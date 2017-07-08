Club News for July 9-15

Granite City Class of 1975
The 1975 graduating class from Granite City High School North will celebrate its 60th birthday on Saturday, Sept. 2. Information: 618-419-2800.
PSOP Book Club
The next meeting of the PSOP Book Club will be at 10 a.m. Thursday, July 13, at 201 N. Church St., Belleville. The monthly title is, “Our Souls at Night,” by Kent Haruf and the discussion leader will be Cathy Ingersoll.
O’Fallon Garden Club
The monthly meeting of the Garden Club will be at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, July 11, at Rock Springs Park, 1428 E. 3rd St., O’Fallon. Social time starts at 6 p.m. Chris Egan of Mastermind Distillery will be the guest speaker. The event is open to the public and free. Information: www.ofallongardenclub.com.
Belleville Metro-East Christian Women’s Club
The Christian Women’s Club will meet from 10 a.m.-noon Wednesday, July 12, at Bellecourt Place, 120 N. Jackson, Belleville. The program will be, “Pamper Yourself Luncheon,” with Deborah Hack discussing Mary Kay. The featured speaker will be Lori Boruff of Aledo, who will present, “Living Life Together.” The cost of this event is $13. Reservations may be made until Monday, July 10. Information: Sue Hammel, 618-398-0772.
L.I.F.T.
L.I.F.T., a social club for widows and widowers, will have “Lunch and Mystery Theatre,” at Bissell Mansion at 11 a.m. Thursday, July 13. The cost of the event is $62. Participants will be picked up at Valhalla Memorial Gardens, 3412 Frank Scott Parkway W., Belleville. The expected return time is 3:30 p.m. Information: 618-233-9818.
Parents Without Partners
The next meeting and general orientation for Parents Without Partners will be at 5:30 p.m. Wednesday, July 12, at O’Charley’s, 1313 Central Park Drive, O’Fallon. Information: 618-234-5937.
National Active and Retired Federal Employees Association
NARFE will have a social gathering at 11 a.m. Wednesday, July 12, at Golden Corral, 3360 Green Mount Crossing Road, Shiloh. Guests are welcome at this event to learn about the association.
Comments