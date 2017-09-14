Watch wiener dogs race at Belleville Oktoberfest this weekend

The Belleville Oktoberfest, a traditional German fall festival, will take place Friday, Sept. 15 and Saturday, Sept. 16 in downtown Belleville. This event features live music, traditional German food and drink, a cornhole tournament, wiener dog races and costume contest, car show, festival merchandise for sale and more. The festival website is www.bellevilleoktoberfest.com.
There are VIP tickets on sale for Friday’s performance by Trixie Delight and Starship. The cost is $30 per person before the event and may be purchased online at the event website. The day of the event VIP tickets are $40, if seats are still available. The VIP area will be open from 6-10:45 p.m. Picnic table seating, regular seating and bar table access will be on a first-come-first-served basis. There will also be a designated area for lawn chairs.
The wiener dog race and costume contest will take place Saturday at the corner of North 1st Street and West Main Street. The costume contest begins at 2 p.m. Saturday with the races immediately following. Pre-registration is available by filling out an application on the festival website. The cost is $10. Registration the day of the race will only be available from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.
The cornhole tournament will take place 11 a.m. Saturday at the 100 block of West Main St. The event costs $30 per team with pre-registration on the festival website. Registration on event day costs $40 per team and is at 10 a.m. This is a double elimination tournament. Cash prizes will be awarded.
The Oktoberfest car show will be Saturday on East Main Street in Belleville. Registration is from 8 a.m. to noon Saturday. All vehicle years, makes and models are welcome. The awards presentation will be at 3:30 p.m with dash plaques awarded to the first 100, awards to the top 15 and specialty awards. The entry fee is $10 with a portion of the proceeds being donated to local charities. For more information, contact Mike Bach at 618-277-8466 or go to www.bellevilleoktoberfest.com. The car show is hosted by the Southern Illinois Street Rod Association.
A portion of the proceeds raised from the 50/50 Raffle, “Wheel Barrel of Booze” Raffle and the Belleville Oktoberfest Store, located at the intersection of East Main and South Illinois Streets, will be going to support hurricane relief in both Texas and Florida.
Here’s the festival schedule:
Friday
▪ 4-7 p.m. — The Goodtimes Band on the Bier Tent stage, under the large tent on the 1st block of West Main Street.
▪ 6 p.m. — Opening ceremonies: tapping of the keg on the Bier Tent stage.
▪ 6-8 p.m. — Trixie Delight on the Main Stage, in front of the St. Clair County Courthouse Building, 10 Public Square. VIP area open from 6-10:45 p.m.
▪ 8-11 p.m. — Uber Cool on the Bier Tent stage.
▪ 9-10:30 p.m. — Starship Featuring Mickey Thomas on the Main Stage.
Saturday
▪ 8 a.m. to noon — Car show registration on East Main Street, Belleville.
▪ 11 a.m. — Cornhole tournament at the 100 block of West Main Street, Belleville.
▪ 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. — Jason Aldean Tribute Band on the Main Stage.
▪ 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. — Wildflower Conspiracy on the High and East Main Street stage, located at the corner of East Main and High Streets.
▪ 11 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. — The Sunshine Boys on the Bier Tent stage.
▪ 2 p.m. — Wiener dog race and costume contest. Registration from 11 a.m.-1 p.m.
▪ 2-4 p.m. — Social Remedy on the Main Stage.
▪ 2-4 p.m. — Coal Jimmy’s on the High and East Main Street stage.
▪ 2-4:30 p.m. — Belleville German Band on the Bier Tent stage.
▪ 3:30 p.m. — Award presentation for car show on East Main Street, Belleville.
▪ 5-7 p.m. — Send The Message on the Main Stage.
▪ 5-7 p.m. — Rendition on the Bier Tent stage.
▪ 5-7 p.m. — Bad Sneakers on the High and East Main Street stage.
▪ 8-11 p.m. — Jeremiah Johnson on the Main Stage.
▪ 8-11 p.m. — Uber Cool on the Bier Tent stage.
Heidi Wiechert: 618-239-2500, @BND_HeidiW
Comments