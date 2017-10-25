Hunting for Halloween events? Here’s your guide.

What’s Happening for Oct. 26.
Halloween
• Trunk or Treat — 6-7:30 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 26. East Lodge 504, 9950 St. Clair Ave., Fairview Heights. Hot chocolate, popcorn, cotton candy at this free event. It is open to the public.
• Halloween Trick-or-Treat — 5:30-7:30 p.m. Friday. East Main Street between High and Charles Streets, Belleville. Kids 12 years old and younger, wearing a costume, and accompanied by an adult or guardian are invited. This free event features hot dogs, Eckert’s Farm tractor-pulled wagon rides, Fire Department’s Survive Alive House tours, kid-friendly music, candy and treats, and more. belleville.net.
• Metro East Social Singles Halloween Dance — 7-11 p.m. Friday. Moose Lodge, 2425 N. Illinois St., Swansea. Open to the public, must be 21 years or older. Tickets cost $7 for members and $9 for non-members. Disc jockey for the night is Dr. Dee. There will be cash prizes for the best costume. This event features a cash bar, 50-50 drawing and attendance prizes.
• Trunk or Treat — 6-8 p.m. Friday. Edwardsville Masonic Lodge, 90 Kriege Farm Road, Glen Carbon. Hot dogs, chips, candy, hot cocoa. 618-656-7137.
• Southwestern Illinois College Trunk or Treat — 6 p.m. Friday. Southwestern Illinois Belleville Campus, 2500 Carlyle Ave. Families and kids of all ages are welcome. This event is free and open to the public. There will be candy, activities and refreshments. Proceeds benefit the SWIC Culinary Arts Club. Information: Amy Brockman, 618-235-2700, ext. 5324.
• Historic Village of West Belleville: 2nd Annual Halloween Treat Crawl — 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Saturday. Starts and ends at Miscellanea House, 1111 W. Main St., Belleville. Look for orange and black balloons to find participating businesses. Prizes will be awarded for best costume and original costume.
• Swansea ‘Spook-Tacular.’ — 5-9 p.m. Saturday. Mel Price Park, 1500 Caseyville Ave., Swansea. For unlimited games and bounce house, admission arm bands cost $5 each or $15 for family of 3 or more. This event features a kiddie parade, food trucks, trunk or treat, bounce house and games. Sponsored by the Swansea Park Board and Swansea Patriots. Proceeds benefit Swansea Parks.
• Ghost stories in the cemetery chapel — 7 p.m. Sunday. Espenschied Chapel, 317 N. County Road, Mascoutah. Real ghost stories with Luke Naliborski and Len Adams. Doors open at 6 p.m. Refreshments available. Tickets $5, available at Mascoutah Public Library and espenschiedchapel.org.
▪ ‘Witches Night Out’ — 5-9 p.m. Sunday. 221 W. Saint Louis St., Lebanon. This Halloween-themed Ladies Night Out features live music, vendors, photo opportunities and a raffle. The event is only for adults and has free admission with no tickets required. Attendees are invited to wear their best witch costume. Dawn Ahner, 618-537-4215.
• 5th Annual Belleville Area Humane Society ‘Howl’oween’ Pet Parade and Block Party — 1 p.m. parade, Sunday. 100 E. Washington St., Belleville. Entry is $10 per dog and $25 per business. Non-profits and dogless walkers are invited to join parade for free. Parade will start on 100 E. Washington St., Belleville, and conclude at South High Street. Block party from 1-4 p.m. on East Main Street. The block party features pet costume contest, vendors, adoption opportunities, food, music, activities for kids, prizes, raffles and more. Bring lawn chairs or blankets to sit on. Information: 618-235-3712.
• 2017 Halloween Parade — 6:30 p.m. Tuesday. Downtown Edwardsville.
• Willowcreek ‘Trunk or Treat’ event — 3-5 p.m. Tuesday. Willowcreek, 40 N. 64th St., Belleville. A free family event. Wear your costumes and enjoy some free chili, hot dogs, candy, chips and soda. There will be a contest for the best decorated car trunk.
