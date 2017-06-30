Baton twirlers perform at Fair St. Louis.
Baton twirlers perform at Fair St. Louis. BND Staff photo
Baton twirlers perform at Fair St. Louis. BND Staff photo

BND Magazine

June 30, 2017 8:00 AM

Here’s the schedule for Fair St. Louis 2017

Compiled by Heidi Wiechert

hwiechert@bnd.com

Fair St. Louis runs to Tuesday, July 4 in Forest Park, in St. Louis. The fair features live music, vendors, activity areas, firework displays and more. Admission is free.

Monday, July 3

▪ 4 p.m. — Fair Saint Louis opens.

▪ 4:05 p.m. — National Anthem on the Fair St. Louis Stage

▪ 4:10 p.m. — Missouri Army National Guard on the Fair St. Louis Stage

▪ 4:30 p.m. — Purina’s Pro Plan Performance Team on Lagoon Drive

▪ 5 p.m. — Eve 6 on the Fair St. Louis Stage

▪ 6:30 p.m. — Purina’s Pro Plan Performance Team on Lagoon Drive

▪ 6:45 p.m. — Sister Hazel on the Fair St. Louis Stage

▪ 8:30 p.m. — 3 Doors Down on the Fair St. Louis Stage

▪ 10 p.m. — Fireworks

Tuesday, July 4

▪ 1 p.m. — Fair Saint Louis opens.

▪ 1:30 p.m. — Purina’s Pro Plan Performance Team on Lagoon Drive

▪ 1:35 p.m. — Ben Morgan on the Fair St. Louis Stage

▪ 3:05 p.m. — Hudson Moore on the Fair St. Louis Stage

▪ 3:30 p.m. — Purina’s Pro Plan Performance Team on Lagoon Drive

▪ 4:35 p.m. — Matt Stillwell on the Fair St. Louis Stage

▪ 5:30 p.m. — Purina’s Pro Plan Performance Team on Lagoon Drive

▪ 5:35 p.m. — Salute to the Troops Ceremony with National Anthem singer on the Fair St. Louis Stage

▪ 6:15 p.m. — Dan + Shay on the Fair St. Louis Stage

▪ 8 p.m. — Jake Owen on the Fair St. Louis Stage

▪ 9:35 p.m. — Fireworks

Some of the features of Fair St. Louis:

Pay to Play Zone

These areas are located on Lagoon Drive. Additional fees are listed.

STL Inflatables

▪ A large slide, obstacle course and bounce house. Separate inflatables for toddlers.

▪ Euro Bungee costs $10.

▪ Mechanical Bull costs $10.

▪ STL Inflatables will only accept cash.

Cole Entertainment LLC

▪ An “EXtreme Machine” virtual reality experience.

▪ 20 different experiences to choose from.

▪ The cost is $15 per experience.

▪ Cash and credit card accepted.

Human Slingshot

▪ Be thrown 200 feet in the air.

▪ Cost is $30 per person. Experience is about 4 minutes.

▪ T-shirts and USB flash drive of slingshot ride are available for an additional fee.

▪ Cash and credit card accepted.

Zip Line

▪ Zip 400 feet down Lagoon Drive.

▪ $10 per ride.

▪ All ages are permitted to ride.

▪ Cash and credit card accepted.

Purina/Ameren Festival Zone

The Festival Zone features a variety of activities and free hands-on activities for the entire family. Check listing for feature schedule.

Hours of operation:

▪ July 3 — 4-8 p.m.

▪ July 4 — 1-8 p.m.

Activities in Festival Zone:

▪ Camp Redbook — Tent of games, prizes, free swag and more. Open July 4 only.

▪ Caricatures by Haram — Get a unique caricature.

▪ Face Painting — Get a patriotic face or arm painting.

▪ Juggling Jeff — The stilt-walking, juggling and multitalented Juggling Jeff roams the Festival Zone area entertaining kids of all ages.

▪ Pole Position Raceway St. Louis — Guess the weight of the kart and promotional item giveaways.

▪ Saint Louis Football Club — Kids can win promotional items while adults get more information about St. Louis’ soccer team and may pick up a promotional item of their own.

▪ Saint Louis Science Center — Information about on-site opportunities at the museum and hands-on STEM projects.

▪ School of Rock — A musical petting zoo and an interactive area to try drums, bass, guitar and keyboard.

▪ St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department — Get laser fingerprinting and IDs for your children.

▪ St. Louis Children’s Hospital — Children can assemble their own first aid kits.

▪ The Magic House St. Louis Children’s Museum — Kids can make Uncle Sam hats.

▪ Upperlimits Rock Gym — Climb 25 feet in the air on a rock wall.

What to bring:

▪ These items are allowed in the fair: blankets, umbrellas, baby strollers and wagons, diaper bags, electric wheelchairs, portable or collapsible chair, regular-sized bags, one factory sealed water bottle up to 1 liter, empty plastic water bottle, binoculars, camera equipment and service animals.

▪ These items are not allowed: alcoholic beverages, outside food, glass, metal, or unsealed containers over 1 liter, coolers, weapons, explosives, illegal substances, pets, bicycles, skateboards, scooters and personalized motor vehicles, fireworks, professional recording or photography equipment, selfie sticks, signs or banners.

For further information, see the event’s website: www.fairsaintlouis.org.

Unlimited Digital Access for just $1.99.

Sign up now for full access to our website, the digital newspaper, apps and more!.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

Sawmill BBQ in Cahokia has new owners

Sawmill BBQ in Cahokia has new owners 1:41

Sawmill BBQ in Cahokia has new owners
Fellow runners save one of their own having heart attack 2:40

Fellow runners save one of their own having heart attack
Crushed Red location opens in Edwardsville 1:42

Crushed Red location opens in Edwardsville

View More Video

Entertainment Videos