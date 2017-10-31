Spooky, colorful and weird contact lenses are widely available online. U.S. law requires sellers to get a prescription to sell any contact lenses, including decorative lenses that don't correct the wearer's vision. A correct fit and proper care reduce risks of damage to your eyes.
David PulliamThe Kansas City Star
More Videos
0:56
A risky Halloween for your eyes?
1:35
"Bad Grandmas" Trailer
4:57
How to help save the pollinators vital to our food supply
1:49
Collinsville kid became a role model after returning $13,000
1:17
Fairview Heights woman gets dream job as flight attendant
2:46
Giant golf ball sculpture is famous in The Orchards neighborhood
2:27
Painted rock hunting fad lands in area communities
1:08
Doctor retires after 50 years in community treating poor and minorities
0:59
Cahokia teen making full recovery from liver transplant
1:43
Hidden Lake Winery has new owners
0:41
Maryville native works to provide clean water to poor communities
Dr. Lloyd Thompson, 83, is retiring after working in the region for 50 years. Many of his patients were low-income, minority residents of East St. Louis, Centreville, Sauget and other communities that have trouble attracting young doctors.
Saint Louis University sophomore Conner Highlander, a 19-year-old Maryville native and member of Engineers Without Borders, traveled to Peru in May to build a solar desalination unit to provide clean water to a rural village of roughly 200 people.