Alton honors activist, free admission for military and more

Desegregation activist Scott Bibb
Lewis and Clark Community College recently dedicated a historical marker honoring the work of Scott Bibb, an African-American activist. Bibb was the plaintiff in the Alton school case, a series of lawsuits that tried to keep Alton’s schools desegregated. In 1908, the Illinois Supreme Court ruled in Bibb’s favor, but Alton did not implement the orders of the court. Alton’s schools remained segregated until around 1958.
Speakers at the marker unveiling included L&C President Dale Chapman, Vice President of Academic Affairs Linda Chapman, SIUE Professor Emerita and SIU System Trustee Shirley Motley Portwood, Illinois Supreme Court Justice Rita Garman, Alton Mayor Brant Walker and Illinois State Historical Society Vice President Stu Fliege.
Free, discount admission to water park
Raging Rivers WaterPark will have Military Appreciation Week from 10:30 a.m. to 7 p.m. Saturday, July 1 through Thursday, July 6 at 100 Palisades Parkway, Grafton. Active and veteran members of the military who present an identification card will get in free. Immediate family members of the military personnel will receive a discounted rate. Information: 618-786-2345 or www.ragingrivers.com.
Annual auction and dinner buffet
Collinsville Faith in Action will have its annual auction and buffet from 5:30-10 p.m. Friday, July 21, at the Gateway Center, Collinsville. Among the items for auction are Disney World resort passes, a ride in a 1942 Stearman biplane, St. Louis Cardinal’s tickets, passes to the Gateway Arch tram and a Forest Park Forever membership. Individual tickets cost $40. A table for eight is $300. Dessert-only tickets are $10. Reservations can be made by calling Nancy Kaprelian at 618-799-9085.
Faith in Action is a no-charge service that provides senior citizens with transportation, yard work, minor home repairs and support for caregivers. Information: fiametroeast.org/collinsvillefia.
