ Highland Fish Fry — 4 to 7:30 p.m. Friday, VFW Post 5694, 1900 VFW Road, Highland. Eat in or carryout. 618-654-6367.
▪ Mascoutah Fish Fry — 5 to 8 p.m. Friday, Mascoutah VFW Post 7682, 620 Donaphan St., Mascoutah. Dine in or carryout. 618-566-2288.
▪ Millstadt Fish Fry and Jam Session — 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., 4 to 8 p.m. Friday, Millstadt VFW Post, 200 Veterans Drive, Millstadt. 618-476-1180.
▪ Nameoki United Methodist Barbeque Fundraiser — 11 a.m.-6 p.m. Friday-Saturday. Nameoki United Methodist, 1900 Pontoon Road, Granite City. Pork steaks, brats, sides. Delivery available with order of 5 or more plates. 618-877-1936.
▪ O’Fallon Fish Fry — 4 to 8 p.m. Friday, Knights of Columbus Hall, 402 E. U.S. 50, O’Fallon. Cod and bluegill, burgers, hot dogs, sides. Eat in or carryout. 618-632-6229.
▪ O’Fallon Fish Fry — 4 to 8 p.m. Friday, VFW Post 805, 221 W. First St., O’Fallon. Fried and grilled fish, chicken, sides and desserts. Carryouts. 618-624-2651.
▪ Okawville Fish & Chicken Fry — 5 to 8 p.m. Friday, 205 N. Hanover St., Okawville. American Legion Post No. 233. Eat in or carryout. 618-243-6545.
▪ Shiloh Fish Fry — 5 to 8 p.m. Friday, 100 Eagle Drive, Shiloh. Cod, walleye, shrimp, chicken wings. Eat in or carryout. Auxiliary bake sale for charity. 618-624-5412.
▪ Swansea Fish Stand — 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Friday and Saturday, 216 Service St., Swansea. Cod, walleye, catfish, shrimp and more. Saturday: fried chicken. 618-222-7171.
▪ Troy VFW Fish Fry — 4 to 7 p.m. Friday, Troy VFW Post 976 and Auxiliary, 123-A W. Market St., Troy. Cod, catfish, jack salmon, baked fish, chicken strips, shrimp. Dine in or carry out. 618-667-8387.
▪ Walton’s Chicken Dinner — 4 to 7 p.m. Tuesday. Knights of Columbus, 5420 Old Collinsville Road, Fairview Heights. Homemade desserts. Carryout, 618-632-5222.
▪ Walton’s Fish Fry — 3 to 8 p.m. Friday, Knights of Columbus, Hall, 5420 Old Collinsville Road, Fairview Heights. Homemade desserts. Carryout, 618-632-5222.
Games
▪ Bridge — 11:45 a.m. Tuesday. Senior Center, 10025 Bunkum Road, Fairview Heights. Sponsored by Caseyville Township. 618-310-1289.
▪ Cribbage Club — 6:30 p.m. Thursday. 1 Columbus Plaza, KC Club, Collinsville. Nine games played against nine different opponents. Yvonne Bright 618-344-1521 or John Bilski 618-398-1029.
▪ Euchre Tournament — 7 p.m. Friday. Smithton Senior Center, 711 S. Main St., Smithton. Partner night. Everyone welcome. 618-233-3370.
▪ Meat Shoot — Noon Sunday. American Legion Post 1937 at TR’s. Shoot and wheel rounds, attendance prizes, free food. House gun available.
Theater/Concerts
▪ 2017 Concerts at Bellevue Park — 7-8:15 p.m. Thursday, June 15. 401 Bellevue Park Drive, Belleville. Free music, bring a lawn chair. Performer: “Country Music Machine.” Sponsored by Belleville Parks and Recreation. www.belleville.net.
▪ 2017 Concerts at the Square — 7 p.m. Monday, 10 Public Square, Belleville. Free music, bring a lawn chair. Performer: “Alley Kats Band.” Sponsored by Belleville Parks and Recreation.
▪ Carondelet Concerts in the Park — 6-8 p.m. Sunday. Carondelet Park, 3900 Holly Hills. “Tommy Halloran’s Guerrilla Swing” performing vintage jazz and swing music. www.carondeletliving.com.
▪ Gateway Men’s Chorus “Salute to Broadway” — 7-9 p.m. Saturday. Gateway Center, 1 Gateway Drive, Collinsville. Tickets $20. Proceeds benefit the Shriner’s Hospitals for Children of St. Louis. 618-874-1870.
▪ Into the Woods — 7:30 p.m. Friday-Saturday, 2 p.m. Sunday. McLeod Theater, SIUC campus. Stephen Sondheim’s musical about fairy tales. $30 adults, $14 students, $10 children. 618-453-6000 or playhouse.siu.edu.
▪ Nashville Summer Concert Series — 6 p.m. Thursday, June 15. Memorial Park, Nashville. George Portz and His Friends of Bluegrass performing. Free.
▪ The BonBon Plot — 8 p.m. Friday. Jacoby Arts Center, 627 E. Broadway, Alton. Bossa nova style music. Tickets $10. Proceeds to be given to Jacoby Arts Center. 618-462-5222 or jacobyartscenter.org.
▪ Tim Zimmerman and the King’s Brass — 7 p.m. Thursday, June 15. Faith Lutheran Church, 520 E. Highway 50, O’Fallon. Music with contemporary flair. Dessert reception to follow. 618-632-5562 or www.faith-online.org. This band is also appearing 7 p.m. Friday at First Christian Church, 1200 W. Boone, Salem. Classic hymns and southern gospel favorites will be played. Concert sponsored by Southern Illinois’ Homecoming Gospel Choir. 618-245-9133.
▪ “Trombonanza” — 7-9 p.m. Friday. Eckert’s Country Store, off of Route 15, Belleville. Mark Kellogg, Jim Martin, Aaron Eckert, Jon Siddle, Chris Azzara, Bob DeBoo and Kevin Gianino performing. Free event. Bring a chair.
