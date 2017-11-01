25 years ago, 5 nuns were murdered in Liberia. Their legacy continues today.

SHARE COPY LINK More Videos 0:45 Christian Knebelkamp, undocumented German immigrant, kicked off city council in 1918 Pause 1:33 How to respond if you receive a robocall 1:14 Sights and Sounds from Wing It at St. Clair Square 2:24 Do your part to stop the spread of flu at home 1:22 Candy, ice cream, and craft soda shop coming to Belleville 1:23 19 members of area family attended SWIC 3:16 Take a ride inside Google's self-driving car 1:07 An inside look at a new gym made for kids 1:34 This holiday drink will make you merry 3:05 Edwardsville student creates winning app Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Facebook

Twitter

Email

It is the 25th anniversary of the murder of five nuns from Ruma in Liberia. hwiechert@bnd.com

It is the 25th anniversary of the murder of five nuns from Ruma in Liberia. hwiechert@bnd.com