Lebanon Firemen’s Picnic, teams to row for a good cause this weekend

Lebanon Firemen’s Picnic
The Lebanon Emerald Mound Firemen’s Picnic will be from 4 p.m.-1 a.m. Friday-Saturday at 760 N. Monroe St., Lebanon. The event features parades at 6 p.m. on both days and rides, food and drinks. Live music will be provided by The Jorrells on Friday night and Whiskey Dixon on Saturday. For more information, see the Lebanon Fire Department’s Facebook page.
Special Olympics fundraiser
Special Olympics Illinois will have a “Row Raiser” fundraiser at 9 a.m. Saturday at CrossFit Voyage, 102R W. State St., O’Fallon. The challenge is for teams of 10 to row the distance of a marathon in the shortest amount of time. It will take place at an additional 19 locations, state-wide, at the same time. The cost is $50 per person. Proceeds from the event benefit the athletes of the Special Olympics Illinois. www.soill.org.
Artists needed for Art in the Park
The Highland Arts Council will have its 14th annual Art in the Park on Oct. 14-15 in Lindendale Park, Highland. Artists who work in clay, drawing, fabric and fiber, glass, graphics or printmaking, jewelry, mixed media, oils or acrylics, photography, sculpture and painting are invited to attend. Cash prizes are awarded for first place in each of the 11 categories and for five special awards. For further information, go online to www.highlandartscouncil.org.
Blazier House receives grant
The Belleville Historic Society received a grant from Landmarks Illinois through its Preservation Heritage Fund to create an ADA accessible restroom at the Blazier House in Belleville. Landmarks Illinois gave $31,500 to recipients across Illinois to fund restoration and repair projects at historic sites. For a full list of recipients, go online to www.landmarks.org.
Foundation raises money for ventilators
Memorial Foundation held its first fundraiser golf tournament and raised more than $65,000 to purchase neonatal ventilators for Memorial Hospital. Next year’s tournament is scheduled for June 11, 2018.
Field to Fork dinner and raffles
Heartlands Conservancy has a few seats available for its 8th annual Field to Fork dinner on July 22 at Bellecourt Manor in Belleville. The six-course meal is $80 for Heartlands members and $100 for non-members. Seats are limited to 160 for the plated dinner; but a waiting list is available if it sells out.
The Conservancy also has raffles for a package of Cardinals tickets and hotel; or for a Tesla S for a weekend. Raffle tickets for the Tesla are one for $20 or three for $50. Cardinals package raffle tickets are one for $10 or three for $20. Winners will be announced at the dinner, but you do not need to be present to win.
BND reporter Mary Cooley contributed to this report.
