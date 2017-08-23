51 things to do this week

What’s Happening for Aug. 24
Events
▪ 100 Day countdown to the Illinois Bicentennial Celebration — Activities begin 9 a.m. Saturday. Gov. Bruce Rauner will make a proclamation at the Liberty Bell of the West Shrine, Kaskaskia. State, county and local officials will ceremonially sign the 1818 Illinois Constitution at the first Randolph County Courthouse. The celebration moves to the Pierre Menard Home. Then, activities move to the Fort de Chartres State Historic Site. Exhibits will be open from noon to 3 p.m. Special flag raising ceremony at 2 p.m. Events are free and open to the public.
▪ Ainad Shrine Restoration Rummage Sale — 3-8 p.m. Friday, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday and Sunday. Ainad Shriners of Southern Illinois, 609 St. Louis Ave., East St. Louis. Open to the public. Admission $5 on Friday only. Free admission Saturday and Sunday. Food and drink for sale.
▪ Belleville’s Old Town Farmer’s Market — 7:30 a.m. to noon Saturday. First block of South Charles, Belleville. Locally grown veggies, fruit, pasture raised beef, plants and crafts.
▪ Chouteau Township Senior meeting — 6 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 24. 906 Thorngate, Granite City. Bring a side or dessert to share. Main entree provided. All seniors 50 or older are welcome to come to an evening of fellowship. 618-444-6771.
▪ Collinsville American Legion Auxiliary Indoor Yard Sale — 7 a.m. to noon, Saturday. 1022 Vandalia St., Collinsville. Tables are $10. Call 618-345-2508 to rent table.
▪ ‘Come as You Are’ Tai Chi — 5 p.m. Wednesday. Ever and Anon Park, corner of East Main and Mascoutah Ave., Belleville. Free one-hour class for all ages and skill levels. Sponsored by the Belleville Heritage Society.
▪ Comedian Brian McDowell — 8 p.m. Saturday. Night Moves bar, 900 McClintock Ave., Belleville. Current resident of Belleville, Brian McDowell, will perform standup comedy. www.brianmcdowellcomedy.com.
▪ Comedian Josh Blue — 8 p.m. and 10 p.m. Friday. 9:15 p.m. Saturday. Hey Guys Comedy, 5225 N. Illinois 159, Fairview Heights. Tickets $20. 800-514-3849 or www.heyguyscomedy.com/tickets.
▪ Gateway Milers Walking Club — Group walk at 9:30 a.m. Saturday. Starting at Signal Hill Lutheran Church, 8100 W. Main St., Belleville. 5k or 10k walk. Registration fee $3. Walkers may start any time between 8-10 a.m. 618-660-6396.
▪ Granite City Senior Club dance — Doors open 5:30. Dance 7-9 p.m. Monday. Granite City Township hall, 2060 Delmar Ave., Granite City. Admission $5. Come dance or listen to music. For all seniors 50 and older. 618-444-6771.
▪ HeartMath — Two sessions. 1 p.m. and 6 p.m. Monday. Morrison-Talbott Library, 215 Park St., Waterloo. Taught by Verna Hopkins. Learn how to monitor your emotional and physical health with this technology. Register: 618-939-6232 or mtl@waterloolibrary.org.
▪ Metro East Social Singles Luau Dance — Doors open 6:30 p.m. Dance at 7 p.m. Friday. Moose Lodge, 2425 N. Illinois St., Swansea. DJ: “Dr. Dee.” Members $7 and non-members $9. Open to the public. Must be 21 years and older to participate. Cash bar, 50/50 drawing and attendance prizes.
▪ Mt. Vernon Christian Family Day — 11 a.m. vendor booths open. Saturday. Logan Street Baptist Church, North 42nd Street Property and Pavilion, Mt. Vernon. Local Christian bands and artists will begin performing at noon. A joint worship service will be at 7 p.m. Event includes activities for families.
▪ O’Fallon Kiwanis Club: ‘Live music at the Q’ — 5-8 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 24. O’Fallon Dairy Queen. Bob Ellison performing. Help support Kiwanis senior citizen and youth activities.
▪ O’Fallon Parks and Recreation: Free Summer Movie — Dusk, Friday. Community Park, Baseball Field 1: Blazier. Showing: “The Lego Batman Movie.”
