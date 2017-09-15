Motivational speaker event to be at St. Teresa Parish Center

Deby Sansone Schlapprizzi, a motivational speaker, radio host and life activist will be at the St. Teresa Parish Center, 1108 Lebanon Ave., Belleville, at 6:30 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 21. Her faith-based radio program, “The Splendor of You,” has been on Catholic radio for over a decade. Schlapprizzi has also written a book with the same title, that will be on sale and available for signing. This event is presented by St. Teresa’s Ladies of Perpetual Help. Information: Carol, 618-401-1778.
Church Women United institute
The Church Women United of Illinois will have its South Area Fall Institute from 9 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 23, at St. John United Church of Christ, 2901 Nameoki Road, Granite City. The focus of the institute will be, “Human Rights: Child Education Awareness.” Registration will be from 9-9:45 a.m. on the day of the event. Information: Ollie Derr, 618-877-8251.
Church Women United is currently selling tickets for its “Taking Care of Me” Bonanza for Women that will occur Oct. 21 at the Granite City Township Hall. No tickets will be sold at the door. The cost is $5 and includes breakfast and lunch. To purchase tickets: contact Diana, 618-444-6771 or any other Church Women United member. All proceeds from this event will go to the Community Care Center.
‘Ivory & Gold’ to perform at Belleville church
Anne and Jeff Barnhart, the musical duo called “Ivory & Gold,” will perform at 7 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 30, and during Sunday worship at 9 a.m., Oct. 1, at St. Paul United Church of Christ, Belleville. They will perform examples of American jazz, blues, ragtime, and Broadway music. The Barnharts have played at venues around the world, according to a press release. Information: stpaulucc.org.
Comments