53 things to do this week

Events
▪ Ballroom Dance — 7:30-10:30 p.m. Saturday. Belleville/Swansea Moose Lodge, 2425 N. Illinois St., Swansea. Music by Michael Lacey.
▪ Bastille Day at Jarrot Mansion — noon to 2 p.m. Saturday. Intersection of Illinois Route 3 and Illinois Route 157, Cahokia. Jarrot Mansion will be open to the public for tours.
▪ Belleville Flea Market — 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sunday. Belle Clair Fairgrounds Park, 200 S. Belt East, Belleville. Over 600 tables and 300-400 vendors selling antiques, collectibles and merchandise both old and new. Parking $3. Admission free. bcfairgrounds.net.
▪ Belleville’s Old Town Farmer’s Market — 7:30 a.m. to noon Saturday. First block of South Charles, Belleville. Locally grown veggies, fruit, pasture raised beef, plants and crafts.
▪ ‘Come as You Are’ Tai Chi — 5 p.m. Wednesday. Ever and Anon Park, corner of East Main and Mascoutah Ave., Belleville. Free one-hour class for all ages and skill levels. Led by instructor Dolores Gordon. Sponsored by the Belleville Heritage Society.
▪ Cruise Night at Coulterville Dairy Queen — 5-9 p.m. Friday. 304 W. Grant St., Coulterville. Free event. Dairy Queen’s choice award. Door prizes to participants. D.J. music. Everyone welcome.
▪ Dupo Student Council Blood Drive — 2-5 p.m. Wednesday, July 19. Dupo Community Building, 240 S. 5th St. Event held in partnership with Mississippi Valley.
▪ Free Document Shred Day — 9 a.m. to noon, Saturday. YMCA Meyer Center, 7348 Goshen Road, Edwardsville. Hosted by State Rep. Katie Stuart. Open to the public and free of charge.
▪ Friends of Valley View Cemetery meeting — 10:30 a.m. to noon Saturday. Main Street Community Center, 1003 N. Main St., Edwardsville. Open public meeting to provide updates on what’s happening at the cemetery. Questions: Jeanne Carter 618-980-9095.
▪ Morning Mingle event — 10:30-11:30 a.m. Thursday, July 13. Cambridge House of Maryville, 6960 State Route 162. Meet Kendra Garnto, administrator. Doughnuts, coffee and juice provided. Free event, RSVPs encouraged. 618-288-2211.
▪ Movies in the park — Friday. Concessions open at 6:30 p.m. Movie at 8:30 p.m. Moody Park, Fairview Heights. Free movie: “Finding Dory.”
▪ Movie night at Glazebrook Park — 7:30 p.m. Friday. Glazebrook Community Park, 1401 Stamper Lane, Godfrey. Free admission. Bring chairs or blankets. Concession stand. Showing: The Lego Batman Movie. 618-466-1483.
▪ Pastor Resource Day — 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Wednesday, July 19. Eden Church, 903 N. Second St., Edwardsville. No admission cost. Bring $10 for lunch. Speakers include representatives from U.S. Department of Health and Human Services and Illinois Department of Human Services. Event for ordained clergy members, lay ministry leaders, congregants living with mental health conditions, theological seminary professors and students. Register online: www.eventbrite.com or send questions to office@giftofvoice.com.
▪ Professional Wrestling — 6 p.m. doors open. Saturday. East Carondelet Community Center, 823 State St. SICW Championship title is on the line. Eight matches on the big card. Proceeds benefit the Community Center. Tickets: 618-286-4848.
▪ St. Louis Cardinals Blood Drive — 3-8 p.m. Thursday, July 13. St. James Catholic Parish and School, 412 W. Washington Ave., Millstadt. Donors will receive commemorative Cardinals blood drive t-shirt. To schedule an appointment: www.redcrossblood.org, code: StJamesMillstadt.
▪ St. Mary’s Blood Drive — 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday. St. Mary’s Hospital, 400 N. Pleasant Ave., Centralia. Walk-in or schedule an appointment. 618-436-6510.
▪ Tabitha Caplinger Book Signing — 6 p.m. Monday. Morrison-Talbott Library, 215 Park, Waterloo. Author Tabitha Caplinger to sign her fantasy books from, “The Chronicle of the Three.”
