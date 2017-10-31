More Videos

  A risky Halloween for your eyes?

    Spooky, colorful and weird contact lenses are widely available online. U.S. law requires sellers to get a prescription to sell any contact lenses, including decorative lenses that don't correct the wearer's vision. A correct fit and proper care reduce risks of damage to your eyes.

David Pulliam The Kansas City Star