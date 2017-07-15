BND Magazine

July 15, 2017 9:00 AM

Club News for July 16-22

Compiled by Heidi Wiechert

hwiechert@bnd.com

Information about metro-east club meetings for July 16-22.

Optimist Club of Belleville

The next meeting of the Optimist Club will take place at noon Tuesday, July 18, at Bellecourt Place, 120 N. Jackson St., Belleville. The speaker will be Tom Victor, of the Midwest Relationship Center. The program will be, “Building a Sense of Self Worth.”

Lunch Bunch of Edwardsville

The next meeting of the Main Street Community Center Lunch Bunch will be at 11:30 a.m. Wednesday, July 19, at Teaspoons Cafe, 2125 Illinois Route 157, Edwardsville. Members will pay for their own lunch. If interested in attending or joining the group, reservations are needed by Monday, July 17. Information: 618-656-0300.

Dupo Classmates and Friends

This club will have its July Lunch Bunch on Thursday, July 20, at the Horseshoe Restaurant and Lounge, 950 Talon Road, O’Fallon.