▪ ‘A Very Disney Halloween’ — Doors open 6:15 p.m., Show 7 p.m., Friday and Saturday, 1:15 p.m., Show 2 p.m. Sunday. St. Henry’s Creative Learning Center, 5303 W. Main St., Belleville. Halloween-themed games like Graveyard Golf and Ghost Bowling, a creative corner with crafts, children’s costume contest. Live entertainment, a Disney show, by The Rising Stars with your favorite characters and songs from dozens of Disney movies and TV shows including Moana, Finding Nemo, Elena of Avalor, Beauty and the Beast, Frozen, Brave and more. Admission $3-$5, children under 5 free. Tickets available at door. Information: 618-409-0015
Club News
• Alzheimer’s Association ‘In the Moment’ support group — 7-9 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 26. Oak Hill, 623 Hamacher, Waterloo. Topic: ‘Alzheimer’s 101: The Basics’ taught by Pat Felix. Anyone who cares for or has a loved one with dementia or Alzheimer’s is welcome to attend. Information: 618-939-3488, ext. 1248.
• Fairview Heights Woman’s Club — 7 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 26. Caseyville Township Building, 10001 Bunkum Road, Fairview Heights. Guest speaker, Synthia Kalinowski, will give a storytelling program. Hostesses: Kathy Frawley and Theresa Rapps.
• HeartLands Conservancy: Southwestern Illinois Communities Conference — 7:30 a.m. Thursday, Nov. 2, N.O. Nelson Campus, Edwardsville. Meeting will focus on, “Bringing forests back to communities.” Tickets are $25 for Heartlands Conservancy members and $30 for non-members. To register: 618-566-4451 ext. 10, kim.obryan@heartlandsconservancy.org or www.heartlandsconservancy.org.
• East St. Louis Senior High Class of 1968: 50 Year Planning meeting — 11:30 a.m.-1 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 2. Fairview Heights Public Library, 10017 Bunkum Road. Information will be provided about the reunion party and cruise that will take place on Oct. 12, 2018. Information: Howard Canada, hecanada@msn.com or Linda Ward Spencer, laws50@aol.com or go to the class Facebook page. This meeting is only for members of the East Side Flyers Class of 1968.
• Friends of the Valley View Cemetery public meeting — 10:30 a.m.-noon Saturday. Main Street Community Center, 1003 N. Main St., Edwardsville. Meeting is to update the community about the organization and to discuss the Valley View Cemetery restoration. Jeanne Carter, president of the Friends of Valley View Cemetery, 618-980-9095.
• Granite City Senior Club dance — Doors open 5:30 p.m. Monday. Dance 7-9 p.m. Granite City Township Hall, 2060 Delmar Ave., Granite City. Admission $5. Come dance or just listen to music. For all seniors 50 and older. 618-444-6771.
• L.I.F.T. — 11:30 a.m. Wednesday, Nov. 1. Main Street Brewing Co., 6435 W. Main St., Belleville. Cost $14. Entertainment: Singers Nancy and Art Ruprecht. Tanya Hargrave, 618-233-9818.
▪ Wednesday Club — 11:30 a.m. Wednesday, Nov. 1. Bellecourt Place, 120 N. Jackson St., Belleville. The program is fire safety with guest speaker Brad White and a fall bake sale.
• 77th annual meeting/silent and live auction for the Southwestern Madison County Chamber of Commerce — Thursday, Oct. 26. Gateway Convention Center, 1 Gateway Drive, Collinsville. Recognizing 14 nominees for the 2017 “Shine the Light” campaign. 2017 Citizen of the Year will be named. Questions: 618-876-6400 or chamber@chamberswmc.org.
Events
• Belleville’s Old Town Farmer’s Market — 7:30 a.m. to noon Saturday. First block of South Charles, Belleville. Locally grown veggies, fruit, pasture raised beef, plants and crafts.