▪ Parkinson’s Foundation: Bands and BBQ — 1-10 p.m. Saturday. Jacobsmeyers Tavern and Grill, 2401 Edwards St., Granite City. Silent auction and vendors from 1-7 p.m. All proceeds will go to Zero Mile Fun Run foundation and the National Parkinson’s Foundation. See more information on their Facebook page.
▪ Polka Dance — 2:30-6 p.m. Sunday. Polish Hall, 826 Greenwood St., Madison. Music by Richard Cullen, “Dynamic Duel.” Hawaiian theme. Cost $7. Sandwiches for purchase. 314-867-7897 or www.folkfire.org/polka.
• Premiere of “Batman: Master of Fear” — 8 p.m. Friday. Webster University, 470 E Lockwood Ave., Webster Groves. Free screening of Producer Richie Watkins’ new film, the first film noir/martial arts take on Batman. Watkins is from Belleville.
▪ St. Louis Comic Book Show —10:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Sunday. Shrewsbury American Legion, 7300 Lansdowne, St. Louis. Admission $2. Buy, sell and trade comics, cards, toys and action figures. Over 40 tables of collectibles.
▪ Swansea Farmer’s Market — 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 24. Rural King parking lot, 2801 N. Illinois St., Swansea. Senior coupons are in. Locally grown crops, fruits, vegetables and crafts.
▪ Veteran’s Benefits Fair — 10 a.m. to noon Wednesday, Aug. 30. American Legion, 1022 Vandalia St., Collinsville. Free and open to the public. Over two dozen organizations will be in attendance. Bring old, unneeded cellphones to donate to Cell Phones for Soldiers. Hosted by state Rep. Katie Stuart.
Festivals
▪ Holy Childhood annual picnic and fish fry — Friday and Saturday. Holy Childhood Church, 419 E. Church St., Mascoutah. Fish fry, 5-9:30 p.m. Friday with live music, beer and games. Picnic, 5-11 p.m. Saturday includes mass at 4 p.m., chicken dinner from 4-7:30 p.m., lightning raffle at 5:45 p.m., bingo at 6:30 p.m., petting zoo, games at 5 p.m. www.holychildhoodchurch.com.
▪ Waterloo homecoming — Friday and Saturday, downtown Waterloo. Free. Parade at 5 p.m. Saturday. Live music, carnival rides and games. Food and drinks sold by local organizations.
▪ Midwest ‘Salute to the Arts’ — 6-10 p.m. Friday, 10 a.m.-8 p.m. Saturday, 11 a.m.-5 p.m. Sunday, Moody Park Fairview Heights. Artists, kids activities, music, food. midwestsalute.com.
▪ St. Teresa Catholic Church parish picnic — 4-midnight Saturday, St. Teresa School grounds, 1108 Lebanon Ave., Belleville. Polka mass at 4 p.m. Fried chicken dinner, quilt bingo, rides, basket booths, large children’s area, live music.
▪ ‘Sauce Alton’ Food Truck Festival — 4-8 p.m. Saturday. Liberty Bank Amphitheater, 1 Riverfront Drive, Alton. Festival features regional food trucks and live music. Admission is free but VIP tickets are available for $25 each. Each truck will have different foods from a variety of prices. 800-258-6645.
Food
▪ Aviston Legion Fish & Chicken Fry — 4:30-7 p.m. Friday. American Legion Post 1239, 601 S. Clinton, Aviston. Cod, catfish, shrimp, chicken strips, sides. Eat in or carryout. 618-228-7311 or www.avistonlegion.com.
▪ BBQ Thursday — 4-7 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 24. Turkey Hill Grange, 1375 E. State Route 15, Belleville. Takeout or eat in pork steak or pulled pork sandwich dinner with sides. Brats and homemade desserts.
▪ Caseyville Fish Fry — 4-7 p.m. Friday, Caseyville VFW Post 1117, 415 N. Long, Caseyville. Fish plates, desserts, sandwiches, burgers and more. Bingo at 7 p.m.
▪ Collinsville Fish Fry — 3-8 p.m. Friday, Collinsville VFW Post 5691, 1234 Vandalia, Collinsville. Eat-in or carryout. Cod, catfish fillets, tilapia, sides.
▪ Collinsville Fish Fry — 3-8 p.m. Friday, Collinsville American Legion, 1022 Vandalia St., Collinsville. North Atlantic cod, whole catfish, sides, desserts. 618-345-2508.
