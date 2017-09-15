The new deadline to submit information for Club News is one week before print date. For example, the deadline to be included in today’s Club News was Saturday, Sept. 2. Entries will be edited. Email is preferred: lifestyle@bnd.com. Mail to: Lifestyle, Belleville News-Democrat, 120 S. Illinois St., P.O. Box 427, Belleville, IL 62222-0427. Questions: call Heidi Wiechert, 618-239-2500.
Belleville High School West Class of 1972 reunion
The Belleville Township High School West Class of 1972 will have its 45th reunion at 6 p.m. Sept. 30, at Tim and Joe’s, 6500 W. Main St. There will be a cash bar and light appetizers. Further information can be found on the class Facebook page, BTHSW Class of ‘72, or by calling Dede Hendricks, 618-394-0966.
Parents Without Partners
Parents Without Partners will have its monthly meeting and orientation for prospective members at 5:30 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 19, at Colton’s Steak House, Collinsville. Information: Janet, 618-234-5937.
Collinsville Chamber of Commerce
The Collinsville Chamber of Commerce will have a Brown Bag Lunch from noon to 1 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 21, at the chamber office, 221 W. Main St., Collinsville. Attendees are invited a casual lunch event with chamber members.
