The Price Is Right Live is coming to St. Louis in February

The interactive stage show, The Price is Right Live, is coming to the Fabulous Fox Theater in St. Louis on February 13, 2018. Tickets for the show go on sale at 10 a.m. this Friday, Nov. 3.
According to a press release, the show has been playing to near sold-out audiences for more than 14 years, entertained millions of guests and given away more than 12 million dollars in cash and prizes. Prizes may include appliances, vacations and possibly a new car.
Tickets cost from $35 to $55, depending on where the seat is located in the theater. Tickets can be purchased by calling Metrotix at 314-534-1111 or 800-293-5949.
For more information about the show, go to priceisrightlive.com.
