54 things to do in the metro-east this week

What’s Happening for June 22-28
Noon Thursday, June 15, was the deadline to appear in today’s What’s Happening. We must receive your event in writing with a contact phone number for questions. Due to the large number of submissions, non-profit events are run only one time in print, will be edited and appear in the week before the event date.
Email is preferred: lifestyle@bnd.com. Mail to: Lifestyle, Belleville News-Democrat, 120 S. Illinois St., P.O. Box 427, Belleville, IL 62222-0427. Questions, call Heidi Wiechert at 618-239-2500.
Events
▪ Amateur Radio Field Day 2017 — 1 p.m. Saturday until noon Sunday. Holy Family Catholic Church, 2606 Washington Ave., Granite City. Hosted by the Egyptian Radio Club. Open to the public during daylight hours. Learn what amateur radio is and how it can serve the community.
▪ Barbara L. Kaye Living History Presentation: Wife of Martin Luther — 6:30 p.m. Sunday. Hope Lutheran Church, 3715 Wabash Ave., Granite City. Hear the wife of Martin Luther tell her story about the Reformation from 500 years ago. Everyone welcome. 618-876-7568.
▪ Belleville’s Old Town Farmer’s Market — 7:30 a.m. to noon Saturday. First block of South Charles, Belleville. Locally grown veggies, fruit, pasture raised beef, plants and crafts.
▪ Chouteau Township Senior Club — 6-8:30 p.m. Thursday, June 22. Chouteau Township Hall, 906 Thorngate, Granite City. Dinner served, bring a side or dessert. Seeking members aged 50 or older. 618-444-6771.
▪ Diabetes Self-Management Education Program — 8:30 a.m. to noon Thursday, June 22. St. Mary’s Hospital, 400 N. Pleasant Ave., Centralia. Group sessions conducted over three days for a total of 9 hours. Participants learn about managing diabetes from A to Z. 618-899-2085.
▪ “Fear, Just a Feeling but Often a Problem” — 9-11:30 a.m. Saturday. Guild Center, 442 S. DeMazenod Drive, Belleville. Presented by The Rev. John Mark Ettensohn. Look at fear, how it torments us and how to move past it. Cost: $20. 618-394-6270.
▪ Fresh and Refreshing Eats — 6:30-7:30 p.m. Monday. Glen Carbon Library, 198 S. Main St. Learn how to make sides for a 4th of July celebration. Presented by Ellora Ladd. 618-288-1212 or www.glencarbonlibrary.org.
▪ Gateway Foundation Open House and Art Show — 2-5 p.m. Thursday, June 22. Gateway Foundation, 1 Bronze Pointe, Swansea. An art show featuring the work of Gateway Foundation clients with the theme: “Art of Recovery.” Gateway Foundation is an alcohol and drug treatment center. Free event and open to the public. 618-319-2065.
▪ Granite City Senior Club Dance — 7-9 p.m. Monday. Granite City Township Hall, 2060 Delmar. Admission $5. Music, dancing and refreshments for seniors aged 50 and older. 618-444-6771.
▪ Metro-east Social Singles Dance — Doors open 6:30 p.m. Friday. Moose Lodge, 2425 N. Illinois St., Swansea. Dance starts 7 p.m. DJ: Dr. Dee. Members $7 and non-members $9. Open to the public. Cash bar, 50/50 drawing and attendance prizes.
▪ Polka Dance — 2:30-6 p.m. Sunday. Polish Hall, 826 Greenwood St., Madison. Music by Joe Polach, The St. Louis Express Band. Sandwiches for purchase. 314-867-7897 or www.folkfire.org/polka.
▪ “Ticked Off” seminar — 1-3 p.m. Saturday. Monroe County Annex Building, 901 Illinois St., Waterloo. Learn about ticks, the diseases they carry and how to treat them. Free seminar and open to the public. Register ahead: 618-935-2542.
▪ TOPS Illinois Club 592 — 7 p.m. Thursday. St. John UCC, 307 W. Clay St., Collinsville. A weight loss support group. Weigh-in 6:30 p.m. Meeting at 7 p.m. 618-345-6218.
▪ Trash to Treasure Yard Sale Fundraiser — 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday. 3245 Fehling Road, Granite City. Proceeds to benefit Lincoln Place Heritage Festival. Seeking donations of items for sale, no clothing. Volunteers needed. 618-451-2611.
▪ Travel Author Bill Clevlen — 1 p.m. Saturday. Breese Public Library, 550 N. 3rd St. Clevlen will discuss his newest work, “100 Things to Do in America Before You Die.” Free program and open to the public. www.breeselibrary.org or www.billontheroad.com.
Festivals
▪ Marine Homecoming — 5 p.m. to midnight Friday and noon to midnight Saturday. City Park, Marine. George Portz and His Friends of Bluegrass with special guest, Brenda Cook, performing on Friday from 7:30-11 p.m.
