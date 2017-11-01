Trivia nights, meat shoots and more to do this weekend

What’s Happening for Nov. 2.
Events
▪ 5k/10k Soup Walk — Registration 9 a.m. to noon. Finish by 3 p.m. Saturday, Faith Lutheran Church, 520 E. Highway 50, O’Fallon. $3 fee. Walkers asked to bring 1 can of chicken noodle or vegetable soup for the soup pot. Soup and hot bread following the walk. Also bring non-perishable food item for food pantry. Trudy Duffman: trudyduffman@yahoo.com or www.illinois-trekkers.org.
▪ 618 Jeeps: Stop Heroin Ride — 12:30-7 p.m. Saturday. Meet at the Piasa Bird, Alton. A family-friendly ride to be lead by 618 Jeeple Charlie Webster to support all who have lost family members to heroin. All donations collected will go to www.stopheroin.org.
▪ Ameren ‘Warm Neighbors Cool Friends’ program — 10 a.m. to noon. Friday. Main Street Community Center, 1003 N. Main St., Edwardsville. A representative for the Ameren “Warm Neighbors Cool Friends” program will be at the center to accept applications for bill payment assistance. Applicants must be at least 66, active Ameren customers with no bill over $750. Appointments required: 618-656-0300 or info@mainstcc.org.
▪ Memorial Hospital: Babysitting 101 Class — 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, Community Conference Room, 4700 Memorial Drive, Belleville. Introduction to the basics of babysitting. No age requirement. Workbook and snack provided. Cost $30 and registration required. Register: 314-454-5437.
▪ Belleville’s Old Town Farmer’s Market — 7:30 a.m. to noon Saturday. First block of South Charles, Belleville. Locally grown veggies, fruit, pasture raised beef, plants and crafts. Last market of the season.
▪ Blood Drive: Berean Christian School — 3-6:30 p.m. Monday. Edgemont Bible Church-Gym, 5100 N. Illinois St., Fairview Heights. Schedule an appointment: 618-825-0609 or www.bloodcenterimpact.org, sponsor code 10662.
▪ Greater Belleville Chamber of Commerce: Family Football Day — Tailgating at Union School Parking Lot, 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday. Game at Lynx Stadium, 1 p.m. Admission $10. Kids 12 and under free. Register at Bellevillechamber.org.
▪ Day of the Dead celebration and fundraiser — 5-8 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 2. Cleveland Heath Event Space, 106 N. Main St., Edwardsville. Tickets $20 includes tacos, chips and salsa and 2 drinks. Door prizes and raffle tickets, $1 each or 6 for $5. Do not need to be present to win. “Dia de Muertos” items and gift baskets for prizes. Fundraiser sponsored by the Friends of Valley View Cemetery. Tickets: Jeanne, 618-980-9095.
▪ Songs of the Stars and Stripes — 3-4 p.m. Sunday. Edwardsville Public Library, 112 S. Kansas St. Rick Pickren gives an early Veteran’s Day musical performance of patriotic songs. 618-692-7556.
▪ GriefShare: Surviving the Holidays seminar — 6-7:30 p.m. Tuesday. Good Shepherd Lutheran Church, 1300 Beltline Road, Collinsville. Seminar for people facing the holidays after a loved one’s death. Cost $5. This event features video interview with counselors, grief experts and others who offer practical suggestions and reassurance for attendees. Information: Jeanette 618-344-3151 or lcookparishnurse@charter.net.
▪ ‘LoL $10,000 Sock Hop’ — 6 p.m. Friday. KC Hall, Highland. Elimination drawing with 250 certificates to be sold. Buffet open 6-8 p.m. Proceeds benefiting Leaps of Love. Tickets available online: www.leapsoflove.org or 618-410-7212.
▪ Metro Construction Career Expo — 5-7 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 2. Belle Clair Fairgrounds, 200 S. Belt East, Belleville. For anyone interested in a career in the construction trades.
