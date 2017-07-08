Summer camp registration open, program receives grant

Highland summer camp
“Summer JAVPAAK” will be at Highland Middle School from July 17-July 21. The camp is designed for students in kindergarten through 8th grade. Summer activities and field trips are planned to Willoughby Farms, EDGE Laser Tag and Theatre, Hi Top Bowl and more. Information: ms.highlandcusd5.org.
Wells Fargo grant for math program
Wells Fargo gave a $10,000 award grant to the Christian Activity Center of East St. Louis to support its “Everyday I’m Calculatin’” math program. The program helps children perform at Common Core standard levels and to improve their overall math skills. Information: www.cacesl.org.
Comments