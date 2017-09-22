Here’s the schedule for Lebanon’s first ‘Dickens Fest’

In celebration of the 175th anniversary of Charles Dickens’ visit to Lebanon, the Lebanon’s St. Louis Street Merchants Association is having Dickens Fest from 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Saturday in Lebanon. This event features a Victorian or Steampunk costume contest, carriage rides, vintage games, photo booth, live music, children’s activities and more.
Here’s the schedule for the event:
▪ 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Costume Contest — Dress in Victorian or Steampunk costumes and enter the contest from 10 a.m.-4 p.m. To enter: visit photo booth at the back of Tiadaughton House, 111 W. St. Louis St., to take a photo and fill out entry form. Judging will take place at 4:30 p.m. Prizes will be given in multiple categories: “Best Lady,” “Best Man,” “Best Child,” “Best Family,” “Best Hat,” and “Best Charles Dickens Character.”
▪ 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Vintage games — Held near the courtyard between Ahner’s Florist and Fischer’s Chiropractic Office. Sponsored by the Boy Scouts.
▪ 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Photo booth open.
▪ 10 a.m.-5 p.m. “Hen House Crepes.”
▪ 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Kettle corn for sale.
▪ 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Face painting available.
▪ 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Mermaid House Inn tours — 114 E. St. Louis St, Lebanon. See the inn where Dickens stayed in 1842.
▪ Noon-12:30 p.m., 1-1:30 p.m., 2-2:30 p.m. Kids activities — Free activities in the basement of the Visitor’s Center hosted by the Lebanon Public Library.
▪ Noon-3 p.m. Horse and carriage rides — Departing from the Visitor’s Center. Tickets $5 per person. Children 2 and under are free.
▪ 1-2 p.m. Pie throwing contest — Held between Ahner’s Florist and Fischer’s Chiropractic Office. Sponsored by the Boy Scouts.
▪ 5 p.m. Winners of the costume contest will be announced on-site.
Heidi Wiechert: 618-239-2500, @BND_HeidiW
Comments