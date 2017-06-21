Make goat cheese at the Green Finned Hippy Farm in Pocahontas on July 8.
BND Magazine

June 21, 2017 11:55 AM

Chevre cheesemaking class is July 8

Learn to make chevre (goat cheese) on July 8 from 1 to 2 p.m. at the Green Finned Hippy Farm, 256 Hickory Road, Pocahontas.

It’s part of a series of cheesemaking classes this summer. Chevre is a spreadable goat cheese.

All supplies are included in the demonstration class; just bring yourself and a notepad to take notes, or take pictures/video. Cost is $21.

Go to https://squareup.com/store/gfhfarms to sign up now. Class size is very limited. The first class sold out in 24 hours.

Need more information about the organic farm? Go to greenfinnedhippy.com or call 618-669-2897.