▪ Youth Fishing Derby — 9 a.m. to noon Saturday. Caseyville Park, 40 W. Reynolds St., Caseyville. Free event for kids 15 and under, accompanied by an adult. Bring fishing pole, bait and bucket for fish. Age group awards, free hotdog and drink. Preregistration at www.caseyville.org.
▪ St. Anthony Church Picnic — Saturday, St. Anthony Church, Beckemeyer. Chicken and mostaccioli supper 4-7 p.m. Quilt bingo, penny raffle, basket stand, cake wheel, penny social, childrens’ games, silent auction. Mass at 5:30 p.m.
▪ Bikes and BBQ Festival — 1-6 p.m. Saturday. Liberty Bank Alton Amphitheater, 1 Riverfront Drive, Alton. Motorcycles, live music, BBQ. Free event but VIP tickets may be purchased for $25 at libertybankamphitheater.com or 314-534-1111.
▪ St. Pancratius Annual Church Picnic — 4-7:30 p.m. Saturday. Parish grounds, 2213 N. 2nd St., Fayetteville. Fried chicken dinner 4-7:30 p.m. Quilt and cash bingo with $500 bonus game. Polka mass at 4 p.m. Fair food and picnic attractions.
Food
▪ Aviston Legion Fish & Chicken Fry — 4:30-7 p.m. Friday. American Legion Post 1239, 601 S. Clinton, Aviston. Cod, catfish, shrimp, chicken strips, sides. Eat in or carryout. 618-228-7311 or www.avistonlegion.com.
▪ BBQ Thursday — 4-7 p.m. Thursday, June 22. Turkey Hill Grange, 1375 E. State Route 15, Belleville. Takeout or eat in pork steak or pulled pork sandwich dinner with sides. Brats and homemade desserts.
▪ Caseyville Fish Fry — 4-7 p.m. Friday, Caseyville VFW Post 1117, 415 N. Long, Caseyville. Fish plates, desserts, sandwiches, burgers and more. Bingo at 7 p.m.
▪ Collinsville Fish Fry — 3-8 p.m. Friday, Collinsville VFW Post 5691, 1234 Vandalia, Collinsville. Eat-in or carryout. Cod, catfish fillets, tilapia, sides.
▪ Collinsville Fish Fry — 3-8 p.m. Friday, Collinsville American Legion, 1022 Vandalia St., Collinsville. North Atlantic cod, whole catfish, sides, desserts. 618-345-2508.
▪ Collinsville Fish Fry — 4-7:30 p.m. Friday. Knights of Columbus Hall, 1 Columbus Plaza, Collinsville. Eat in or carryout. Fried/baked cod, catfish, sides. 618-345-1492.
▪ Freeburg Fish Fry — 2-8 p.m. Friday. American Legion Post 58. Freedom Farm, 6355 Hilgard Memorial Drive, Freeburg. Cod, walleye, and homemade pizza. 618-539-6095.
▪ Highland Fish Fry — 4-7:30 p.m. Friday, VFW Post 5694, 1900 VFW Road, Highland. Eat in or carryout. 618-654-6367.
▪ Lunch-to-Go — 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday. Holy Dormition Orthodox Parish, 300 N. 4th St., Benld. Dinners: cabbage rolls, cabbage and noodles, blinchiki. Frozen ready-to-cook meals: Russian pelmeni and raviolis. Bread rolls will be pre-order only during summer. 217-204-1365.
▪ Mascoutah Fish Fry — 5-8 p.m. Friday, Mascoutah VFW Post 7682, 620 Donaphan St., Mascoutah. Dine in or carryout. 618-566-2288.
▪ Millstadt Fish Fry and Jam Session — 11 a.m.-2 p.m., 4-8 p.m. Friday, Millstadt VFW Post, 200 Veterans Drive, Millstadt. 618-476-1180.
▪ O’Fallon Fish Fry — 4-8 p.m. Friday, Knights of Columbus Hall, 402 E. U.S. 50, O’Fallon. Cod and bluegill, burgers, hot dogs, sides. Eat in or carryout. 618-632-6229.
▪ O’Fallon Fish Fry — 4-8 p.m. Friday, VFW Post 805, 221 W. First St., O’Fallon. Fried and grilled fish, chicken, sides and desserts. Carryouts. 618-624-2651.
▪ Okawville Fish & Chicken Fry — 5-8 p.m. Friday, 205 N. Hanover St., Okawville. American Legion Post No. 233. Eat in or carryout. 618-243-6545.
▪ Shiloh Fish Fry — 5-8 p.m. Friday, 100 Eagle Drive, Shiloh. Cod, walleye, shrimp, chicken wings. Eat in or carryout. Auxiliary bake sale for charity. 618-624-5412.
