Here’s the schedule for Fair St. Louis 2017

Fair St. Louis runs to Tuesday, July 4 in Forest Park, in St. Louis. The fair features live music, vendors, activity areas, firework displays and more. Admission is free.
Monday, July 3
▪ 4 p.m. — Fair Saint Louis opens.
▪ 4:05 p.m. — National Anthem on the Fair St. Louis Stage
▪ 4:10 p.m. — Missouri Army National Guard on the Fair St. Louis Stage
▪ 4:30 p.m. — Purina’s Pro Plan Performance Team on Lagoon Drive
▪ 5 p.m. — Eve 6 on the Fair St. Louis Stage
▪ 6:30 p.m. — Purina’s Pro Plan Performance Team on Lagoon Drive
▪ 6:45 p.m. — Sister Hazel on the Fair St. Louis Stage
▪ 8:30 p.m. — 3 Doors Down on the Fair St. Louis Stage
▪ 10 p.m. — Fireworks
Tuesday, July 4
▪ 1 p.m. — Fair Saint Louis opens.
▪ 1:30 p.m. — Purina’s Pro Plan Performance Team on Lagoon Drive
▪ 1:35 p.m. — Ben Morgan on the Fair St. Louis Stage
▪ 3:05 p.m. — Hudson Moore on the Fair St. Louis Stage
▪ 3:30 p.m. — Purina’s Pro Plan Performance Team on Lagoon Drive
▪ 4:35 p.m. — Matt Stillwell on the Fair St. Louis Stage
▪ 5:30 p.m. — Purina’s Pro Plan Performance Team on Lagoon Drive
▪ 5:35 p.m. — Salute to the Troops Ceremony with National Anthem singer on the Fair St. Louis Stage
▪ 6:15 p.m. — Dan + Shay on the Fair St. Louis Stage
▪ 8 p.m. — Jake Owen on the Fair St. Louis Stage
▪ 9:35 p.m. — Fireworks
Some of the features of Fair St. Louis:
Pay to Play Zone
These areas are located on Lagoon Drive. Additional fees are listed.
▪ A large slide, obstacle course and bounce house. Separate inflatables for toddlers.
▪ Euro Bungee costs $10.
▪ Mechanical Bull costs $10.
▪ STL Inflatables will only accept cash.
▪ An “EXtreme Machine” virtual reality experience.
▪ 20 different experiences to choose from.
▪ The cost is $15 per experience.
▪ Cash and credit card accepted.
▪ Be thrown 200 feet in the air.
▪ Cost is $30 per person. Experience is about 4 minutes.
▪ T-shirts and USB flash drive of slingshot ride are available for an additional fee.
▪ Cash and credit card accepted.
▪ Zip 400 feet down Lagoon Drive.
▪ $10 per ride.
▪ All ages are permitted to ride.
▪ Cash and credit card accepted.
Purina/Ameren Festival Zone
The Festival Zone features a variety of activities and free hands-on activities for the entire family. Check listing for feature schedule.
Hours of operation:
▪ July 3 — 4-8 p.m.
▪ July 4 — 1-8 p.m.
Activities in Festival Zone:
▪ Camp Redbook — Tent of games, prizes, free swag and more. Open July 4 only.
▪ Caricatures by Haram — Get a unique caricature.
▪ Face Painting — Get a patriotic face or arm painting.
▪ Juggling Jeff — The stilt-walking, juggling and multitalented Juggling Jeff roams the Festival Zone area entertaining kids of all ages.
▪ Pole Position Raceway St. Louis — Guess the weight of the kart and promotional item giveaways.
▪ Saint Louis Football Club — Kids can win promotional items while adults get more information about St. Louis’ soccer team and may pick up a promotional item of their own.
▪ Saint Louis Science Center — Information about on-site opportunities at the museum and hands-on STEM projects.
▪ School of Rock — A musical petting zoo and an interactive area to try drums, bass, guitar and keyboard.
▪ St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department — Get laser fingerprinting and IDs for your children.
▪ St. Louis Children’s Hospital — Children can assemble their own first aid kits.
▪ The Magic House St. Louis Children’s Museum — Kids can make Uncle Sam hats.
▪ Upperlimits Rock Gym — Climb 25 feet in the air on a rock wall.
What to bring:
▪ These items are allowed in the fair: blankets, umbrellas, baby strollers and wagons, diaper bags, electric wheelchairs, portable or collapsible chair, regular-sized bags, one factory sealed water bottle up to 1 liter, empty plastic water bottle, binoculars, camera equipment and service animals.
▪ These items are not allowed: alcoholic beverages, outside food, glass, metal, or unsealed containers over 1 liter, coolers, weapons, explosives, illegal substances, pets, bicycles, skateboards, scooters and personalized motor vehicles, fireworks, professional recording or photography equipment, selfie sticks, signs or banners.
For further information, see the event’s website: www.fairsaintlouis.org.