▪ “Toys from the Past” — 6-10 p.m. Friday-Saturday, 2-4 p.m. Sunday. New Athens Historical Society Museum, 101 N. Johnson St. Vintage toy display is a part of the New Athens Homecoming. Free to the public.
▪ Unique Erasers and Personalized Stamps — 1:30-3 p.m. Tuesday. Six Mile Regional Library, 2001 Delmar Ave., Granite City. For kids in grades 6-12. Create your own eraser and stamp. 618-452-6238, ext. 755.
▪ Vacation Bible School — 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Wednesday, July 19. Hope Lutheran church, 3715 Wabash Ave., Granite City. For ages Pre-K thru 6th grade. Theme: “Come Help Us Search for Treasure.” Lunch provided. Register: 618-876-7568.
Festivals
▪ New Athens Homecoming — Friday-Saturday. New Athens City Park, under the water tower. Rides open 6-10 p.m. Friday, 7-11 p.m. Saturday. Parade at 6 p.m. on Saturday. Live music both days. Queen coronation at 10 p.m. Saturday.
▪ Scott Air Force Base Centennial Car Show — 2-6 p.m. Friday. Scott Event Center, Paegelow St., Scott Air Force Base. Music, kid’s zone, food. Judging at 4 p.m. Awards at 5 p.m. Free to register cars. Must be entered by July 10. 618-256-4230.
▪ St. Jacob Homecoming — Friday-Saturday, St. Jacob. Music, rides, parades and food. More information on St. Jacob’s Facebook page.
Food
▪ Aviston Legion Fish & Chicken Fry — 4:30-7 p.m. Friday. American Legion Post 1239, 601 S. Clinton, Aviston. Cod, catfish, shrimp, chicken strips, sides. Eat in or carryout. 618-228-7311 or www.avistonlegion.com.
▪ BBQ Thursday — 4-7 p.m. Thursday, July 13. Turkey Hill Grange, 1375 E. State Route 15, Belleville. Takeout or eat in pork steak or pulled pork sandwich dinner with sides. Brats and homemade desserts.
▪ Caseyville Fish Fry — 4-7 p.m. Friday, Caseyville VFW Post 1117, 415 N. Long, Caseyville. Fish plates, desserts, sandwiches, burgers and more. Bingo at 7 p.m.
▪ Collinsville Fish Fry — 3-8 p.m. Friday, Collinsville VFW Post 5691, 1234 Vandalia, Collinsville. Eat-in or carryout. Cod, catfish fillets, tilapia, sides.
▪ Collinsville Fish Fry — 3-8 p.m. Friday, Collinsville American Legion, 1022 Vandalia St., Collinsville. North Atlantic cod, whole catfish, sides, desserts. 618-345-2508.
▪ Collinsville Fish Fry — 4-7:30 p.m. Friday. Knights of Columbus Hall, 1 Columbus Plaza, Collinsville. Eat in or carryout. Fried/baked cod, catfish, sides. 618-345-1492.
▪ Food Truck Sundays — 3-7 p.m. Sunday. Tap Room and Banquet Center, 6435 W. Main St., Belleville. Indoor and outdoor seating. Live music. Free admission. Food trucks: Steak Louie, Bombay Food Junkie, Steam Roller, Brazil Express, Destination Desserts, St. Louisana, Cheese Shack.
▪ Highland Fish Fry — 4-7:30 p.m. Friday, VFW Post 5694, 1900 VFW Road, Highland. Eat in or carryout. 618-654-6367.
▪ Mascoutah Fish Fry — 5-8 p.m. Friday, Mascoutah VFW Post 7682, 620 Donaphan St., Mascoutah. Dine in or carryout. 618-566-2288.
▪ Millstadt Fish Fry and Jam Session — 11 a.m.-2 p.m., 4-8 p.m. Friday, Millstadt VFW Post, 200 Veterans Drive, Millstadt. 618-476-1180.
▪ O’Fallon Fish Fry — 4-8 p.m. Friday, Knights of Columbus Hall, 402 E. U.S. 50, O’Fallon. Cod and bluegill, burgers, hot dogs, sides. Eat in or carryout. 618-632-6229.
▪ O’Fallon Fish Fry — 4-8 p.m. Friday, VFW Post 805, 221 W. First St., O’Fallon. Fried and grilled fish, chicken, sides and desserts. Carryouts. 618-624-2651.
