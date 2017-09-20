Here’s 60-plus things to do this week

What’s Happening for Sept. 21.
Events
Belleville Main Street’s Ladies’ Night Out — Thursday, Sept. 21. “Diva’s Night at the Casino.” Registration at Eye on Design from 5-7 p.m.; ending party at Big Daddy’s at 8 p.m. Supporting the Karla Smith Foundation.
Belleville’s Old Town Farmer’s Market — 7:30 a.m. to noon Saturday. First block of South Charles, Belleville. Locally grown veggies, fruit, pasture raised beef, plants and crafts through Nov. 4. Winter squashes are appearing.
Blood Pressure checks — 11 a.m. to noon, Thursday, Sept. 21. Main Street Community Center, 1003 N. Main St., Edwardsville. Free blood pressure checks, no registration required. For all ages, walk-in only.
Canine Carnival — 8 a.m. to noon Saturday. Alton Farmers and Artisans’ Market. Pet parade and costume contest at 10 a.m. Free event with activities and pet-related vendor booths. Adopt-a-thon, free photo booth, and facepainting. Bring a donation to help the Riverbend Pet Food Pantry — accepting cash, dry food, canned food, treats, litter, toys, collars and leashes. Hosted by Alton Main Street and SNIP Alliance. www.snipalliance.org.
Church Women United: South Area Fall Institute — 9 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Saturday. St. John United Church of Christ, 2901 Nameoki Road, Granite City. Theme: Learning and Leading — Using the principles of God’s Word. Institute focus will be on Human Rights Education Awareness. Registration: $12 includes continental breakfast and lunch. Registration or information: Minister Joyce Elliott, 618-462-7015.
‘Come as You Are’ Tai Chi — 5 p.m. Wednesday. Ever and Anon Park, corner of East Main and Mascoutah Ave., Belleville. Free one-hour class for all ages and skill levels. Sponsored by the Belleville Heritage Society.
‘Everything Under the Sun’ rummage sale — 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday. St. Teresa School gym, 1108 Lebanon Ave., Belleville. All proceeds go to student activities. Donation drop-off will be from 7:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. Thursday-Friday, Sept. 21-22. Questions: Nilufer Fries, 618-567-1765 or niljessev@yahoo.com. Janine Gosebrink, 618-235-4066 or Janine.Gosebrink@stteresa.pvt.k12.il.us.
Family Camping Event — 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday. Belleville Meyer Scout Shop, 335 W. Main St., Belleville. Open house featuring hands-on demonstrations, games and prizes for kids. Boy Scout Pack 2 will have BBQ fundraiser in parking lot. 618-222-1574.
Granite City Senior Club Dance — Doors open 5:30 p.m. Dance 7-9 p.m. Monday. Granite City Township Hall, 2060 Delmar Ave., Granite City. Admission $5. For seniors 50 and older. 618-444-6771.
Illinois Trekkers Volkssport Club: 5k/10k ‘Scavenger Hunt’ Walk — Registration 8-11 a.m. Saturday. 1500 Caseyville Ave., Swansea. Registration fee is $3. This is a Scavenger Hunt event and will include prizes for certain eggs collected along the trail. For all ages. www.illinois-trekkers.org
Lincoln Park Tennis Courts: Ribbon cutting and run — 10 a.m. Saturday. Lincoln Park, 1500 Piggott Ave., East St. Louis. Fun run at 9:30 a.m. First 50 participants to start and finish will receive commemorative medal, ribbon and certificate of participation. Ribbon cutting at 10 a.m. At noon, a reception will be held with appetizers, exhibits, tennis exhibition and panel discussion.
Local author at Barnes and Noble — 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday. Barnes and Noble, Fairview Heights. Astrida Stahnke of Collinsville will be at Barnes and Noble to sell and sign copies of her books. One of the titles is: “How Long is Exile?: Book I The Song and Dance Festival of Free Latvians.” www.astridabstahnke.com.
Memorial Hospital Family Health and Safety Fair — 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday. Orthopedic and Neurosciences Center parking lot adjacent to Memorial Hospital, Belleville. Interactive games and activities at free event. www.mymemorialnetwork.com/family-fair or 618-257-5649.
Paranormal Book Signing — 2-4 p.m. Saturday. Kool Beanz Cafe, Granite City. Matthew Bockstruck, a paranormal investigator, will sell and sign copies of his first memoir.
Polka Dance — 2:30-6 p.m. Sunday. Polish Hall, 826 Greenwood St., Madison. Music by Mike Wisneski, The Polka Connections. $7. Sandwiches for purchase. 314-867-7897 or www.folkfire.org/polka.
