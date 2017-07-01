Hett’s 2017 season, Belleville native judicial appointment

Hettenhausen 2017-2018 season
The Hettenhausen Center for the Arts at McKendree University announced its 2017-18 season. Highlights for the coming year include Grammy-winning country music star Marty Stuart, international performers and student performances.
Hett members will be able to reserve seats for all programs Monday, July 10. Reservations may be made by the general public at noon Tuesday, Sept. 5. Tickets cost $8 for children and up to $32 for adults. Discounts are available for students and seniors and many of the events are free. Information: 618-537-6863 or thehett.com.
Judicial circuit appointment
Tiffany E. Davis, a 1987 graduate of Belleville East Township High School, has been appointed to the 22nd Judicial Circuit in McHenry County, Illinois. Davis began her career in 1994 now has extensive bench and jury trial experience in the prosecution of felony crimes. She has litigated over 50 trials, including 14 murder jury trials to verdict.
The swearing in ceremony for Davis is scheduled for Tuesday, Sept. 5, at the McHenry County Government Center, 2200 N. Seminary Ave., Woodstock. Davis currently lives in Woodstock with her family.