▪ Anderson Hospital job fair — 4-8 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 26. Anderson Hospital, 6800 Illinois 162, Maryville. Hiring managers will be available to discuss job opportunities. Tours provided. www.andersonhospital.org.
• Buck-a-Bag Sale — 9-11 a.m. Friday. 1050 N. State, Freeburg. Sponsored by Freeburg Food and Clothing Bank. Men’s, women’s and children’s clothing for $1 per bag. Toys, books, shoes and miscellaneous items for $1 a bag. 618-539-5070.
• Elvis Presley Hound Dog Benefit — Noon to 2 p.m. Saturday. Tom Qualls Foundation for People and Animals, Wishing Well Ministry Outreach. Two locations: 6103 N. Park Drive, Washington Park or 204 John St., Collinsville. Please donate dog houses, hay, straw, tarps, kennels, dog and cat food, monetary donations for needy area animals. Free, safe Halloween candy and dog bones.
• Habitat for Humanity 5k run/walk — 5k at 8:30 a.m. Saturday. Fun run at 9:30 a.m. Race begins at Carriel Junior High School, O’Fallon. Adults $30, children $20. All proceeds to benefit the next build of the Lewis and Clark O’Fallon Chapter of Habitat for Humanity. www.ofallonhabitat.org.
• Illinois Speaks: Granite City Community Conversations. 6:30 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 26. Six Mile Regional Library District, 2001 Delmar Ave., Granite City. “Safety Within Our Community,” is presented in partnership with the Illinois Humanities Council’s Illinois Speaks series. This is one of a series of community conversations designed to discuss ideas to make Granite City better. Information: 618-452-6238, ext. 755.
• Lincoln School Alumni Foundation annual benefit dance — 7 p.m. Friday, Lewis and Clark Community College campus, Leclaire Room, 600 Troy Road, Edwardsville. Tickets $25 and all dance proceeds benefit Edwardsville School District 7. Can be purchased at The Bank of Edwardsville, Edwardsville City Library, The Market Basket in Edwardsville, RP Lumber, Cut ‘n’ Up Barbershop, Shon’ A Salon.
• McKendree University: Wayne E. Lanter Lecture Series — 6 p.m. Monday. Piper Academic Center, McKendree University, Lebanon. Richard Mark, chairman and president of Ameren Illinois Company, will speak. Admission is free and the event is open to the public.
• Pediatric asthma community education program — 6-7 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 26. St. Elizabeth’s Hospital, 340 W. Lincoln St., Belleville. Presentation by Tim Staed and Rebecca Trout discussing the symptoms, environmental factors and treatment options for children with asthma. Tim Swain, 618-234-2120, ext. 1387.
• Rummage and Bake Sale — 5-9 p.m. Thursday. 9 a.m.-8 p.m. Friday. 9 a.m.-3 p.m. Saturday. 9 a.m.-3 p.m. Sunday. St. Dominic Parish Center, Breese. Homemade baked goods and lunch available all four days. Items half price Saturday. $2 brown bag sale Sunday.
• Self-Defense Seminar Series — 6-7:30 p.m. Friday. Grogan’s Martial Arts, 310 Hillsboro Ave., Edwardsville. Hosted by State Rep. Katie Stuart. Classes are free, open to the public and for residents of all ages and skill levels. Registration is encouraged: 618-365-6650 or repkatiestuart@gmail.com.
• Swansea Farmer’s Market — 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 26. Rural King parking lot, 2801 N. Illinois St., Swansea. Locally grown crops, fruits, vegetables and pumpkins. This is the last Swansea Farmer’s Market for the year.
• ‘Thursdays with Teri’ — 10 a.m. to noon Thursday, Oct. 26. Belleville Public Main Library, 121 E. Washington. Teri Bromley is the cemetery and church records chairman of the St. Clair County Genealogical Society. She will be available to answer questions about genealogical research.
