Christian Family Day needs musicians; enrollment open for sports camp

Christian Family Day needs musicians
Jefferson County churches are seeking members for a choir that will perform at evening worship service at Christian Family Day on Aug. 26. Anyone interested in participating is invited to attend two choir rehearsals from 6-8 p.m. Aug. 14 and 21, at Central Christian Church, 301 N. 10th St., Mt. Vernon.
Christian Family Day needs local Christian bands and artists to perform from noon to 6 p.m. on Aug, 26. For further information or register to perform, email Chris Donoho at wolbassman@gmail.com.
United Methodist sports camp
The New Baden United Methodist church will have a “MEGA Sports Camp” Vacation Bible School from 9 a.m. to noon, July 17-21, at 107 W. Hanover St., New Baden. The soccer camp is for grades 1-6 and offers sports basics instruction for ages 4-6. The camp features music, sports and Bible stories. Participants should bring their own soccer ball if they have one. Register: newbadenumc.org or 618-588-3588.
‘Faithful Family Celebrations’
The First United Presbyterian Church of Belleville will have “Faithful Family Celebrations” from 6-8 p.m. on July 12, July 19 and July 26, at 1303 Royal Heights Road. The program focuses on how families use celebrations, rituals and traditions to strengthen their faith. Children will play games and adults will have an educational program. The evenings conclude with a family activity for everyone. Childcare for infants and toddlers will be provided. Information or to register: 618-233-0295.
