Metro-East Living

The Price Is Right Live is coming to St. Louis in February

By Compiled by Heidi Wiechert

hwiechert@bnd.com

October 30, 2017 11:28 AM

The interactive stage show, The Price is Right Live, is coming to the Fabulous Fox Theater in St. Louis on February 13, 2018. Tickets for the show go on sale at 10 a.m. this Friday, Nov. 3.

According to a press release, the show has been playing to near sold-out audiences for more than 14 years, entertained millions of guests and given away more than 12 million dollars in cash and prizes. Prizes may include appliances, vacations and possibly a new car.

Tickets cost from $35 to $55, depending on where the seat is located in the theater. Tickets can be purchased by calling Metrotix at 314-534-1111 or 800-293-5949.

For more information about the show, go to priceisrightlive.com.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • "Bad Grandmas" Trailer

    "Bad Grandmas," which stars the late Florence Henderson, was shot in Columbia and will debut at the St. Louis International Film Festival.

"Bad Grandmas" Trailer

1:35

"Bad Grandmas" Trailer
How to help save the pollinators vital to our food supply 4:57

How to help save the pollinators vital to our food supply
Collinsville kid became a role model after returning $13,000 1:49

Collinsville kid became a role model after returning $13,000

View More Video