▪ Open House: Stillpointe Wellness Center, the Elysian Fields — 1:30-6 p.m. Saturday. 2135 Dorothy Drive, Belleville. An open house to view a new approach to small-scale, sustainable living. This event features music, art, food and wine. See the Stillpointe Facebook page for more information.
▪ Quit Smoking Tips and Support — 1:30-3:30 p.m. Wednesday. Cancer Treatment Center, Therapeutic Learning Center, 4000 N. Illinois Lane, Swansea. Meeting with pharmacist, dietitian and cessation counselor. Program is free, registration is encouraged. www.mymemorialnetwork.com/events or 618-257-5649.
▪ Relay For Life of Randolph County Kick-Off Event — 6 p.m. Monday. Red Bud VFW Post, 839 South Main St., Red Bud. Learn what will happen at the Relay Festival in May 2018. Registration will be available for new teams or existing teams. There will be food and drinks. The theme for 2018 is “Relay Around the World.”
▪ Saturdays at the Museum: Feasting on History — 10 a.m.-noon Saturday. Victorian Home Museum, 701 E. Washington St., Belleville. Experience eating and food customs from the past. This event features demonstrations, displays and tastings.
▪ Special Olympics: Southern Sectional Bowling — Opening ceremonies 9 a.m. Sunday. St. Clair Bowl, 5950 Old Collinsville Road, Fairview Heights. Competition begins 9:30 a.m. The public is invited to cheer on Special Olympics athletes. To volunteer: swhitlatch@soill.org or 618-654-6680.
▪ Square Dance — 2-4:30 p.m. Sunday. Immanuel Lutheran Church Hall, 522 S. Church, Waterloo. Fingerfood, caller John Stuart. Sponsored by the Waterloo Quadrilles Square Dance Club. 618-939-7069.
▪ Square and Round Dance — 7-9:30 p.m. Friday. Caseyville Township Building, 10001 Bunkum Road, Fairview Heights. Sponsor: Dandy Dancers. Theme: Hobos, hot dogs and chili. Curt Braffet calling. Pat Hilton cueing. Eunice Peterson, 618-660-6030.
▪ Union UMW Quarter Auction —Doors open 5:30 p.m. Auction at 6:30 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 2. Union UMC, 721 E. Main St., Belleville. 13 vendors. Bring snacks, sloppy joes and drinks available for purchase. Reserve a table: Jenny, jcjohn@ezeeweb.com or 618-792-7810.
Club News
▪ Belleville Chapter of PFLAG — 6:30 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 2. St. Paul United Church of Christ, Belleville. Viewing of the National Geographic’s documentary, “Gender Revolution with Katie Couric” will continue. Meetings are free and open to the public. 618-977-5078
▪ Collinsville Woman’s Club: Fall Fashions, Food and Fun — 11 a.m. Saturday. First United Presbyterian Church, Collinsville. A festive luncheon, program and fashions by Christopher and Banks. Donna Green, commentator. Cost $15. Information and reservations: Linda, 618-406-4350.
▪ Granite City Senior Club Bingo — 1-4 p.m. Sunday. Granite City Township Hall, 2060 Delmar, Granite City. Admission $1, cards 4 for $1. For all seniors 50 and older. Refreshments served. 618-444-6771.
▪ International Women’s Organization — 7 p.m. Tuesday. Eden Village Community Room, 200 S. Station Road, Glen Carbon. Speaker: Krystel Vannia Perea Gongora from Peru. She will share the cultural heritage of the Peruvian people. Refreshments are served. Everyone welcome. Esther, 618-406-0259 or Barbara, 618-830-5804.
▪ NARFE Chapter 1019 — 11 a.m. Wednesday, Nov. 8. Golden Corral, 3360 Green Mount Crossing Road, Shiloh. Guests are always welcome. Tim Cantwell, MidAmerica St. Louis Airport director, will be the speaker.
