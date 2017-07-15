Peace Festival seeks performers; LU-B hosting ‘EdCamp’ for educators

Belleville Peace Festival
The 2nd annual Belleville Peace Festival will take place from 1-5 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 5. This event will feature live performances from “Heir to the Throne,” “Fiercely MC,” “Harambee” from Belleville West, and the Lancer Dancers from Belleville East. Scott Credit Union will provide bags of school supplies. Indian Sunshine Cuisine and Chalan Pago Island Style BBQ will be two of the food vendors.
Cayla Adams, the festival coordinator, is seeking additional performers, food vendors and donations for the festival. Information: 618-207-9614.
Professional development for educators
Lindenwood University-Belleville is hosting “EdCamp” from 8 a.m. to noon Wednesday, July 26, at the Belleville campus, 2600 W. Main St. Educators meet at “EdCamp” and organize into small groups to discuss ideas or solve problems. There is no fee for this workshop and a light breakfast will be served.
This event is sponsored by the Lewis and Clark Reading Council and the Future Educators Association of Lindenwood Belleville. Information: lewisandclark@illinoisreadingcouncil.org.
Elsah seeks entrepreneur
The village of Elsah has purchased the historic landing building at 18 LaSalle St., Elsah, with the help of an anonymous donor. The village plans to renovate the building and then lease or sell it for development into a restaurant, store or other business. Interested entrepreneurs can contact the village at Elsah.Clerk@gmail.com or 618-374-1568.
Illinois State Police workshop
The Illinois State Police will have a “Meet the Employer” workshop from 9-11 a.m. Tuesday, July 18, at the Illinois Department of Employment Security, 1100 Eastport Plaza Drive, Collinsville. People who are interested in a career with the state police are encouraged to attend. Veterans who have been honorably discharged and awarded an Afghan or Iraqi campaign medal are automatically qualified to apply with the state police.
Please reserve a spot at this workshop by Monday, July 17, by calling Don Niebruegge, 618-277-8938, or email Melissa Uhles, Melissa_Uhles@isp.state.il.us.