Festivals
• Katherine Dunham Centers for Arts and Humanities fall festival — Noon-4 p.m. Saturday. Katherine Dunham African Village, 1005 Pennsylvania Ave., East St. Louis. Activities for the entire family including face painting, arts and crafts, games, a Halloween costume contest and more.
• Chili-soup Cookoff & Cupcake Wars — 3-10 p.m. Saturday. New Baden Village Park. Craft fair, hayrides, live music. Food and drink available for purchase. www.newbadenil.com.
• Collinsville Fall Festival — 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday. Collinsville. Chili cook-off and contest. Children’s costume contest and pet parade. Treat or Trick Main Street until noon or candy runs out. To enter recipe in chili cook-off go to www.discovercollinsville.com.
• Eastview Baptist Church fall festival — 4-7 p.m. Sunday. Eastview Baptist Church, 211 Sherman, Belleville. Food, games, live music, attendance prizes, bounce house, crafts and more. Public is invited. Diana Little, 618-604-6520.
Food
• All-You-Can-Eat Ham and Bean Dinner — 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday. Emeth Lodge 1030, 815 Water St., Cahokia. Adults $7.50, children $3. Drinks, coleslaw and dessert included. Eat in or carry out. Tickets available at door.
• Aviston Legion Fish & Chicken Fry — 4:30-7 p.m. Friday. American Legion Post 1239, 601 S. Clinton, Aviston. Cod, catfish, shrimp, chicken strips, sides. Eat in or carryout. 618-228-7311 or www.avistonlegion.com.
• Boy Scout Troop 30 Bar-B-Que — 11 a.m.-5 p.m. Saturday. Rural Family Medical parking lot, 251 Marketplace Drive, Freeburg. Pork steaks, brats, hamburgers, sides.
• Caseyville Fish Fry — 4-7 p.m. Friday, Caseyville VFW Post 1117, 415 N. Long, Caseyville. Fish plates, desserts, sandwiches, burgers and more. Bingo at 7 p.m.
• Chouteau Township Seniors Annual Chili Supper — 4-8 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 26. 906 Thorngate, Granite City. All-you-can-eat chili. Adults $7, children $5. Other food available. Cake walk, fun and fellowship. Everyone welcome. 618-444-6771.
• Collinsville Fish Fry — 3-8 p.m. Friday, Collinsville VFW Post 5691, 1234 Vandalia, Collinsville. Eat-in or carryout. Cod, catfish fillets, tilapia, sides.
• Collinsville Fish Fry — 3-8 p.m. Friday, Collinsville American Legion, 1022 Vandalia St., Collinsville. North Atlantic cod, whole catfish, sides, desserts. 618-345-2508.
• Collinsville Fish Fry — 4-7:30 p.m. Friday. Knights of Columbus Hall, 1 Columbus Plaza, Collinsville. Eat in or carryout. Fried/baked cod, catfish, sides. 618-345-1492.
▪ Equus Rescue ‘Big Country’ breakfast — 8-11 a.m. Saturday. Bluff Grange, 8567 Illinois Route 163, Millstadt. All-you-can-eat biscuits and gravy, scrambled eggs, bacon and sausage, pancakes. Costume contest for children 12 and under. Entry fee for contest is $5 donation to Equus rescue. Judging for contest at 10 a.m. Free candy bags for children. All proceeds benefit Equus Rescue.
• Freedom Farm Fish Fry Fridays — 4-8 p.m. Friday. Freedom Farm, 6355 Hilgard Memorial Drive, Freeburg. Due to popular demand, fish frys are back every Friday. 618-539-6095 or www.legionfreedomfarm.com.
• Highland Fish Fry — 4-7:30 p.m. Friday, VFW Post 5694, 1900 VFW Road, Highland. Eat in or carryout. 618-654-6367.
• Marissa Lodge 881 Fundraising Bar-B-Que — 10 a.m. until sold out, Saturday. At the four-way stop in Marissa. Serving pork steaks, bratwurst plates and sandwiches.
