The eclipse affected bees, crickets, birds, spiders and more

Q: During the current solar eclipse, what did you notice unusual about animal activity? There were many reports about cows lying down, and different bird activities.
G. W. of Fairview Heights
A: One neighbor reported that the bees all went back to the hives and that no bees came out for the complete eclipse. After the sun came back again they went back on with their foraging. Because they use the sun for navigation, it did not surprise him.
One small young boy in our group noticed the crickets began to sing with the total eclipse and when the sun came back, they shut down all cricket calling again.
The locusts in the central part of the state began calling and since their numbers are higher in this area this year than in our area and they then slowed down with sound when the sun came back out and became quiet again. Some spider activity increased as our group noticed egg-laying. It helps to be in group of inquisitive boys with the eclipse.
Some tree leaves began to droop, but recovered again on the full sun.
We were not around cows so I can’t verify cow activities. But the birds became quiet when it got dark.
Before the darkness there was a speed up with hummingbirds feeding and then with the eclipse all hummingbird activity stopped, but began as soon as the sun began shinning again.
This will be interesting to see if there is any hummingbird activity in the eclipse of 2024 as it will be April 8 and usually the hummingbirds have not reached our area that early in the year as they migrate with floral blooms and arrive about April 20.
Q: We have two hummingbird feeders that the birds use all the time. But we have a flowering shrub that is close by that they do not use or even land in. Can you tell why the hummingbirds do not use this shrub at all?
H. G. of Lively Grove
A: The plant is a peashrub (Caragana maximowicziana). This peashrub has small spines on all of its thin branches and for this reason the hummers may land on the cluster of leaves for a very short amount of time, if at all. It is a native of China and Tibet. It was introduced in 1910 to the United States by E.H. Wilson. This shrub is taller than it is broad and the branches are sparse. This plant grows rather quickly. This plant is very tolerant of cold conditions and is able to tolerate poor soils with drought, alkalinity and salt as well as sweeping winds. It can also fix free nitrogen in the soil.
Q: I have been saving seeds from apples and someone told me that there is not too much success if they germinate to produce good apples. Is this correct?
L. W. of Collinsville
A: That is quite true. All the apple trees in orchards are grafted trees. They cannot wait for six to seven years for an apple production to see if the apples being produced will have a good flavor, be able to resist disease and insects, have a good holding quality, and be hardy. But if you have the land and the patience, plant the seeds to see what you get. There is always a need for another Johnny Appleseed. Your chance of winning the lottery is higher than getting a great new variety of apple. I wish you success.
Charles Giedeman is a local contributing writer. Send your gardening questions to Lifestyle Department, Belleville News-Democrat, P.O. Box 427, 120 S. Illinois St., Belleville, IL 62222-0427, or email them to lifestyle@bnd.com.
Things to do this week:
- Start your seeds for broccoli, cauliflower and Brussel sprouts as the weather swings back in your favor for getting better quality and flavors and not as many disease and insect problems.
Comments