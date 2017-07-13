Retailers flip-flop between summer and back-to-school supplies

IKEA is inviting shoppers to College Life Your Way, a nationwide in-store event from Friday to Sunday. The weekend at the St. Louis location is for students and parents preparing for college living, offering all kinds of merchandise, deals, giveaways and even DIY workshops. Plus, from 2-4 p.m. Saturday, customers can try free food and beverage samples from the IKEA restaurant.
Note: While many of the events are of special benefit to IKEA Family rewards members, you can sign up for free at a kiosk at the St. Louis store. Plus, many of the events are open to all customers. Go to http://www.ikea.com/US to see details.
Philomena + Ruth, an eclectic boutique at 118 W. Mill St., Waterloo, will hold a monthly craft night starting July 21 from 7-9 p.m. Create your own cactus jewelry holder. Tickets are $15. and include all supplies, plus complimentary snacks and drinks and 10 percent off any purchases during this after-hours private shopping experience. Plus, feel free to bring your own food and drink to add to the party vibe; all ages welcome. Class is limited to 12. Go to philomenaandruth.com and click on events to get a ticket.
Kirkland’s in Fairview Heights (on St. Clair Square parking lot) has gone green: Any merchandise with a green tag is already a clearance item, but through July 30 you get to take an additional 25 percent off.
Very classy and unusual string lights are on sale now through Sunday at World Market in Shiloh. Take 30 percent off, with sale prices at $5 and up.
Dollar Tree in Fairview Heights (where Deals used to be) is straddling that line between summer and back to school already. You’ll find walls full of pens and supplies in sight of a good supply of $1 colorful flip flops.
At Big Lots in Fairview Heights, get the dorm room decorated with $12 box lights with inspirational messages on the front. The lights require three AA batteries, not included. Messages include “Dream Big” and “Choose Happiness.”
Comments