▪ O’Fallon Garden Club — 6 p.m. Tuesday, Rock Springs Park, 1428 E. 3rd St., O’Fallon. Program: “Winter Chores with Effingers.” Event is free and open to the public. All ages are welcome. Harriet S. Baker: 618-632-5530 or 618-580-5530.
▪ Polish American Ladies Society — 11:30 a.m. Tuesday. Caseyville Township Building, 10001 Bunkum Road, Fairview Heights. Theme: Thanks and Giving. Wearing orange is optional. Brown bag lunch with desserts provided by Nov. hostesses. Bring Thanksgiving items or monetary donation for food pantry, thank you cards for veterans, unwrapped toy for children’s Christmas. Election of PALS officers will take place.
▪ St. Clair County Garden Club — 11:30 a.m. Tuesday. Crehan’s, 5500 North Belt West near the Sky View Drive-in Theater. Cost $13. Thomas May of the Illinois Audubon Society will speak on “What Makes an Owl, an Owl.” Theme suggestion is “We Give Thanks.” Sue Beach will introduce the newest dahlia, “Fashion Monger.” Reservations due by Friday, Nov. 3. Contact Dianna McCoy, 618-791-2246.
▪ St. Clair County Genealogical Society — 7 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 2. St. Luke’s Parish Hall, 226 N. Church St., Belleville. Guest speaker, Gloria Perry, will speak about “Lights in the Window,” the story of her father and his fascination with Christmas. Meeting is free and open to the public. www.stclair-ilgs.org.
Food
▪ Aviston Legion Fish & Chicken Fry — 4:30-7 p.m. Friday. American Legion Post 1239, 601 S. Clinton, Aviston. Cod, catfish, shrimp, chicken strips, sides. Eat in or carryout. 618-228-7311 or www.avistonlegion.com.
▪ Caseyville Fish Fry — 4-7 p.m. Friday, Caseyville VFW Post 1117, 415 N. Long, Caseyville. Fish plates, desserts, sandwiches, burgers and more. Bingo at 7 p.m.
▪ Chili Dinner: St. John Lutheran Youth Fellowship-Baldwin — 11 a.m.-1:30 p.m. Sunday. St. John Lutheran, Baldwin. Chili, ham sandwiches and more. Bulk chili will be for sale, bring your own container.
▪ Collinsville Fish Fry — 3-8 p.m. Friday, Collinsville VFW Post 5691, 1234 Vandalia, Collinsville. Eat-in or carryout. Cod, catfish fillets, tilapia, sides.
▪ Collinsville Fish Fry — 3-8 p.m. Friday, Collinsville American Legion, 1022 Vandalia St., Collinsville. North Atlantic cod, whole catfish, sides, desserts. 618-345-2508.
▪ Collinsville Fish Fry — 4-7:30 p.m. Friday. Knights of Columbus Hall, 1 Columbus Plaza, Collinsville. Eat in or carryout. Fried/baked cod, catfish, sides. 618-345-1492.
▪ Evening in Athens — Cancelled for the month of Nov.
▪ Family-style Pork Sausage Dinner — 11 a.m.-5:30 p.m. Sunday. United Church of Christ, Marine. Serving homemade pork sausage, sides and homemade pie. Adults $10, children $4, 3 and under free. All carry-outs $10. Event also features a farmers’ market.
▪ Floraville Community Grange Wurstmarkt — 10:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Sunday. Floraville Community Grange, 4165 Floraville Road. Ham hocks and sausage. Quilt raffle and country store. Pie for dessert.
▪ Freedom Farm Fish Fry Fridays — 4-8 p.m. Friday. Freedom Farm, 6355 Hilgard Memorial Drive, Freeburg. Due to popular demand, fish frys are back every Friday. 618-539-6095 or www.legionfreedomfarm.com.
▪ Highland Fish Fry — 4-7:30 p.m. Friday, VFW Post 5694, 1900 VFW Road, Highland. Eat in or carryout. 618-654-6367.
