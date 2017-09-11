Love Italian food? Then this festival is for you.

Italian Fest, a celebration of Italian culture and heritage, will be from 11 a.m. to 10:30 p.m. Friday and 11 a.m. to 10:30 p.m. Saturday in Collinsville. This year’s theme is “Get Your Toga On.” The event features live music, a fun run, parade, grape stomp, Little Miss and Mister Pageant, bocce ball tournament, Italian films and exhibits.
The Collinsville Library, 408 W. Main, Collinsville, will have “Get Your Toga On,” an ancient Rome exhibit, until Oct. 15. The exhibit includes activities for families, items from Rome, Roman mosaics made by Collinsville High School Latin students and more.
Parking at the festival is limited and a free shuttle bus will be provided by Madison County Transit. The shuttle picks up and drops off at Dorris Intermediate School, 1841 Vandalia. Hours of shuttle service operation are 3-10:30 p.m. Friday and from 10:30 a.m. to 10:30 p.m Saturday.
Here’s the schedule:
Friday, Sept. 15.
- 11 a.m. — Opening ceremonies on the Venezia Stage.
- Noon — Grape Stomp on the Venezia Stage.
- 1 p.m. — Brandon Jacoby on the Milano Stage.
- 1:30 p.m. — Italian Community Band on the Venezia Stage.
- 4 p.m. — 5K run packet pick up next to the wine garden.
- 5:30 p.m. — Gracefully Yours Dance Academy on the Milano Stage.
- 6:30 p.m. — Dr. Zhivegas on the Venezia Stage.
- 7 p.m. — Hicktown on the Milano Stage.
Saturday, Sept. 16.
- 6:30-7:45 a.m. — 5K run/walk registration at Main and Seminary.
- 8 a.m. — 5K run/walk starting line at Clay and Clinton.
- 8:15 a.m. — Swing City Band on the Venezia Stage.
- 10 a.m. — Bocce Ball Tournament at Glidden Park. Registration at 9 a.m.
- 11 a.m. — Babaloo in the children’s area.
- 11 a.m. — Incognito on the Venezia Stage.
- 11 a.m. — Liquid Doll on the Milano Stage.
- Noon — Diaper Dash at Main and Clinton. Registration at 11 a.m.
- 1 p.m. Little Miss and Mister Pageant at New Community Church, 10 Chapel Court, Collinsville
- 3 p.m. — McArther’s Tae Kwon Do Demonstration Team on the Venezia Stage.
- 4 p.m. — Parade.
- 5:30 p.m. — Premier Martial Arts Demonstration Team on the Milano Stage.
- 6:30 p.m. — Slick Ice Blues on the Milano Stage.
- 6:30 p.m. — Johnny Rock It on the Venezia Stage.
For more information, see the Italian Fest website: www.italianfest.net.
Comments