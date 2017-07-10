Tour de Belleville looking for volunteers, bicyclists

Volunteers are still needed, and bicyclists can still sign up for the 12th annual Tour de Belleville, which will raise money for city recreation, maintenance and safety.
Riders of all ages will leave the parking lot of Union United Methodist Church, 721 E. Main St., at 8:30 p.m. Friday and cover 5- or 15-mile routes.
This year’s theme is “Salute of 100 Years to Scott Air Force Base.” The honorary first rider will be Col. Chris Buschur.
Before the ride, people can enjoy music by Straight 6 Band from 6:15-8:15 p.m. at Union United. Bicycle World representatives will check tires and make minor repairs.
The ride is non-competitive. Registration costs $16 through Thursday at the Belleville Parks and Recreation or Bicycle World, or $25 Friday at Union United. That cost includes a shirt and water bottle, while supplies last.
There’s a $2 discount for active-duty military, guard or reserve members and veterans with proper ID. Families can pay $52 for two adults and two children under 12 ($10 for each additional).
Raffle tickets will be sold for a Giant brand adult bike ($1 each or six for $5). The winner will be announced at 8:15 p.m. Friday.
The ride is hosted by Belleville Parks and Recreation. For more information, call 618-233-1416. Volunteers and bicyclists can sign up at www.tourdebelleville.com.
