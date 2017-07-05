6 free concerts and more to do this week

What’s Happening for July 6-12
Noon Thursday, June 29, was the deadline to appear in today’s What’s Happening. We must receive your event in writing with a contact phone number for questions. Due to the large number of submissions, non-profit events are run only one time in print, will be edited and appear in the week before the event date.
Email is preferred: lifestyle@bnd.com. Mail to: Lifestyle, Belleville News-Democrat, 120 S. Illinois St., P.O. Box 427, Belleville, IL 62222-0427. Questions, call Heidi Wiechert at 618-239-2500.
Events
Belleville’s Old Town Farmer’s Market — 7:30 a.m. to noon Saturday. First block of South Charles, Belleville. Locally grown veggies, fruit, pasture raised beef, plants and crafts.
‘Come as You Are’ Tai Chi — 5 p.m. Wednesday. Ever and Anon Park, corner of East Main and Mascoutah Ave., Belleville. Free one-hour class for all ages and skill levels. Led by instructor Dolores Gordon. Sponsored by the Belleville Heritage Society.
Contemporary Indian Art Show — 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Saturday-Sunday. Cahokia Mounds State Historic Site, Collinsville. More than two dozen artists from 15 tribal affiliations will display and sell fine art. The show is free. A preview reception from 6:30-9 p.m. Friday costs $20. Participants get to meet the artists. www.cahokiamounds.org.
‘DCI St. Louis’ drum corp show — 7:30 p.m. Wednesday. Leemon Athletic Field, McKendree University, 400 N. Alton St., Lebanon. Tickets cost $25 or more, depending upon the seat requested. Group discount available. Proceeds benefit McKendree University’s “Music in our Schools” program for pre-K through 12th grade students. 317-275-1212.
Digital Marketing Bootcamp — 1-3 p.m. Saturday. Glen Carbon Library, 198 S. Main St. Presented by Rod Deutschmann of Outreach SIUE. Learn about marketing for small business or nonprofits. 618-288-1212 or www.glencarbonlibrary.org.
Family and Friends CPR class — 6:30-9 p.m. Wednesday. Memorial Hospital East, 1404 Cross St., Shiloh. For parents, grandparents and child-care providers. Must be 10 years or older. Class does not include certification. Cost $25. Register: 888-257-6098.
Free movies in City Park — 8:15 p.m. Saturday. City Park Bandstand, Edwardsville. Showing, “Trolls.” Cosponsored by Tot Spot Resale and Redhill Church. www.cityofedwardsville.com.
Heartlinks Grief Center support group — 6:30-8 p.m. Tuesday. Family hospice office, 5110 W. Main St., Belleville. For parents and adult siblings grieving a death of a family member due to addiction. 618-277-1800.
Metro-east Social Singles — 6 p.m. Friday. Turkey Hill Grange, 1375 Route 15, Belleville. Monthly meeting. Visitors always welcome. www.metroeastsocialsingles.com.
Painting by Design — 2-4 p.m. Saturday. Six Mile Regional Library District, 2001 Delmar Ave., Granite City. For adults. Library provides canvas, paint, snacks and instructor. Register: 618-452-6238, ext. 785.
Purple Heart dedication ceremony — 10 a.m. Saturday. Caseyville Veterans Park, Route 157 and S. Long St.
Square and Round Dance — 7-9:30 p.m. Friday. Caseyville Township Building, 10001 Bunkum Road, Fairview Heights. Sponsored by the Dandy Dancers. Theme: Patriotic Dance. Wayne Primeau calling. The Tevlins cueing. 618-660-6030.
Strategy Board Games for the Family at SWIC — 1-10 p.m. Saturday. SWIC Belleville Campus cafeteria, 2500 Carlyle Ave., Belleville. Free event and open to everyone. Learn to play strategy games for the whole family. See the Metro-East Gamers on Facebook for more information.
Writing Group — 10:30 a.m. Saturday. O’Fallon Public Library, 120 Civic Plaza, O’Fallon. For adults who want to write, whether published author or novice. 618-632-3783.
Festivals
Lebanon-Emerald Mound Fireman’s Picnic — 4 p.m.-1 a.m. Friday-Saturday. 760 N. Monroe St., Lebanon. Live music, carnival rides, games, food vendors.
“World’s Largest Catsup Bottle” festival — 9 a.m.-4 p.m. Sunday. Woodland Park, Collinsville. Vendors, entertainment, kids activities. Little Princess Tomato and Sir Catsup contest, car show. Tater tot and hot dog eating contest. www.catsupbottlefestival.com.
Food
Aviston Legion Fish & Chicken Fry — 4:30-7 p.m. Friday. American Legion Post 1239, 601 S. Clinton, Aviston. Cod, catfish, shrimp, chicken strips, sides. Eat in or carryout. 618-228-7311 or www.avistonlegion.com.
BBQ Thursday — 4-7 p.m. Thursday, July 6. Turkey Hill Grange, 1375 E. State Route 15, Belleville. Takeout or eat in pork steak or pulled pork sandwich dinner with sides. Brats and homemade desserts.
Caseyville Fish Fry — 4-7 p.m. Friday, Caseyville VFW Post 1117, 415 N. Long, Caseyville. Fish plates, desserts, sandwiches, burgers and more. Bingo at 7 p.m.
Collinsville Fish Fry — 3-8 p.m. Friday, Collinsville VFW Post 5691, 1234 Vandalia, Collinsville. Eat-in or carryout. Cod, catfish fillets, tilapia, sides.
Collinsville Fish Fry — 3-8 p.m. Friday, Collinsville American Legion, 1022 Vandalia St., Collinsville. North Atlantic cod, whole catfish, sides, desserts. 618-345-2508.