▪ Homemade Soups and Chili — 4-7 p.m. Saturday. Friedens United Church of Christ, 240 E. Monroe, Hecker. Feast of all-you-can-eat soups and chili. Dine in only. Adults $8, children $3, under 5 free.
▪ Veterans ‘Honor-que’ — Doors open 6 p.m. Friday. American Legion Post 581, Columbia. Dinner 7 p.m. Music 8-11 p.m. Featuring “The Dave Glover Band.” Tickets $30 and available at Columbia Firestone and Khoury Pharmacy. Information: www.honorque.com or call Mike, 618-920-0393.
▪ Mascoutah Fish Fry — 5-8 p.m. Friday, Mascoutah VFW Post 7682, 620 Donaphan St., Mascoutah. Dine in or carryout. 618-566-2288.
▪ Millstadt Fish Fry and Jam Session — 11 a.m.-2 p.m., 4-8 p.m. Friday, Millstadt VFW Post, 200 Veterans Drive, Millstadt. 618-476-1180.
▪ O’Fallon Fish Fry — 4-8 p.m. Friday, Knights of Columbus Hall, 402 E. U.S. 50, O’Fallon. Cod and bluegill, burgers, hot dogs, sides. Eat in or carryout. 618-632-6229.
▪ O’Fallon Fish Fry — 4-8 p.m. Friday, VFW Post 805, 221 W. First St., O’Fallon. Fried and grilled fish, chicken, sides and desserts. Carryouts. 618-624-2651.
▪ Okawville Fish & Chicken Fry — 5-8 p.m. Friday, 205 N. Hanover St., Okawville. American Legion Post No. 233. Eat in or carryout. 618-243-6545.
▪ Quail Club Fish Fry — 5 to 8 p.m. Friday. Quail Club, 8303 Concordia Church Road, Belleville. Cod, walleye, shrimp, wings, burgers, sides and desserts. Carry outs available. No phone orders.
▪ Shiloh Fish Fry — 5-8 p.m. Friday, 100 Eagle Drive, Shiloh. Cod, walleye, shrimp, chicken wings. Eat in or carryout. Auxiliary bake sale for charity. 618-624-5412.
▪ St. Elizabeth Fish Fry — 4-7 p.m. Friday. St. Elizabeth Church, Granite City. Cod, catfish, pollock, jack salmon, shrimp. Eat in or carry out.
▪ St. Joseph’s Hospital Volunteer Services bake sale — 8 a.m. until sold out. Friday. St. Joseph Hospital-Breese, 9515 Holy Cross Lane. Bake sale also featuring Christmas and craft items, used books, dvds and puzzles. 618-526-5351 or judy.schrage@hshs.org.
▪ Swansea Fish Stand — 11 a.m.-8 p.m. Friday and Saturday, 216 Service St., Swansea. Cod, walleye, catfish, shrimp and more. Saturday: fried chicken. 618-222-7171.
▪ Troy VFW Fish Fry — 4-7 p.m. Friday, Troy VFW Post 976 and Auxiliary, 123-A W. Market St., Troy. Cod, catfish, jack salmon, baked fish, chicken strips, shrimp. Dine in or carry out. 618-667-8387.
▪ Veteran’s Day Breakfast — 8 a.m. Sunday. Caseyville VFW 1117, 415 N. Long St., Caseyville. Freewill donation. Biscuits and gravy, sausage, ham, eggs and drinks. All proceeds go to charity to help veterans and the community.
▪ Walton’s Chicken Dinner — 4-7 p.m. Tuesday. Knights of Columbus, 5420 Old Collinsville Road, Fairview Heights. Homemade desserts. Carryout, 618-632-5222.
▪ Walton’s Fish Fry — 3-8 p.m. Friday, Knights of Columbus, Hall, 5420 Old Collinsville Road, Fairview Heights. Homemade desserts. Carryout, 618-632-5222.