Quarter Mania and Chicken Dumpling dinner — 2 p.m. Caseyville Moose Lodge 4, 8550 Bunkum Road. Public welcome. $15 all in paddle. $5 dinner with dessert. All proceeds benefit Moose Lodge. Donations can be given to bartender or Glenda Waters. 618-570-5338.
Rummage Sale — Pre-sale: 6-8 p.m. Friday. General Public: 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday. Corpus Christi Catholic Church Parish Center, 205 Rasp St., Shiloh. $3 admission on Friday only. Sponsored by Corpus Christi Catholic Church Ladies Club. Questions: 618-632-7614.
Senior Fraud Protection Series Part 1 — 9-11 a.m. Wednesday, Sept. 27. PSOP, 201 N. Church St., Belleville. Free admission. Seniors, caregivers, family members welcome. A program of the Greater Belleville Chamber of Commerce Healthcare and Community Service Agencies Committee. Register: bellevillechamber.org or 618-233-2015.
Southern Illinois Defibbers — 6:30 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 21. Prairie Cardiovascular building on St. Elizabeth’s Hospital campus, 340 W. Lincoln St, Belleville. Free and open to the public. Prairie Cardiovascular hosts a support group meeting for defibrillator patients and their loved ones. Register: 618-233-6044 ext. 4531.
Special Olympics bowling event — 9 a.m. Opening Ceremonies, Sunday. St. Clair Bowl, 5950 Old Collinsville Road, Fairview Heights. 441 athletes representing 25 agencies will bowl in individual, doubles and team competition. Another bowling event will take place next Sunday, Oct. 1. If interested in volunteering at these events: swhitlatch@soill.org or 618-654-6680.
St. Paul’s Rummage Sale — 7 a.m. to noon, Friday and Saturday. Tri-Township Park, Troy. Jewelry, furniture, household items, books, toys, clothes and more. Proceeds support the ongoing efforts of St. Paul’s Lutheran School. Information: 618-667-6314.
Swansea Farmer’s Market — 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 21. Rural King parking lot, 2801 N. Illinois St., Swansea. Three free apples per adult while supplies last. Locally grown crops, fruits, vegetables and crafts can be found here.
Festivals
Bereda Candlelight 5k Run/Walk — 6-8 p.m. Friday. Rock Springs Park, 1428 E. 3rd St., O’Fallon. No registration required for this free 5k. This event celebrates the lives of Brennen and Finley Bereda. After the 5k, there will be a lighting of luminaries, prayers led by a St. Clare church deacon, local country pop star Coy Taylor, food and fellowship. Questions: Heather Braundmeier, 618-660-5382.
Black and White and Art All Over: Healing Hearts Through Healing Arts — 4-8 p.m. Friday, 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday. Art on the Square Building, 30 Public Square, Belleville. Racial Harmony, Art on the Square and Lindenwood University present an event featuring an exhibit of works of art from local artists and a silent auction. The art on display will re-enforce the sponsors’ philosophy of community wellness and inclusiveness. Some of the art will be for sale. A civil rights demonstration associated with the St. Louis History museum will be 1 p.m. and 1:40 p.m. Saturday. Information: 618-558-4464.
Balloons over Marine — 4-midnight Friday, 7 a.m. to midnight Saturday. Village of Marine Park, Marine. This event features food booths and vendors, live music, a balloon launch at 5:30 p.m. both days, kid’s movie from 7-9 p.m. both days, balloon glow from 7-8 p.m. both days. There is an additional balloon launch at 8 a.m. Saturday, a 5k benefiting the Marine police department at 8:30 a.m. Saturday, bags tournament from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., kid’s activity area open at 10 a.m. Saturday. For information about the bags tournament: 618-401-1359.
Dickens Fest — 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday. Downtown Lebanon. Costume contest: dress in Victorian or Steampunk attire to compete for prizes. Event also features carriage rides, Mermaid House tours, food, face painting, photo booth, vintage games, kid’s activities and pie throwing. Sponsored by Lebanon’s St. Louis Street Merchants Association.
Maeystown Apple Butter Making — Maeystown Preservation Society Rock Mill. Apple peeling from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Friday. Apple butter stirring from 6 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday. Presented by members of the Maeystown Preservation Society in preparation for Oktoberfest. If willing to peel or stir apples, call or email David Braswell, 618-580-5875 or cornrgeo@htc.net.