Collinsville Fish Fry — 4-7:30 p.m. Friday. Knights of Columbus Hall, 1 Columbus Plaza, Collinsville. Eat in or carryout. Fried/baked cod, catfish, sides. 618-345-1492.
Highland Fish Fry — 4-7:30 p.m. Friday, VFW Post 5694, 1900 VFW Road, Highland. Eat in or carryout. 618-654-6367.
Mascoutah Fish Fry — 5-8 p.m. Friday, Mascoutah VFW Post 7682, 620 Donaphan St., Mascoutah. Dine in or carryout. 618-566-2288.
Millstadt Fish Fry and Jam Session — 11 a.m.-2 p.m., 4-8 p.m. Friday, Millstadt VFW Post, 200 Veterans Drive, Millstadt. 618-476-1180.
O’Fallon Fish Fry — 4-8 p.m. Friday, Knights of Columbus Hall, 402 E. U.S. 50, O’Fallon. Cod and bluegill, burgers, hot dogs, sides. Eat in or carryout. 618-632-6229.
O’Fallon Fish Fry — 4-8 p.m. Friday, VFW Post 805, 221 W. First St., O’Fallon. Fried and grilled fish, chicken, sides and desserts. Carryouts. 618-624-2651.
Okawville Fish & Chicken Fry — 5-8 p.m. Friday, 205 N. Hanover St., Okawville. American Legion Post No. 233. Eat in or carryout. 618-243-6545.
Quail Club Fish Fry — 5 to 8 p.m. Friday. Quail Club, 8303 Concordia Church Road, Belleville. Cod, walleye, shrimp, wings, burgers, sides and desserts. Carryouts available. No phone orders.
Shiloh Fish Fry — 5-8 p.m. Friday, 100 Eagle Drive, Shiloh. Cod, walleye, shrimp, chicken wings. Eat in or carryout. Auxiliary bake sale for charity. 618-624-5412.
Swansea Fish Stand — 11 a.m.-8 p.m. Friday and Saturday, 216 Service St., Swansea. Cod, walleye, catfish, shrimp and more. Saturday: fried chicken. 618-222-7171.
Troy VFW Fish Fry — 4-7 p.m. Friday, Troy VFW Post 976 and Auxiliary, 123-A W. Market St., Troy. Cod, catfish, jack salmon, baked fish, chicken strips, shrimp. Dine in or carry out. 618-667-8387.
Walton’s Chicken Dinner — 4-7 p.m. Tuesday. Knights of Columbus, 5420 Old Collinsville Road, Fairview Heights. Homemade desserts. Carryout, 618-632-5222.
Walton’s Fish Fry — 3-8 p.m. Friday, Knights of Columbus, Hall, 5420 Old Collinsville Road, Fairview Heights. Homemade desserts. Carryout, 618-632-5222.
Games
Bridge — 11:45 a.m. Tuesday. Senior Center, 10025 Bunkum Road, Fairview Heights. Sponsored by Caseyville Township. 618-310-1289.
Cribbage Club — 6:30 p.m. Thursday. 1 Columbus Plaza, KC Club, Collinsville. Nine games played against nine different opponents. Yvonne Bright 618-344-1521 or John Bilski 618-398-1029.
Euchre Tournament — 7 p.m. Friday. Smithton Senior Center, 711 S. Main, Smithton. Partner night. 618-233-3370.
Theater/Concerts
2017 Concerts at Bellevue Park — 7-8:15 p.m. Thursday, July 6. 401 Bellevue Park Dr., Belleville. Free music, bring a lawn chair. Performer: “Alley Kats Band.” Sponsored by Belleville Parks and Recreation. www.belleville.net.
2017 Concerts at the Square — 7 p.m. Monday, 10 Public Square, Belleville. Free music, bring a lawn chair. Performer: “Ed and Friends.” Sponsored by Belleville Parks and Recreation.
2017 ‘Downtown’ concert series — 4-7 p.m. Sunday. Monroe County Bandstand, Waterloo. Featuring: “The Trophy Mules.” Bring a blanket or lawn chair. Free summer concerts presented by the Waterloo Chamber of Commerce.
Carondelet Concerts in the Park — 6-8 p.m. Sunday. Carondelet Park, 3900 Holly Hills, St. Louis. “Gaslight Squares” will perform jazz music. www.carondeletliving.com.
Edwardsville Municipal Band — 8 p.m. Thursday, July 6. City Park, 112 S. Buchanan St., Edwardsville. Free concert. www.edwband.com.
Summer Music Series — 6-8 p.m. Thursday, July 6. Library Park, 400 N. State St., Litchfield. Featuring: “Timothy Campbell.” www.visitlitchfield.com.
Worth the Drive
4th annual Transportation Show — 10 a.m.-3 p.m. Saturday. Niehaus Cycle Sales, 718 Old Route 66 N., Litchfield. No entry fee. Featuring all types of transportation. Event rescheduled from April 29. Register: www.aths.org.
Jersey County Fair — 6-10 p.m. July 11, 4-10 p.m. July 12-13, 4-11 p.m. July 14-15, 4-10 p.m. July 16. 100 W. Fairground Ave., Jerseyville. Rodeo, tractor pulling, demolition derby, vendors, carnival rides. Livestock show. General gate admission: $2 adults, children 12 and under are free. www.jerseycountyfair.com.
Litchfield Pickers Market — 9 a.m.-3 p.m. Sunday. Corner of Union Ave./Route 16 and State Street, downtown Litchfield. Live music, vendors. visitlitchfield.com.
Comments