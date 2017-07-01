Club News for July 2-8

L.I.F.T.
The L.I.F.T. club meeting for Wednesday, July 5, has been rescheduled for July 12. Information: Tanya Hargrave, 618-233-9818.
St. Clair County Genealogical Society
The next meeting of the genealogical society will be at 7 p.m. Thursday, July 6, at St. Luke’s Parish Hall, 226 N. Church St., Belleville. The prerecorded presentation that will be shown is entitled, “AncestryDNA: What to Do with All Those Matches,” by Crista Cowan. This meeting is free and open to the public. Information: www.stclair-ilgs.org.
Polish American Ladies Society
PALS will have a meeting at 11:30 a.m. Wednesday, July 5, at the Caseyville Township Building, 10001 Bunkum Road. The theme is, “You’re a Yankee Doodle Dandy.” Wearing red, white and blue clothing is optional. The brown bag lunch will have dessert and drinks provided by committee. Members are asked to bring items for the food pantry.
Gateway East Artist’s Guild
The monthly meeting of the Gateway East Artist’s Guild will be at 6 p.m. Wednesday, July 5, at the PSOP Building, 201 N. Church St., Belleville. Shirley Nachtrieb of St. Charles, Missouri, will show completed works and demonstrate textured, organic abstracts. The guild will have a 50/50 drawing and refreshments will be served. The artist of the month is Lendy Middendorf.