▪ Collinsville Fish Fry — 4-7:30 p.m. Friday. Knights of Columbus Hall, 1 Columbus Plaza, Collinsville. Eat in or carryout. Fried/baked cod, catfish, sides. 618-345-1492.
▪ Highland Fish Fry — 4-7:30 p.m. Friday, VFW Post 5694, 1900 VFW Road, Highland. Eat in or carryout. 618-654-6367.
▪ Mascoutah Fish Fry — 5-8 p.m. Friday, Mascoutah VFW Post 7682, 620 Donaphan St., Mascoutah. Dine in or carryout. 618-566-2288.
▪ Millstadt Fish Fry and Jam Session — 11 a.m.-2 p.m., 4-8 p.m. Friday, Millstadt VFW Post, 200 Veterans Drive, Millstadt. 618-476-1180.
▪ O’Fallon Fish Fry — 4-8 p.m. Friday, Knights of Columbus Hall, 402 E. U.S. 50, O’Fallon. Cod and bluegill, burgers, hot dogs, sides. Eat in or carryout. 618-632-6229.
▪ O’Fallon Fish Fry — 4-8 p.m. Friday, VFW Post 805, 221 W. First St., O’Fallon. Fried and grilled fish, chicken, sides and desserts. Carryouts. 618-624-2651.
▪ Okawville Fish & Chicken Fry — 5-8 p.m. Friday, 205 N. Hanover St., Okawville. American Legion Post No. 233. Eat in or carryout. 618-243-6545.
▪ Shiloh Fish Fry — 5-8 p.m. Friday, 100 Eagle Drive, Shiloh. Cod, walleye, shrimp, chicken wings. Eat in or carryout. Auxiliary bake sale for charity. 618-624-5412.
▪ Swansea Fish Stand — 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Friday and Saturday, 216 Service St., Swansea. Cod, walleye, catfish, shrimp and more. Saturday: fried chicken. 618-222-7171.
▪ Troy VFW Fish Fry — 4-7 p.m. Friday, Troy VFW Post 976 and Auxiliary, 123-A W. Market St., Troy. Cod, catfish, jack salmon, baked fish, chicken strips, shrimp. Dine in or carry out. 618-667-8387.
▪ Walton’s Chicken Dinner — 4-7 p.m. Tuesday. Knights of Columbus, 5420 Old Collinsville Road, Fairview Heights. Homemade desserts. Carryout, 618-632-5222.
▪ Walton’s Fish Fry — 3-8 p.m. Friday, Knights of Columbus, Hall, 5420 Old Collinsville Road, Fairview Heights. Homemade desserts. Carryout, 618-632-5222.
Games
▪ Bridge — 11:45 a.m. Thursday. Collinsville Senior Center, 420 E. Main St., Collinsville. To participate, must have played bridge before. 618-310-1289.
▪ Bridge — 11:45 a.m. Tuesday. Senior Center, 10025 Bunkum Road, Fairview Heights. Sponsored by Caseyville Township. 618-310-1289.
▪ Cribbage Club — 6:30 p.m. Thursday. 1 Columbus Plaza, KC Club, Collinsville. Nine games played against nine different opponents. Yvonne Bright 618-344-1521 or John Bilski 618-398-1029.
▪ Euchre Tournament — 7 p.m. Friday. Millstadt Senior Center, 102 S. Jefferson, Millstadt.
▪ Meat Shoot — Noon Sunday. American Legion Post 1937 at TR’s. Shoot and wheel rounds. Attendance prizes. Free food. House gun available.
Theater/Concerts
▪ Edwardsville Municipal Band — 8 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 24. City Park, 112 S. Buchanan St., Edwardsville. Free concert. www.edwband.com.
▪ ‘Remembering... Patsy and Elvis’ — Dinner 6:30 p.m. Show 7:30 p.m. Saturday. The Gathering Place, 290 S. Burns, Sparta. Dinner and show: $30. Show only: $20. For tickets: 618-965-3726 or thegatheringplaceoffbroadway.com.
Worth the Drive
▪ Summer Music Series — 6-8 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 24. Library Park, 400 N. State St., Litchfield. Featuring: “Jason Stowe McIlroy.” www.visitlitchfield.com.
