She joined the club when it was ‘very formal.’ Sixty years later, she’s seen a few changes.

twitter email June Cox, 92, has been a member of Thursday Literary Club since 1957. Membership to the club is capped at 25 people and current members recommend new members. Membership is through invitation only, and a friend of June's invited her to join 60 years ago. She still comes to the meetings. The club started as a book circle in 1896, but is more about socializing today. znizami@bnd.com

