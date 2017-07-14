Church pastors, others to come together for workshop

Mental health recovery training
Pastor Resource Day will take place from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Wednesday, July 19, at Eden Church, 903 N. Second St., Edwardsville. This workshop is designed for ordained clergy, lay ministry leaders, those living with mental health conditions, theological professors and students. It will focus on personal wellness, community collaboration and spiritual health for those struggling with mental illness.
The morning keynote speaker is Nanette V. Larson, the deputy director and ambassador for wellness and recovery for the Illinois Department of Human Services/Division of Mental Health. She has worked in this field since 1999. The afternoon keynote speaker is Carlton Speight, public health analyst in the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration. Speight is experienced in stigma and discrimination in the behavioral health community.
The fee for the workshop is $10 for lunch and any donations are appreciated. Registration: Gift of Voice, 903 N. Second St., Edwardsville.
Service for healing
A healing service will take place at 7:30 p.m. Friday, July 21, at the National Shrine of Our Lady of the Snows church, 442 S. De Mazenod Drive, Belleville. All who seek healing are welcome regardless of religious affiliation. Information: 618-277-0416.