St. Augustine of Canterbury Parish Picnic — 4 p.m. to midnight, Saturday. 1910 W. Belle St., Belleville. Mass at 4:30 p.m. All-you-can-eat chicken dinner from 3:30-6:30 p.m. Quilt and cash bingo at 7 p.m. Live music, rides, games, food and beverage stands.
Strange Folk Festival — 3-7 p.m. Friday, 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Saturday, 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Sunday. Carondelet Park, St. Louis. Free admission. 200 indie makers, designers and artists from all over the country.
Lincoln Place Heritage Festival — 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday, Lincoln Place Community Center, 822 Niedringhaus Ave., Granite City. Celebrates the cultures of immigrant groups that settled in the historic Lincoln Place Neighborhood. Ethnic foods for sale. Free entertainment including folk dancers, musicians playing ethnic folk music, vocalists singing ethnic songs. Crafters, vendors, historical displays. Strong man demonstration and competition, magic show, free face painting, balloon sculpting, juggler, childrens area. Apple pie baking contest. No alcohol, pets, glass containers or tobacco allowed. 618-451-2611.
Food
Aviston Legion Fish & Chicken Fry — 4:30-7 p.m. Friday. American Legion Post 1239, 601 S. Clinton, Aviston. Cod, catfish, shrimp, chicken strips, sides. Eat in or carryout. 618-228-7311 or www.avistonlegion.com.
BBQ Thursday — 4-7 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 21. Turkey Hill Grange, 1375 E. State Route 15, Belleville. Takeout or eat-in pork steak or pulled pork sandwich dinner with sides. Brats and homemade desserts.
Caseyville Fish Fry — 4-7 p.m. Friday, Caseyville VFW Post 1117, 415 N. Long, Caseyville. Fish plates, desserts, sandwiches, burgers and more. Bingo at 7 p.m.
Collinsville Fish Fry — 3-8 p.m. Friday, Collinsville VFW Post 5691, 1234 Vandalia, Collinsville. Eat-in or carryout. Cod, catfish fillets, tilapia, sides.
Collinsville Fish Fry — 3-8 p.m. Friday, Collinsville American Legion, 1022 Vandalia St., Collinsville. North Atlantic cod, whole catfish, sides, desserts. 618-345-2508.
Collinsville Fish Fry — 4-7:30 p.m. Friday. Knights of Columbus Hall, 1 Columbus Plaza, Collinsville. Eat in or carryout. Fried/baked cod, catfish, sides. 618-345-1492.
Highland Fish Fry — 4-7:30 p.m. Friday, VFW Post 5694, 1900 VFW Road, Highland. Eat in or carryout. 618-654-6367.
Mascoutah Fish Fry — 5-8 p.m. Friday, Mascoutah VFW Post 7682, 620 Donaphan St., Mascoutah. Dine in or carryout. 618-566-2288.
Millstadt Fish Fry and Jam Session — 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., 4-8 p.m. Friday, Millstadt VFW Post, 200 Veterans Drive, Millstadt. 618-476-1180.
Nameoki United Methodist Church Barbeque Fundraiser — 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Friday and Saturday. 1900 Pontoon Road, Granite City. Pork steaks, brats and hot dogs by plate or sandwich. Sides available. Deliveries in area with order of five or more plates. 618-877-1936.
O’Fallon Fish Fry — 4-8 p.m. Friday, Knights of Columbus Hall, 402 E. U.S. 50, O’Fallon. Cod and bluegill, burgers, hot dogs, sides. Eat in or carryout. 618-632-6229.
O’Fallon Fish Fry — 4-8 p.m. Friday, VFW Post 805, 221 W. First St., O’Fallon. Fried and grilled fish, chicken, sides and desserts. Carryout, 618-624-2651.
Okawville Fish & Chicken Fry — 5-8 p.m. Friday, 205 N. Hanover St., Okawville. American Legion Post No. 233. Eat in or carryout. 618-243-6545.
Shiloh Fish Fry — 5-8 p.m. Friday, 100 Eagle Drive, Shiloh. Cod, walleye, shrimp, chicken wings. Eat in or carryout. Auxiliary bake sale for charity. 618-624-5412.
Swansea Fish Stand — 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Friday and Saturday, 216 Service St., Swansea. Cod, walleye, catfish, shrimp and more. Saturday: fried chicken. 618-222-7171.
Troy VFW Fish Fry — 4-7 p.m. Friday, Troy VFW Post 976 and Auxiliary, 123-A W. Market St., Troy. Cod, catfish, jack salmon, baked fish, chicken strips, shrimp. Dine in or carry out. 618-667-8387.