▪ Summerfield Lions Club All-You-Can-Eat Fried Chicken Dinner — 11 a.m.-7 p.m. Sunday. 100 E. Park St., Summerfield. $10 adults, $5 children, 4 and under free. Carryouts with some restrictions. 618-934-3841.
▪ Swansea Fish Stand — 11 a.m.-8 p.m. Friday and Saturday, 216 Service St., Swansea. Cod, walleye, catfish, shrimp and more. Saturday: fried chicken. 618-222-7171.
▪ Troy VFW Fish Fry — 4-7 p.m. Friday, Troy VFW Post 976 and Auxiliary, 123-A W. Market St., Troy. Cod, catfish, jack salmon, baked fish, chicken strips, shrimp. Dine in or carry out. 618-667-8387.
▪ Walton’s Chicken Dinner — 4-7 p.m. Tuesday. Knights of Columbus, 5420 Old Collinsville Road, Fairview Heights. Homemade desserts. Carryout, 618-632-5222.
▪ Walton’s Fish Fry — 3-8 p.m. Friday, Knights of Columbus, Hall, 5420 Old Collinsville Road, Fairview Heights. Homemade desserts. Carryout, 618-632-5222.
Games
▪ Bridge — 11:45 a.m. Tuesday. Senior Center, 10025 Bunkum Road, Fairview Heights. Sponsored by Caseyville Township. 618-310-1289.
▪ Cribbage Club — 6:30 p.m. Thursday. 1 Columbus Plaza, KC Club, Collinsville. Nine games played against nine different opponents. Yvonne Bright 618-344-1521 or John Bilski 618-398-1029.
▪ Euchre Tournament — 7 p.m. Friday. Millstadt Senior Center, 102 S. Jefferson.
Theater/Concerts
▪ 2017 Concerts at Bellevue Park — 7-8:15 p.m. Thursday, June 22. 401 Bellevue Park Drive, Belleville. Free music, bring a lawn chair. Performer: “A Step Beyond.” Sponsored by Belleville Parks and Recreation. www.belleville.net.
▪ 2017 Concerts at the Square — 7 p.m. Monday, 10 Public Square, Belleville. Free music, bring a lawn chair. Performer: “Waterloo German Band.” Sponsored by Belleville Parks and Recreation.
▪ Carondelet Concerts in the Park — 6-8 p.m. Sunday. Carondelet Park, 3900 Holly Hills, St. Louis. “Dirty Muggs” performing pop and rock music. www.carondeletliving.com.
▪ Edwardsville Municipal Band — 8 p.m. Thursday, June 22. City Park, 112 S. Buchanan St., Edwardsville. Free to the public. Concession stand operated this week by Alpha Delta Kappa. www.edwband.com.
▪ Into the Woods — 7:30 p.m. Friday-Saturday, 2 p.m. Sunday. McLeod Theater, SIUC campus. Stephen Sondheim’s musical about fairy tales. $30 adults, $14 students, $10 children. 618-453-6000 or playhouse.siu.edu.
▪ Live in Library Park — 6-8 p.m. Thursday, June 22. Library Park, 400 S. State St., Litchfield. Free concert. Bring chairs. Performer: Jason Stowe McIlroy will play folk, blues, country and Americana. www.visitlitchfield.com.
▪ “Lost and Found:” A musical setting of the prodigal son story — 7 p.m. Saturday. National Shrine of Our Lady of the Snows amphitheater, 442 S. Demazenod Drive, Belleville. Presented by Youth Sing Praise. Will occur rain or shine. A free performance. 314-669-4977 or youthsingpraise.com.
▪ Armenian Music Concert: “A Musical Journey Through Armenian Culture” — 2 p.m. Sunday. St. Gregory Armenian Apostolic Church, 1014 W. Pontoon Road, Granite City. Free admission, donations welcome. Armenian themed refreshments will be served at intermission. Proceeds to benefit the Lincoln Place Heritage Association. 618-451-2611.
▪ River Bend Bluegrass band — 7 p.m. Saturday. Jacoby Arts Center, 627 E. Broadway, Alton. Traditional bluegrass music. Tickets $10. Can be purchased at the door or online. www.jacobyartscenter.org/tickets.
▪ St. Paul United Church of Christ Fine Arts Patriotic Concert — 3 p.m. Sunday. St. Paul UCC, 115 W. ‘B’ St., Belleville. The free program features patriotic music. A $10-per-plate dinner will follow. Menu: pulled pork, sides. Tickets available at door or at the church office. Eat in or carryout. 618-233-3303.
▪ The Tempest: Something Rich and Strange — 7:30 p.m. Friday-Saturday. 2 p.m. Sunday. Metcalf Theater, SIUE campus. A new sensory take on Shakespeare’s “The Tempest.” $15 adults, $12 seniors and non-SIUE students. SIUE students and alumni free. 618-650-2774.
Comments