• Mascoutah Fire Department Annual Mulligan and Chili — 11 a.m. to 2 p.m Sunday. Mascoutah Fire House, 224 N. Railway St., Mascoutah. Homemade mulligan and chili. Refreshments, homemade desserts. 25 turkeys to be drawn at 2 p.m. www.mascoutah.org/home/events/12723.
• Mascoutah Fish Fry — 5-8 p.m. Friday, Mascoutah VFW Post 7682, 620 Donaphan St., Mascoutah. Dine in or carryout. 618-566-2288.
• Millstadt Fish Fry and Jam Session — 11 a.m.-2 p.m., 4-8 p.m. Friday, Millstadt VFW Post, 200 Veterans Drive, Millstadt. 618-476-1180.
• O’Fallon Fish Fry — 4-8 p.m. Friday, Knights of Columbus Hall, 402 E. U.S. 50, O’Fallon. Cod and bluegill, burgers, hot dogs, sides. Eat in or carryout. 618-632-6229.
• O’Fallon Fish Fry — 4-8 p.m. Friday, VFW Post 805, 221 W. First St., O’Fallon. Fried and grilled fish, chicken, sides and desserts. Carryouts. 618-624-2651.
• Okawville Fish & Chicken Fry — 5-8 p.m. Friday, 205 N. Hanover St., Okawville. American Legion Post No. 233. Eat in or carryout. 618-243-6545.
• Shiloh Fish Fry — 5-8 p.m. Friday, 100 Eagle Drive, Shiloh. Cod, walleye, shrimp, chicken wings. Eat in or carryout. Auxiliary bake sale for charity. 618-624-5412.
• Swansea Fish Stand — 11 a.m.-8 p.m. Friday and Saturday, 216 Service St., Swansea. Cod, walleye, catfish, shrimp and more. Saturday: fried chicken. 618-222-7171.
• Troy VFW Fish Fry — 4-7 p.m. Friday, Troy VFW Post 976 and Auxiliary, 123-A W. Market St., Troy. Cod, catfish, jack salmon, baked fish, chicken strips, shrimp. Dine in or carry out. 618-667-8387.
• Turkey Hill Grange Wurstmarkt — 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sunday. Turkey Hill Grange, Route 15 and Green Mount Road. Pork sausage, sides, desserts. Adults $11, kids $6, under 5 free. Drive through and carry outs available.
• Walton’s Chicken Dinner — 4-7 p.m. Tuesday. Knights of Columbus, 5420 Old Collinsville Road, Fairview Heights. Homemade desserts. Carryout, 618-632-5222.
• Walton’s Fish Fry — 3-8 p.m. Friday, Knights of Columbus, Hall, 5420 Old Collinsville Road, Fairview Heights. Homemade desserts. Carryout, 618-632-5222.
Games
• ‘A Cure for Alex’ meat shoot — Noon to 6 p.m. Sunday. American Legion Stookey Post 1255, 201 Eiler Road, Belleville. Meat shoot, wheel raffle, 50/50, silent auction, baked goods, prizes, food and cash bar. Fundraiser proceeds to COTA for Team Alex S.
▪ Belleville South Basemasters meat shoot — Noon to 5 p.m. Sunday. Swansea Improvement Hall.
• Bridge — 11:45 a.m. Thursday. Collinsville Senior Center, 420 E. Main St., Collinsville. To participate, must have played bridge before. 618-310-1289.
• Bridge — 11:45 a.m. Tuesday. Senior Center, 10025 Bunkum Road, Fairview Heights. Sponsored by Caseyville Township. 618-310-1289.
• Catholic War Veterans drawings — 8 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 26. Catholic War Veterans, 3535 N. Illinois Route 159, 3 miles south of Belleville toward Smithton.
• Cribbage Club — 6:30 p.m. Thursday. 1 Columbus Plaza, KC Club, Collinsville. Nine games played against nine different opponents. Yvonne Bright 618-344-1521 or John Bilski 618-398-1029.
