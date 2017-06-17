Gospel service, church picnic and 11th anniversary celebration

Faculty from Eastman School of Music at church service
Mark Kellogg and Christopher Azzara, both of the Eastman School of Music of Rochester, New York, will perform at a jazz and gospel service at 9 a.m. Sunday, June 18, at Union United Methodist Church, 721 E. Main St., Belleville. Kellogg is the trombone and euphonium faculty member and Azzara is a jazz pianist and music education chairman. “Amazing Grace,” “Song for My Father,” and “When the Saints Go Marching In,” will be among the selections performed. Information: 618-233-6375.
St. Anthony Church parish picnic
St. Anthony will have its parish picnic on Saturday, June 24, at 451 W. 3rd St., Beckemeyer. A chicken dinner with dressing and pie for dessert will run from 4-7 p.m. Quilt bingo will take place at 7 p.m. The event also features raffles for cash prizes, a silent auction with more than 40 items, a cake wheel, games for children and rides. Information: 618-227-8236.
11th anniversary worship center
The Rhema Worship Center, a non-denomination organization, is celebrating its 11th anniversary with a service at 9:45 a.m. Sunday, June 25, at 9100 Lebanon Road, Belleville. The speaker at the event will be The Rev. Cora Brooks. Information: 618-398-7362 or www.rhemaworshipcenter.com.
