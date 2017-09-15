BND Magazine

Club News

Compiled by Heidi Wiechert

hwiechert@bnd.com

September 15, 2017 8:00 AM

The new deadline to submit information for Club News is one week before print date. For example, the deadline to be included in today’s Club News was Saturday, Sept. 2. Entries will be edited. Email is preferred: lifestyle@bnd.com. Mail to: Lifestyle, Belleville News-Democrat, 120 S. Illinois St., P.O. Box 427, Belleville, IL 62222-0427. Questions: call Heidi Wiechert, 618-239-2500.

Belleville High School West Class of 1972 reunion

The Belleville Township High School West Class of 1972 will have its 45th reunion at 6 p.m. Sept. 30, at Tim and Joe’s, 6500 W. Main St. There will be a cash bar and light appetizers. Further information can be found on the class Facebook page, BTHSW Class of ‘72, or by calling Dede Hendricks, 618-394-0966.

Parents Without Partners

Parents Without Partners will have its monthly meeting and orientation for prospective members at 5:30 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 19, at Colton’s Steak House, Collinsville. Information: Janet, 618-234-5937.

Collinsville Chamber of Commerce

The Collinsville Chamber of Commerce will have a Brown Bag Lunch from noon to 1 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 21, at the chamber office, 221 W. Main St., Collinsville. Attendees are invited a casual lunch event with chamber members.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

Collinsville kid became a role model after returning $13,000

Collinsville kid became a role model after returning $13,000 1:49

Collinsville kid became a role model after returning $13,000
Fairview Heights woman gets dream job as flight attendant 1:17

Fairview Heights woman gets dream job as flight attendant
Giant golf ball sculpture is famous in The Orchards neighborhood 2:46

Giant golf ball sculpture is famous in The Orchards neighborhood

View More Video