• Eagles Shiloh Meat Shoot — Noon, Sunday. 100 Eagle Drive, Shiloh. They shoot from inside. See your shot on TV. Free bean soup.
• Euchre Tournament — 7 p.m. Friday. Millstadt Senior Center, 201 S. Jefferson.
• Meat Shoot — Noon, Sunday. Elks Lodge 664, 9480 Old Lincoln Trail, Fairview Heights. Meat and cake raffles. Free food.
• Trivia Night: Help for Puerto Rico — 6:30 p.m. Friday, Nov. 3. St. Luke’s Parish Center, 226 N. Church St., Belleville. All money raised goes directly to the families of Puerto Rico. Sponsored by Zaida Coil and family. $15 per person. Limit 8 to a table. Cash bar, raffles, silent auction. RSVP by Oct. 29 to Charmagne Higgins, 618-233-8660.
Theater/Concerts
• St. Matthew’s Keyboard Praise — 7 p.m. Sunday, St. Matthew UMC, 1200 Moreland Drive, Belleville. A free event. Hymn arrangements and classical music will be played on 10 grand pianos and the St. Matthew organ. Reservations are accepted for groups of 10 or more by calling the church office. 618-397-5994. www.stmatthewumc.org.
Worth the Drive
• State Budget Forum at SIUC — 6-7:30 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 26. SIU Carbondale Student Center, 1255 Lincoln Drive, Carbondale. Refreshments will be served. The forum will examine the two-year long state budget impasse. The event is free and open to the public. Registration is encouraged: www.wsiu.org/budget-forum.
• ‘Boo at the Zoo, Spooky Saturday.’ — 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday. St. Louis Zoo. ‘Spooky Saturday’ features educational activity stations, animal enrichment, live entertainment, crafts, games, bubble bus, pumpkin “stomp ‘n’ chomp” activities for the animals and more. See the Zoo’s website for event costume policy. Admission is free.
▪ Haunted Hayride and Trick or Treat event — 6-10 p.m. Friday, 5-10 p.m. Saturday. Camp Ondessonk, 3760 Ondessonk Road, Ozark. Proceeds go to camping program expenses and facility improvement. Admission $5, free for kids 3 and under. ondessonk.com or 877-659-2267.
• Halloween Activities at Dam West Campground — Saturday. Dam West Campground, Carlyle. Campground costume parade at 5:30 p.m. “The Amazing Things about Bats” program at the West Bay Amphitheater at 6 p.m. Campground trick or treating at 6:30 p.m. Campsite decorating judging at 8 p.m.
• Holy Dormition Orthodox Parish homemade dinners — 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday. Holy Dormition Orthodox Parish, 300 N. 4th St., Benld. Cabbage rolls, cabbage noodles, meat-filled crepes. Order ahead for large quantities. Pre-orders only on nut, poppy seed, apricot and baklava. Sandy Petty, 217-204-7938.
• Millstadt author presentation — 2 p.m. Sunday. Friedens UCC, 240 E. Monroe St., Hecker. Sarah Decareaux will share her story and engage in conversations about her book. Everyone is welcome.
▪ The Tony Z Hypnosis Show — 7 p.m. Saturday. The Falls, 300 Admiral Weinel Blvd., Columbia. A comedy/hypnosis show. Costumes are optional. For those who dress up, a costume contest will follow the show. Tickets $25 and available at seethefalls.com.
• Southern Illinois Pagan Alliance: Samhain ritual — 4 p.m. Saturday. Dancing Willow Farm, 384 S. Poplar Camp Road, Makanda. Participants should bring a dish for the potluck, items to honor ancestors and other items to burn during the main ritual. www.sipagan.com.
• Free Shredding Day — 9 a.m.-Noon Saturday. Olive Township Building, 8363 E. Frontage Road, Livingston. Free service. No limit to the amount of items you can shred. No cardboard boxes. Terry Wray, 618-637-2630.
