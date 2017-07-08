BND Magazine

July 08, 2017 8:00 AM

Summer camp registration open, program receives grant

Compiled by Heidi Wiechert

hwiechert@bnd.com

Highland summer camp

“Summer JAVPAAK” will be at Highland Middle School from July 17-July 21. The camp is designed for students in kindergarten through 8th grade. Summer activities and field trips are planned to Willoughby Farms, EDGE Laser Tag and Theatre, Hi Top Bowl and more. Information: ms.highlandcusd5.org.

Wells Fargo grant for math program

Wells Fargo gave a $10,000 award grant to the Christian Activity Center of East St. Louis to support its “Everyday I’m Calculatin’” math program. The program helps children perform at Common Core standard levels and to improve their overall math skills. Information: www.cacesl.org.

Unlimited Digital Access for just $1.99.

Sign up now for full access to our website, the digital newspaper, apps and more!.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

Cahokia teen making full recovery from liver transplant

Cahokia teen making full recovery from liver transplant 0:59

Cahokia teen making full recovery from liver transplant
Hidden Lake Winery has new owners 1:43

Hidden Lake Winery has new owners
Maryville native works to provide clean water to poor communities 0:41

Maryville native works to provide clean water to poor communities

View More Video