▪ Okawville Fish & Chicken Fry — 5-8 p.m. Friday, 205 N. Hanover St., Okawville. American Legion Post No. 233. Eat in or carryout. 618-243-6545.
▪ Shiloh Fish Fry — 5-8 p.m. Friday, 100 Eagle Drive, Shiloh. Cod, walleye, shrimp, chicken wings. Eat in or carryout. Auxiliary bake sale for charity. 618-624-5412.
▪ Swansea Fish Stand — 11 a.m.-8 p.m. Friday and Saturday, 216 Service St., Swansea. Cod, walleye, catfish, shrimp and more. Saturday: fried chicken. 618-222-7171.
▪ Troy VFW Fish Fry — 4-7 p.m. Friday, Troy VFW Post 976 and Auxiliary, 123-A W. Market St., Troy. Cod, catfish, jack salmon, baked fish, chicken strips, shrimp. Dine in or carry out. 618-667-8387.
▪ Walton’s Chicken Dinner — 4-7 p.m. Tuesday. Knights of Columbus, 5420 Old Collinsville Road, Fairview Heights. Homemade desserts. Carryout, 618-632-5222.
▪ Walton’s Fish Fry — 3-8 p.m. Friday, Knights of Columbus, Hall, 5420 Old Collinsville Road, Fairview Heights. Homemade desserts. Carryout, 618-632-5222.
Games
▪ Bridge — 11:45 a.m. Thursday. Collinsville Senior Center, 420 E. Main St., Collinsville. To participate, must have played bridge before.
▪ Bridge — 11:45 a.m. Tuesday. Senior Center, 10025 Bunkum Road, Fairview Heights. Sponsored by Caseyville Township. 618-310-1289.
▪ Cribbage Club — 6:30 p.m. Thursday. 1 Columbus Plaza, KC Club, Collinsville. Nine games played against nine different opponents. Yvonne Bright 618-344-1521 or John Bilski 618-398-1029.
▪ Euchre Tournament — 7 p.m. Friday. Smithton Senior Center, 711 S. Main, Smithton. 618-233-3370.
Theater/Concerts
▪ 2017 Concerts at Bellevue Park — 7-8:15 p.m. Thursday, July 13. 401 Bellevue Park Dr., Belleville. Free music, bring a lawn chair. Performer: “Jim Chadderton and Special Edition.” Sponsored by Belleville Parks and Recreation. www.belleville.net.
▪ 2017 Concerts at the Square — 7 p.m. Monday, 10 Public Square, Belleville. Free music, bring a lawn chair. Performer: “Vince K.” Sponsored by Belleville Parks and Recreation.
▪ “The Addams Family: A New Musical” — 7:30 p.m. Friday-Saturday, 2 p.m. Sunday. SIUE Katherine Dunham Theater. SIUE Summer Showbiz presents the 2010 Broadway musical about the “creepy, kooky, mysterious and spooky” Addams family. 618-650-2774.
▪ Carondelet Concerts in the Park — 6-8 p.m. Sunday. Carondelet Park, 3900 Holly Hills, St. Louis. “Dawn Weber and the Swinging Blues and Funk Show” will perform. www.carondeletliving.com.
▪ Edwardsville Municipal Band — 8 p.m. Thursday, July 13. City Park, 112 S. Buchanan St., Edwardsville. Free concert. www.edwband.com.
▪ “From Baroque to Broadway” — 7 p.m. Saturday. Jacoby Arts Center, 627 E. Broadway, Alton. Seven Alton high school students will perform music from the 1700s thru 2015. Tickets are $10 for the general public and $5 for students. jacobyartscenter.org or 618-462-5222.
▪ Gospel concert — 1:30 p.m. Sunday. Holy Ghost UCC Darmstadt, 2806 Weilmuenster Road, Lenzburg. Chuck Crain from Presleys’ Branson and RFD television to perform. Hosted by Trinity UCC, Biddleborn and Holy Ghost UCC. No cover fee, offering accepted.
Worth the Drive
▪ Summer Music Series — 6-8 p.m. Thursday, July 13. Library Park, 400 N. State St., Litchfield. Featuring: “Hunter Sharp.” www.visitlitchfield.com.
