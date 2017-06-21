BND Magazine

Want to learn to kayak? Here’s your chance

“Kayaking for a Day at Drost Park,” will be from noon to 4 p.m. Saturday, July 1, at Drost Park, Maryville.

The event will consist of a basic kayaking and safety course taught by Craig Heaton of Collinsville, members of the Mississippi River Water Trail, St. Louis Canoe and Kayak Club, and Team River Runner.

Multiple sessions will run throughout the day and last about an hour. The final class will start at 4 p.m.

This event is free and open to the public but pre-registration is requested. Information: 618-772-8555.

