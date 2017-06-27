Here are 26 ways to celebrate Independence Day

Celebrate the Fourth of July with these area events including concerts, fireworks displays and parades.
June 30 — Glory Hallelujah concert
7 p.m. Friday. Cardinal Rigali Center, 20 Archbishop May Drive, St. Louis. Christine Westhoff, a soprano, will perform a selection of patriotic hymns and songs with Timothy Allen on the organ. Admission to the concert is free with all donations going to the Veterans Administration Medical Center at Jefferson Barracks. www.christinewesthoff.com.
June 30-July 1 — Brighton Fourth of July celebration
5 p.m. Friday-Saturday. Schneider Park, Brighton. This two-day celebration features a carnival, home run derby, live music and more. Fireworks at dusk on Saturday.
June 30-July 4 — ‘Patriots in the Park’
Celebration starts 6 p.m. Thursday-Friday. 1 p.m. Saturday-Tuesday. Wilson Park, 2900 Benton, Granite City. Carnival, food and craft vendors, live music. Car show at 11 a.m. Saturday. Patriot 5k run/walk at 8 a.m. Saturday. Fireworks at 9:15 p.m. on July 4.
July 1 — Caseyville Independence Day picnic and fireworks
Saturday, Caseyville Park, 40 W. Reynolds St., Caseyville. 3 p.m. show by Babaloo, a one-man comedy act for kids. There will be kid’s games and free rides on the Kiddie Train. Live music and food. The Caseyville VFW will have military mementos on display. The Firecracker Car Cruise begins at 3 p.m. There is no fee to participate but a donation of canned goods for the food pantry is suggested. The Kid’s Condiment Art Contest is at 5:30 p.m. The Corn Eating Contest, open to kids and adults, starts at 7:15 p.m. Fireworks after 9 p.m. No pets, glass containers or personal fireworks allowed. www.caseyville.org.
July 1 — Carlyle Lake ‘Dam Jam’ and fireworks
1-9 p.m. Saturday. Carlyle Lake Dam West, 801 Lake Road, Carlyle. Live music starts at 1 p.m. and goes until the evening. Fireworks are scheduled around 9 p.m.
July 1 — Edwardsville annual Independence Day celebration
Edwardsville American Legion, 58 S. State Route 157. The celebration starts at 5 p.m. and includes concessions, disc jockey and inflatables for the children. Fireworks are scheduled for 9:10 p.m.
July 1 — Grafton’s ‘Music in the Park’
Grove Memorial Park, Grafton. Saturday. “The Shrubheads” will play from 7-9 p.m. A 50/50 raffle will be held to benefit the Jersey Community High School bands. Fireworks are scheduled for 9 p.m. Bring a lawn chair.
July 1-2 — Bond County bicentennial celebration
5 p.m. to midnight Saturday, 1 p.m. to midnight Sunday. Around the courthouse square, downtown Greenville. This event features courthouse tours, music, vendors, food and Sunday night fireworks. There will be a parade at 3 p.m. Sunday. All events are free admission. Attendees are encouraged to bring lawn chairs. bondcountyhistorical.org/bocobicent.
July 1-4 — Fourth of July celebration at Fairview Park
Saturday-Tuesday. Fairview Park, Centralia. The celebration includes a carnival, games, food vendors, beer garden, bingo, quilt raffle, cake walk, craft fair, parade. On July 4th, the Veterans Parade is held on Broadway at 10 a.m. and fireworks begin dusk. seecentralia.com/event-calendar.
July 2-4 — Fair St. Louis in Forest Park
1 p.m. Sunday, 4 p.m. Monday, 1 p.m. Tuesday. Forest Park, St. Louis. Vendors, live music, activities for the family. Fireworks at 9:35 p.m. Sunday, 10 p.m. Monday and 9:35 p.m. Tuesday. www.fairsaintlouis.org.
July 2-4 — Gateway Grizzlies ‘All-American’ weekend
The Gateway Grizzlies are celebrating the Fourth of July weekend with three days of fireworks, hot dogs and baseball at the GCS Ballpark, 2301 Grizzlie Bear Blvd., Sauget. On Sunday, July 2, there will be fireworks and after the game, kids will be allowed to run the bases. On Monday, July 3, there will be a “Glow Game,” sunglasses giveaway and fireworks. On Tuesday, July 4, there will be a ballgame and more fireworks. www.gatewaygrizzlies.com.