Walton’s Chicken Dinner — 4-7 p.m. Tuesday. Knights of Columbus, 5420 Old Collinsville Road, Fairview Heights. Homemade desserts. Carryout, 618-632-5222.
Walton’s Fish Fry — 3-8 p.m. Friday, Knights of Columbus, Hall, 5420 Old Collinsville Road, Fairview Heights. Homemade desserts. Carryout, 618-632-5222.
Wurstmarkt — 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sunday. St. John United Church of Christ, 301 S. Market St., New Athens. Adults $12, children $6, children under 3 are free. Pork sausage, turkey breast, sauerkraut and sides. Drive through service and carry outs available 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Country store open from 9 a.m. to noon Saturday and Sunday during Wurstmarkt.
Games
Bridge — 11:45 a.m. Thursday. Collinsville Senior Center, 420 E. Main St., Collinsville. To participate, must have played bridge before. 618-310-1289.
Bridge — 11:45 a.m. Tuesday. Senior Center, 10025 Bunkum Road, Fairview Heights. Sponsored by Caseyville Township. 618-310-1289.
Cribbage Club — 6:30 p.m. Thursday. 1 Columbus Plaza, KC Club, Collinsville. Nine games played against nine different opponents. Yvonne Bright 618-344-1521 or John Bilski 618-398-1029.
Euchre Tournament — 7 p.m. Friday. Millstadt Senior Center, 102 S. Jefferson. Event occurs on the 4th Friday of month.
Meat Shoot — Noon Sunday. American Legion Post 1937 at TR’s. Shoot and wheel rounds. Attendance prizes, free food. House gun available.
Theater/Concerts
‘The Hunchback of Notre Dame’ — 7:30 p.m. Thursday-Saturday, 2 p.m. Sunday. Looking Glass Playhouse, 301 W. St. Louis St., Lebanon. Note: while the show features some of the songs from the Disney classic, it retains darker Victor Hugo elements. 618-537-4962 or lookingglassplayhouse.com.
Cactus Moon Band — 8 p.m. to midnight, Friday. 216 Service St., Swansea. Free admission. Country music dance. Sponsored by the Swansea Improvement Association.
‘Eurydice’ — 7:30 p.m. Thursday-Saturday. Jacoby Arts Center, 627 E. Broadway, Alton. A re-telling of the myth of Orpheus from the perspective of his wife, Eurydice. Tickets cost $10 for students, $15 general admission on Thursday, $20 general admission on Friday and Saturday. Tickets can be purchased at door or online: www.jacobyartscenter.org.
Great Pianists of the World: Steinway Recital Series — 7:30 p.m. Saturday. St. Paul United Church of Christ, 116 W. ‘B’ St., Belleville. Alex Slobodyanik performing. Tickets: www.bellevillephilharmonic.org/tickets.html.
USAF Band of Mid-America’s Concert Band — 6 p.m. Friday. The National Shrine of Our Lady of the Snows, 442 S. De Mazenod Drive, Belleville. Concert celebrating the 70th anniversary of the Air Force. Admission is free and open to the public. Presented in partnership with Our Lady of the Snows.
Hotel California: The Original Eagles Tribute — 8 p.m. Saturday. Wildey Theatre, 252 N. Main St., Edwardsville. Since 1986, Hotel California has recreated the sound of The Eagles. 618-307-1750 or wildeytheatre.com.
Worth the Drive
Golden Eagle Inter-tribal Powwow — Noon to 8 p.m. Friday, 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Saturday-Sunday. Lake Lou Yaeger Picnic Area 4, 4 Marina Lane, Litchfield. Dancing at 1 p.m. daily. A gathering of many Tribal Nations. Features: storytelling, dances, treats, vendors, food, auctions, raffles. Public is invited to learn about Native American cultures.
Greater Alton Concert Association presents “Let’s Hang On” by Frankie Valli — 7:30 p.m. Saturday. Ann Whitney Olin Theatre, Lewis and Clark Community College, 5800 Godfrey Road, Godfrey. Singers and a live band performing the greatest hits of Frankie Valli and the Four Seasons. altonconcerts.org or 618-468-4222.
Holy Dormition Orthodox Parish at the CCCC Fall Festival — 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday. 300 N. 4th St., Benld. Serving cabbage rolls, cabbage noodles, gyros and nut rolls. Will have frozen, ready-to-cook pelmeni and pierogi.
St. Teresa, Marydale Chicken Dinner — 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday. Six miles north of Carlyle on Route 127. Featuring homemade dressing and desserts. Quilt raffle. $11 adult, $5 child. Carryout available.
