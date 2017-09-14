They lived on the river for two months to draw attention to the need for clean water

More Videos 1:49 Collinsville kid became a role model after returning $13,000 Pause 2:17 Illinois to require free feminine hygiene products in school bathrooms 0:27 Security camera footage shows man take package from Belleville porch 0:57 Shiloh woman paddles length of Mississippi River to Louisiana 0:37 Althoff's new stadium is almost ready 2:06 Wayne Gretzky and his family were at Belleville East's tennis complex 2:47 Credit Cardinals' run to Clapp, Unger and Memphis Millennials 1:29 Here are Wolf Branch's plans after evacuation of middle school building 1:12 How Wolf Branch Middle School is dealing with the movement 1:38 Flyers wideout made key touchdown catch in win over Tigers Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Facebook

Twitter

Email

Shiloh woman paddles length of Mississippi River to Louisiana Yolondea Wood, 53, of Shiloh, paddled the length of the Mississippi River in 2 months to raise awareness for clean water around the world. She and two other women set out with their kayaks packed to the brim with anything they could need — toilet paper, food, clothes and tents. Wood and one of the other women completed the 2,120-mile journey to Morgan City, Louisiana, while the third woman stopped for personal reasons. Yolondea Wood, 53, of Shiloh, paddled the length of the Mississippi River in 2 months to raise awareness for clean water around the world. She and two other women set out with their kayaks packed to the brim with anything they could need — toilet paper, food, clothes and tents. Wood and one of the other women completed the 2,120-mile journey to Morgan City, Louisiana, while the third woman stopped for personal reasons. For the News-Democrat

Yolondea Wood, 53, of Shiloh, paddled the length of the Mississippi River in 2 months to raise awareness for clean water around the world. She and two other women set out with their kayaks packed to the brim with anything they could need — toilet paper, food, clothes and tents. Wood and one of the other women completed the 2,120-mile journey to Morgan City, Louisiana, while the third woman stopped for personal reasons. For the News-Democrat