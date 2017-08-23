Here’s the Midwest Salute to the Arts schedule

Fairview Heights presents the 29th Midwest Salute to the Arts from 6-10 p.m. Friday, 10 a.m.-8 p.m. Saturday and 11 a.m.-5 p.m. Sunday at Moody Park. This event features art displays, art and craft demonstrations, kid’s activities, a food court and more. Admission is free.
Friday, August 25
▪ Noon to 3 p.m. — Midday Grind streaming live on InsideSTL.
▪ 6 p.m.-10 p.m. — Live music by Rogers and Neinhaus.
Saturday, August 26
▪ 9 a.m. — Children’s Gallery opens: Children ages 5-13 enter the gallery and choose a piece of art. After the child has selected a piece, they are encouraged to visit the artist who created it. The cost to enter the gallery is $10. Gallery opens at 9 a.m. Saturday and will be open until all art is gone.
▪ 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. — Kids entertainment: Hey Dooley the Clown.
▪ 10 a.m. to noon — Live music by Jenny Roques and Matt Pace.
▪ 10 a.m. to noon — KLOU 103.3 live remote by Julie Tristan.
▪ 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. — Kids entertainment: Illustrator Randall Spriggs
▪ 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. — Children’s Area open.
▪ 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. — Members of Artisan Guild of Southern Illinois, the Gateway East Artists Guild and the Belleville Woodcarvers will have demonstrations at tents throughout the fair.
▪ 11 a.m. to noon — Kids entertainment: Bubble Bus
▪ Noon to 1 p.m. — Kids entertainment: “Stories ‘n Stones” featuring Marilyn and Larry Kinsella.
▪ Noon to 2 p.m. — Live music by Acoustic Edge.
▪ 2-4 p.m. — Live music by Louis Michael.
▪ 5-6 p.m. — Live music by USAF Band of Mid America Mobility Brass Quintet.
▪ 6-8 p.m. — Live music by Empire Soul.
Sunday, August 27
▪ 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. — Kids entertainment: Hey Dooley the Clown.
▪ 11 a.m. to noon — Kids entertainment: Bubble Bus.
▪ 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. — Live music by Mike Snodgrass.
▪ 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. — Kids entertainment: Illustrator Randall Spriggs.
▪ 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. — Children’s Area open.
▪ 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. — Members of Artisan Guild of Southern Illinois, the Gateway East Artists Guild and the Belleville Woodcarvers will have demonstrations at tents throughout the fair.
▪ 1-3 p.m. — Live music by Billy Barnett Band.
▪ 3-5 p.m. — Live music by Autumn’s Child.
