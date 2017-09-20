Experience ‘Black and White and Art All Over’ this weekend

Black and White and Art All Over
Art on the Square, Racial Harmony and Lindenwood University present the art show, “Black and White and Art All Over: Healing Hearts Through Healing Arts,” from 4 to 8 p.m. Friday and 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday at the Art on the Square Building, 30 Public Square, Belleville. There will be an exhibit of an artistic tapestry woven with the display of works from local, culturally diverse artists. Works on display will reinforce the sponsors’ philosophy of community and inclusiveness — that art transcends all boundaries and acts as a primary force to pull communities of people together for good. Some artwork will be for display only, while other pieces will be offered for sale. There will also be a silent auction.
This is a family event for the entire community with live music and refreshments. The children’s area of the show called Project Kids Kinship, will be open from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday. The children’s area, for ages 2-13, will have art projects and educational resources to build community and foster inclusiveness. Special presentations will be given by an actor from the St. Louis History museum at 1 p.m. and 1:40 p.m.
Annual Quarter Auction for Beacon Ministry of Belleville
The quarter auction for Beacon Ministry will be at 3:30 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 24, at the K of C Hall, 5420 Old Collinsville Road, Fairview Heights. Doors will open for shopping at 2:30 p.m. 15 participating vendors and crafters will provide a variety of products. This event features a quarter auction, 50/50 raffle and ticket raffle. The admission donation is $5 and an additional paddle costs $5. Reserve spots for four people by Sept. 22 to benifitshelp@gmail.com and receive a free paddle when all four arrive at the event. All of the proceeds from the entry donation, paddle donation, ticket raffle and 50/50, go to Beacon Ministry. www.beaconministry.org.
‘The Hunchback of Notre Dame’
The Looking Glass Playhouse in Lebanon presents the new production of, “The Hunchback of Notre Dame,” the Victor Hugo/Disney classic on Sept. 21-24, 28-30 and Oct. 1. All shows are at 7:30 p.m. except Sunday matinees which are at 2 p.m. The show is directed by Jason Johnson with Sarah James as assistant director. Musical direction is by Kim Johnson with choreography provided by Erin Morton with assistance from Cassie Zuger. Set design is by Marsha Holland and Brad Sanker is set construction. Peg Zuger serves as costume designer and artistic director while Anne Ecker is stage manager. Leading the cast are Dylan Comer as Quasimodo and Delaney Holliday as Esmeralda. Also featured are: Mark Conrad as Frollo; Kellen Green as Phoebus; and Erin Morton as Clopin. While the show features some of the songs from the Disney classic, it retains much of the darker Victor Hugo elements. Reservations are encouraged and may be made online or by calling 618-537-4962. Information: www.lookingglassplayhouse.com.
Volunteers needed for Belleville Chili Cook-off
Organizers are looking for volunteers to work the beer stands, token stands and souvenir stands at the Belleville Chili Cook-off. The event will occur on Friday and Saturday, Oct. 6-7, in Belleville. To volunteer or for more details, email pschifferdecker@bellevillechamber.org or call 618-233-2015.
Belleville Philharmonic Orchestra and Chorale to have 151st season
The Belleville Philharmonic has released a brochure with complete listings of guest artists and themed concerts for its 151st season. It is available online at www.bellevillephilharmonic.org and the Philharmonic’s Facebook page. A six-concert subscription costs $65 for adults, $55 for military or seniors and $30 for students.
Masterworks Chorale announces 2017-2018 concert season
The Masterworks Chorale’s 2017-18 concert season includes classic music from around the world. There are eight concerts scheduled including events that celebrate the holidays like Christmas, Mardi Gras and the return of spring. Concerts take place at area churches including St. Claire Catholic Church of O’Fallon, St. Paul United Church of Christ of Belleville, the Chapel of the Carmelite Monastery in St. Louis and venues like Bellecourt Manor of Belleville. For more information, go online to www.singmasterworks.org or see the Masterworks Chorale Facebook page.
Grief support group
Starting Over, a six-week series offering grief support to widows and widowers, will start their last session from 2-4 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 24, at the National Shrine of Our Lady of the Snows. The session will continue for the next five Sundays and end on Oct. 29. Information: Fran West, 618-632-3899.
St. Boniface class reunion
The 60th class reunion of the Edwardsville St. Boniface Grade School Class of 1957 will take place on Saturday, Sept. 23, and Sunday, Sept. 24. On Saturday, the class will tour St. Boniface Grade School at 1:45 p.m. On Sunday, the class will attend mass at 10:15 a.m. at St. Boniface Church and then have lunch at Bella Milano. Information: Diane Jegel Law, dhlaw0685@sbcglobal.net or 972-727-3519.
Heidi Wiechert: 618-239-2500, @BND_HeidiW
