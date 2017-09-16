Want to help children with life-threatening conditions? You can participate in Ride for Wishes.

Ride for Wishes
Motorcyclists will ride to help children with life-threatening medical conditions realize their dreams at Ride for Wishes on Saturday, Oct. 7. The 70-mile nonstop motorcycle ride starts at noon at the Alton Moose Lodge 951, 526 E. Delmar Ave., Godfrey. Registration can be completed at 10 a.m. the day of the event, but early registration is encouraged at the Ride for Wishes Southern Illinois Facebook page or www.mygcscu.com/RideForWishes. The first 100 to register online will be eligible for a $100 drawing.
The ride is organized by Southern Illinois Volunteers for Make-A-Wish, Illinois and its principal sponsor is GCS Credit Union. Last year’s ride raised about $18,000 to help children in Madison, Jersey, Calhoun, Macoupin, Greene and St. Clair counties.
‘A Matter of Balance’ class
The Belleville Memorial network will offer, “A Matter of Balance,” a class designed to prevent falls and increase activity levels, from 2:30-4:30 p.m. Thursdays from Sept. 21-Nov. 9, at Memorial’s Belleville Health and Sports Center, 1001 S. 74th St., Belleville. The eight-week program is free but registration is required. Information: 618-398-2778 or www.mymemorialnetwork.com/events.
Parks and Recreation ‘3 on 3’ Co-Ed basketball league
The Belleville Parks and Recreation Co-Ed basketball league for students in grades first through eighth will have an evaluation day on Oct. 1 at the Nichols Community Center, 515 E. “D” St., Belleville. Weekly night practices begin the first week of October. The cost to play is $95. The games will be organized with 3 players versus 3 players. The Parks and Recreation Department says this gives players more opportunity for skill development. Information: Lyndsey Younger, recreation program coordinator, 618-277-9785.
Buy hunting and fishing licenses at Delmar Avenue Library
According to a press release, the Delmar Avenue Library of the Six Mile Regional Library District is the only library in Illinois where residents can purchase non-commercial hunting and fishing licenses. The licenses may be purchased at the customer service desk, from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday-Thursday and 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday at 2001 Delmar Ave., Granite City. For documentation requirements, call 618-452-6238.
