Pause
  • "Batman: Master of Fear" filmed in and around Belleville

    Richie Watkins, of Red Fist Productions, talks about actors in his movie that was filmed at several metro-east locations. Here he's at Braeutigam Orchards where a fight scene was filmed.

Richie Watkins, of Red Fist Productions, talks about actors in his movie that was filmed at several metro-east locations. Here he's at Braeutigam Orchards where a fight scene was filmed. tvizer@bnd.com
Free screening of web series ‘Batman: Master of Fear’ this Friday

Compiled by Heidi Wiechert

August 23, 2017 11:21 AM

Free screening of web series produced by Belleville man

A three-part mini-web series, “Batman: Master of Fear,” produced by Richie Watkins, a Belleville native, will be shown for free at 8 p.m. Friday, Aug. 25, at the Winifred Moore Auditorium, Webster Groves, Missouri. This series is the first film noir/martial arts take on Batman, according to a press release from Red Fist Productions, which Watkins co-founded. The official trailer may be viewed on YouTube.

Auxiliary seeking teams for cook-off

The Troy VFW Auxiliary will have its fourth annual “Wing-Ding Cook-off Challenge and Cornhole Competition,” on Sept. 9, at 123 W. Market St., Troy. Cook-off team applications and fees must be received by Sept. 1 to participate. The entry fee is $125 per team. Proceeds from this event benefit the Troy VFW Auxiliary, an organization that supports veterans, troops and the community. To register, call 618-667-8387 or email vfwpost976@gmail.com.

‘Walk for Remembrance and Hope’ T-shirts

The Share group for parents and families who have lost a child at St. Joseph’s in Breese and the hospital auxiliary will host a “Walk for Remembrance and Hope” on Oct. 7, at Germantown’s Schoendienst Park. The walk is to raise awareness and remember those touched by the death of a baby or infant. Participants can include their baby’s names on the T-shirts that will be distributed that day. The deadline to be included on the shirts is Sept. 1. Information: Karen Gebke, 618-709-2878 or sharestjosephs@yahoo.com.

Friends of Valley View Cemetery office hours

From 10 a.m. to noon Tuesday, Thursday and Saturday, Friends of the Valley View Cemetery will be at the office at 1564 Lewis Road, Edwardsville, to answer questions or update visitor’s contact information. The Friends of the Valley View Cemetery may be contacted by email: friendsofvalleyviewcemetery@gmail.com, phone: 618-980-9095 or on Facebook.

Little Indian Farm produce boxes

The Little Indian Farm in Pocahontas is offering locally grown produce boxes for $20 every week until the end of October. Starting next year, the farm plans to participate in a Community Supported Agriculture program where consumers pay a fee upfront to receive weekly deliveries of fresh produce. Information: www.littleindianfarm.com.

Heidi Wiechert: 618-239-2500, @BND_HeidiW

