Here’s the Midwest Salute to the Arts schedule

Fairview Heights presents the 29th Midwest Salute to the Arts from 6-10 p.m. Friday, 10 a.m.-8 p.m. Saturday and 11 a.m.-5 p.m. Sunday at Moody Park. This event features art displays, art and craft demonstrations, kid’s activities, a food court and more. Admission is free.

Friday, August 25

▪ Noon to 3 p.m. — Midday Grind streaming live on InsideSTL.

▪ 6 p.m.-10 p.m. — Live music by Rogers and Neinhaus.

Stone sculptor Paul Bayer is one of 100 artists at Midwest Salute to the Arts Stone sculptor Paul Bayer will be selling his stone sculptures at Midwest Salute to the Arts in Fairview Heights. Bayer can usually be found sculpting a 20-ton piece of marble on Saturdays at the City Museum.

Saturday, August 26

▪ 9 a.m. — Children’s Gallery opens: Children ages 5-13 enter the gallery and choose a piece of art. After the child has selected a piece, they are encouraged to visit the artist who created it. The cost to enter the gallery is $10. Gallery opens at 9 a.m. Saturday and will be open until all art is gone.

▪ 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. — Kids entertainment: Hey Dooley the Clown.

▪ 10 a.m. to noon — Live music by Jenny Roques and Matt Pace.

▪ 10 a.m. to noon — KLOU 103.3 live remote by Julie Tristan.

▪ 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. — Kids entertainment: Illustrator Randall Spriggs

▪ 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. — Children’s Area open.

▪ 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. — Members of Artisan Guild of Southern Illinois, the Gateway East Artists Guild and the Belleville Woodcarvers will have demonstrations at tents throughout the fair.

▪ 11 a.m. to noon — Kids entertainment: Bubble Bus

▪ Noon to 1 p.m. — Kids entertainment: “Stories ‘n Stones” featuring Marilyn and Larry Kinsella.

▪ Noon to 2 p.m. — Live music by Acoustic Edge.

▪ 2-4 p.m. — Live music by Louis Michael.

▪ 5-6 p.m. — Live music by USAF Band of Mid America Mobility Brass Quintet.

▪ 6-8 p.m. — Live music by Empire Soul.

Sunday, August 27

▪ 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. — Kids entertainment: Hey Dooley the Clown.

▪ 11 a.m. to noon — Kids entertainment: Bubble Bus.

▪ 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. — Live music by Mike Snodgrass.

▪ 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. — Kids entertainment: Illustrator Randall Spriggs.

▪ 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. — Children’s Area open.

▪ 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. — Members of Artisan Guild of Southern Illinois, the Gateway East Artists Guild and the Belleville Woodcarvers will have demonstrations at tents throughout the fair.

▪ 1-3 p.m. — Live music by Billy Barnett Band.

▪ 3-5 p.m. — Live music by Autumn’s Child.