Games
▪ ‘Help for Puerto Rico’ trivia night — Doors open 6:30 p.m. Friday. St. Luke’s Parish Center, Belleville. $15 per person, limit 8 to a table. Cash bar, bring your own snacks. This event also features raffles and a silent auction. All money raised goes directly to families in Puerto Rico. Sponsored by Zaida Coil and family. Reservations: Charmagne Higgins, 618-233-8660.
▪ Quilt and Comforter Bingo — 1 p.m. Sunday, Blessed Sacrament Gym, 8809 W. Main, Belleville. Doors open at 10 a.m. Early bird game at 12:45 p.m. Booths, crafts and baby quilts. Raffles, pot of gold, color ball. Bring canned good for a free card.
▪ St. Luke Perpetual Help Sodality Luncheon, Card Party and Bingo —Noon, Tuesday. St. Luke’s Parish Hall, 226 N. Church St., Belleville. Cost $7. Features cards, bingo or game of choice with prizes. Menu: chicken pasta casserole, coleslaw, cake and drinks. Bring canned items for Community Interfaith Food Pantry.
▪ St. Ann Altar Sodality’s Quilt and Cash Bingo and Raffle — Doors open 11 a.m. Sunday. St. Ann Parish Center, 675 S. Mill St., Nashville. Bingo begins 1 p.m. There will be 12 regular games for quilts, 12 regular games for cash and 1 coverall “50/50” game. This event also features raffles and food.
▪ Fall Quilt and Cash Bingo — 1 p.m. Sunday. St. John the Baptist Catholic Church, Munier Parish Center, 111 S. Julia, Smithton. Sandwiches, desserts, refreshments served from 10:30 a.m.-1 p.m. Carry outs available. $1 per card. This event features attendance prizes, raffle, pot of gold and basket raffle. Bring your own covers.
▪ Bridge — 11:45 a.m. Thursday. Collinsville Senior Center, 420 E. Main St., Collinsville. To participate, must have played bridge before. 618-310-1289.
▪ Bridge — 11:45 a.m. Tuesday. Senior Center, 10025 Bunkum Road, Fairview Heights. Sponsored by Caseyville Township. 618-310-1289.
▪ Cribbage Club — 6:30 p.m. Thursday. 1 Columbus Plaza, KC Club, Collinsville. Nine games played against nine different opponents. Yvonne Bright 618-344-1521 or John Bilski 618-398-1029.
▪ Eagles Shiloh Meat Shoot — Noon, Sunday. 100 Eagle Drive, Shiloh. They shoot from inside. See your shot on TV. Free bean soup.
▪ Euchre Tournament — 7 p.m. Friday. Partner night. Smithton Senior Center, 711 S. Main, Smithton. 618-233-3370.
▪ Mascoutah Sportsmens Club Meat Shoot — 1 p.m. Sunday. 1535 N. County Road, Mascoutah. Bring gun or use house gun. Last round will be money round. Free bean soup while it lasts. This event also features raffles and a 50/50.
▪ Metro East Humane Society cosmic bingo — Doors open 6 p.m. Friday. Knights of Columbus Hall, Highland. Plays starts 7 p.m. Cost $25. Features more than $1,000 in cash prizes, 50/50, silent auction and cash bar. Benefits Metro East Humane Society.
▪ Trivia Night — Doors open 6:30 p.m. Saturday. St. Paul UCC, 115 West B St., Belleville. $80 per table with 8 players maximum per table. MC is Chris Ritter. Reservation are requested but not required. Evening benefits St. Paul Senior Community. Church office: 618-233-3303.
▪ Trivia Night and Silent Auction — Doors open 6 p.m. Saturday. Bluff Grange, 8569 Illinois163, Millstadt. Trivia at 7 p.m. Attendance prizes, 50/50 and more. $15 per person, 8 people per table. Questions or reservations: Rob, 618-604-2858.
