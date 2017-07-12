Tour de Belleville is this weekend

Tour de Belleville is Friday
Volunteers are still needed and bicyclists can continue signing up for the 12th annual Tour de Belleville.
Riders of all ages will leave the parking lot of Union United Methodist Church, 721 E. Main St., at 8:30 p.m. Friday and cover five- or 15-mile routes. This year’s theme is “Salute of 100 Years to Scott Air Force Base.”
Before the ride, people can enjoy music by the Straight 6 Band from 6:15 to 8:15 p.m. at Union United. Bicycle World representatives will check tires and make minor repairs.
The ride is non-competitive. Registration costs $16 through Thursday at the Belleville Parks and Recreation office or at Bicycle World or $25 on Friday at Union United. The registration fee includes a shirt and water bottle while supplies last.
There’s a $2 discount for active duty military, guard or reserve members and veterans with proper ID. Families can pay $52 for two adults and two children who are 12 years old or younger, plus $10 for each additional family member.
For more information, call 618-233-1416. Volunteers and bicyclists can sign up at www.tourdebelleville.com.
MetroScapes receives grant
The PNC Foundation through the PNC Arts Alive initiative awarded a $20,000 grant to Metro Arts in Transit for its MetroScapes program. The PNC Arts Alive initiative has given $2 million to 74 art programs in the St. Louis region.
MetroScapes selects 10 images from area artists and displays large scale posters at St. Louis region MetroBus shelters for one year. Local artists who reside within 50 miles of St. Louis are able to submit up to three images to the 2017 MetroScapes program until Tuesday, Aug. 22. For more information, visit artsintransit.org.
‘Speed Networking’ event scheduled
The O’Fallon-Shiloh Chamber of Commerce will have a Speed Networking event from 7:30-8:45 a.m. Friday, July 28, at Gateway Classic Cars, 1237 Central Park Drive in O’Fallon. Participants will have two minutes to introduce themselves. Then, a bell will ring and the process starts all over again.
The cost is $5 for non-members and guests. O’Fallon-Shiloh Chamber members are free. To sign up, visit the chamber’s website, ofallonchamber.chambermaster.com.
Rides provided for seniors, adults with disabilities
Main Street Community Center of Edwardsville provides local rides to seniors who are 60 years old and older, as well as adults who have disabilities.
Destinations can include Community Center activities, medical appointments, stores, government offices and volunteer and paid work locations. Rides can be scheduled by appointment from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday-Friday. There are no required fees but a suggested donation of $1 per one-way ride.
For more information or to register, call 618-656-0300 or email info@mainstcc.org.
BND reporter Teri Maddox contributed to this report.
