Club News for July 16-22

Information about metro-east club meetings for July 16-22.
Optimist Club of Belleville
The next meeting of the Optimist Club will take place at noon Tuesday, July 18, at Bellecourt Place, 120 N. Jackson St., Belleville. The speaker will be Tom Victor, of the Midwest Relationship Center. The program will be, “Building a Sense of Self Worth.”
Lunch Bunch of Edwardsville
The next meeting of the Main Street Community Center Lunch Bunch will be at 11:30 a.m. Wednesday, July 19, at Teaspoons Cafe, 2125 Illinois Route 157, Edwardsville. Members will pay for their own lunch. If interested in attending or joining the group, reservations are needed by Monday, July 17. Information: 618-656-0300.
Dupo Classmates and Friends
This club will have its July Lunch Bunch on Thursday, July 20, at the Horseshoe Restaurant and Lounge, 950 Talon Road, O’Fallon.
Comments