July 3 — Albers ‘Blast Off’ parade and fireworks
6 p.m. Monday. Jaycee Park Pavilion, Park Ave, Albers. Parade at 6:30 p.m. Fireworks at dusk.
July 3 — Patriotic concert
7 p.m. Monday. Zion Evangelical Church, 117 W. White St., Millstadt. The Millstadt Community Choir will perform some of the most popular songs from 1914-1918 in honor of the 100th anniversary of World War I. This is a free concert. 618-660-5790.
July 3 — Alton ‘Fireworks Spectacular’
Liberty Bank Alton Amphitheater. Gates open at 5 p.m. Live entertainment will be provided by the Air Force Band of the Midwest. The fireworks are scheduled for 9:30 p.m. and should last around 30 minutes.
July 4 — Fourth of July bike parade
10 a.m. to noon, Tuesday. Immaculate Conception School, 321 S. Metter, Columbia. $5 registration fee. Decorate a bike, stroller or scooter and join the parade from Immaculate Conception School to Metter Park. Games and activities in the park afterward. www.columbiaillinois.com.
July 4 — Columbia Fourth of July celebration
11 a.m. to 11 p.m. Tuesday. American Legion Park, 375 E. Locust, Columbia. The celebration includes bingo, washers tournaments, food, drinks and fireworks at dusk. www.columbiaillinois.com.
July 4 — Godfrey’s ‘Family Fun Fest’
Glazebrook Park, Godfrey. A Patriot Bike Decorating contest for children ages 5-11 will take place at 5 p.m. Registration for the decorating contest is due by June 30. Entry forms are available at the Parks Office, 6810 Godfrey Road. Admission is free and activities will conclude with fireworks at 9:15 p.m. Information: 618-466-1483.
July 4 — Highland’s Fourth of July
Glik Park, 12525 Sportsman’s Road, Highland. 4 p.m. This event features inflatables for the children, food vendors and a disc jockey. Fireworks are scheduled around 9 p.m.
July 4 — Mascoutah’s ‘Old Fashioned’ July Fourth celebration
4-10 p.m. Tuesday, Scheve Park, Mascoutah. The celebration features food, crafts, rides, drinks. Fireworks at 9:30 p.m.
July 4 — Litchfield Independence Day fireworks
9:30 p.m. Tuesday. Lake Lou Yaeger, Marina 1, 4313 Beach House Trail. There will be live music from 6:30-9:20 p.m. Sponsored by Litchfield Tourism Office. www.visitlitchfield.com or 866-733-5833.
July 4 — Okawville Community Club annual Fourth of July dance
2-5:30 p.m. Tuesday. Okawville Community Club exhibition hall, 511 S. Hanover St. Live music will be performed by “Rendition.” The club will sell beer, soda and sandwiches from 1-5:30 p.m. Admission is $6 per person for the dance only. Carryouts will be available.
July 4 — Jerseyville Independence Day fireworks
9:30 p.m. Jerseyville American Legion Fairground, 300 Veterans Memorial Parkway, Jerseyville. Admission is free.
July 4 — Dupo ‘Picnic in the Park’
Tuesday. Fireworks start at dusk. Dupo Community Park, 900 Bluffview Elementary Drive.
July 4 — Boy Scout barbecue
11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday. Millstadt Community Center, 102 S. Jefferson. The BBQ features championship Carolina-style pulled pork, pork steaks, brats and hamburgers. Diners will have a choice of two sides. This event is sponsored by Boy Scout Troop 622.
July 4 — Independence Day fireworks
Dusk, Tuesday. Millstadt Village Park. Boy Scout Troop 622 will sell soft drinks, nachos and hot dogs from 6-9 p.m.
July 4 — ‘Salute to the Troops’
5:35 p.m. Fair St. Louis Stage, Forest Park. 300 Missouri and Illinois military service members and their families will be honored before the evening’s live entertainment. Fair St. Louis is free to attend and opens to the public at 1 p.m.
