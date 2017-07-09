Some couldn’t pay at all, but that didn’t stop this doctor from treating poor, minorities for 50-plus years

facebook twitter email Share More Videos 0:59 Cahokia teen making full recovery from liver transplant Pause 1:43 Hidden Lake Winery has new owners 0:41 Maryville native works to provide clean water to poor communities 1:39 The chemistry of fireworks 1:41 Sawmill BBQ in Cahokia has new owners 2:40 Fellow runners save one of their own having heart attack 1:42 Crushed Red location opens in Edwardsville 2:35 Here's what it's like to make a family tree 1:44 Air Force veteran offers fatherly advice on Father's Day 2:04 TC's Treats brings Philly-style water ice to O'Fallon Share Video Video link: Select Embed code: Select

twitter email Dr. Lloyd Thompson, 83, is retiring after working in the region for 50 years. Many of his patients were low-income, minority residents of East St. Louis, Centreville, Sauget and other communities that have trouble attracting young doctors. dholtmann@bnd.com

