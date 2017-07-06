Maryville teen helps Peruvians get ‘absolute basic human necessity’ – water to drink

facebook twitter email Share More Videos 1:39 The chemistry of fireworks Pause 1:41 Sawmill BBQ in Cahokia has new owners 2:40 Fellow runners save one of their own having heart attack 1:42 Crushed Red location opens in Edwardsville 2:35 Here's what it's like to make a family tree 1:44 Air Force veteran offers fatherly advice on Father's Day 2:04 TC's Treats brings Philly-style water ice to O'Fallon 1:16 House of Chiu in Belleville has been open for nearly 30 years 1:15 Fifth Quarter Pub & Grill in Collinsville has a new owner 1:58 JV's Bar & Grill has served Waterloo for 32 years Share Video Video link: Select Embed code: Select

twitter email Saint Louis University sophomore Conner Highlander, a 19-year-old Maryville native and member of Engineers Without Borders, traveled to Peru in May to build a solar desalination unit to provide clean water to a rural village of roughly 200 people.