▪ Meat Shoot — 11 a.m. Sunday. Millstadt Coon Hunter’s Association, 4310 Urbana Road, Millstadt. Features food, games. All gauges welcome. “Free beer for shooters.” Held rain or shine and sponsored by club members.
Theater/Concerts
▪ OTHS presents Jane Austen’s Sense and Sensibility — 7 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 2, Friday, Saturday. OTHS Milburn Campus, 650 Milburn School Road, O’Fallon. A new adaptation of Jane Austen’s first published novel. Tickets $5.
▪ SWIC Chamber Music Concert: Linjadi Trio — 7 p.m. Tuesday. Schmidt Art Center, SWIC Belleville Campus, 2500 Carlyle Ave. Concert is free and open to the public.
▪ Freedom Winds: A Woodwind Quintet of USAF Band of MidAmerica — 7 p.m. Tuesday. Faith Lutheran Church, 520 E. Highway 50, O’Fallon. Free concert with dessert reception following. 618-632-5562 or www.faith-online.org.
▪ McKendree University students present ‘The Green Bird’ — 7:30 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 2 and Friday, 1:30 p.m. Saturday, 2:30 p.m. Sunday. Hettenhausen Center for the Arts, McKendree University. Admission is free. “The king is lost, the queen is buried alive, the kingdom is in ruins and all is bleak, but this is a comedy.” Information: Michelle Magnussen, 618-537-6586.
▪ ‘Dance in Concert 2017’ — 7:30 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 8 through Saturday, Nov. 11 and 2 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 12. Katherine Dunham Theater, SIUE campus. “Dance is the hidden language of the soul.” Tickets $12, seniors $10. Tickets: 618-650-2774.
▪ Triad High School presents ‘Hound of the Baskervilles’ — 7 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 2, and Friday. Triad High School, 703 E. U.S. 40, Troy. Tickets $5 adults, $3 students and seniors. Information: Shannon Mallrich, 618-667-8851 ext. 7139.
Worth the Drive
▪ ‘When We First Met’ — 8 p.m. Friday, Jacoby Arts Center, 627 E. Broadway, Alton. A cross between “The Dating Game” and “Whose Life is It Anyway,” performed by the Paper Slip Theater, the region’s oldest professional improvisational theater company. Tickets $10. www.jacobyartscenter.org/tickets.
▪ ‘Toys for Tots’ Golf Scramble Fundraiser — Check in 11 a.m. Saturday. Kellers Crossing at Stone Creek, 503 Stone Creek Drive, Makanda. Entry fee $100 per person or $75 plus a new, unwrapped toy valued at $25 or greater. Winner and raffle prizes will be awarded. Call or email Jason Chrzan at 618-351-4653 or jason@kellerscrossing.com with T4T in the subject line. Sponsors are welcomed. www.kellerscrossing.com.
▪ ‘Five Days in November: A Multimedia Presentation with Clint Hill’ — 7:30 p.m. Tuesday. SIUE Morris University Center Meridian Ballroom. SIUE Arts and Issues Presentation: secret service agent Clint Hill recounts fateful trip to Dallas and the assassination of President John F. Kennedy. Admission $25 adults, $23 SIUE staff, alumni and seniors, $15 for students of any school. Tickets: artsandissues.com or 866-698-4253.
▪ Misselhorn Art Foundation reception and exhibit — 1-5 p.m. Sunday. Misselhorn Gallery, 611 W. Second St., Sparta. The public is invited to meet the Sparta High School advanced art students and view the show.
▪ ‘To Hell and Back: The Healing Power of Art for Veterans’ — 1 p.m. art viewing, Sunday. Nine Network, 3655 Olive St., St. Louis. 2 p.m. ‘Take Me Home Huey’ screening, 3 p.m. panel discussion and audience question and answer session. The film, “Take Me Home Huey,” chronicles the transformation of a medevac helicopter into a work of art. Event is free but RSVP is required. 314-512-9153 or events@ketc.org. The documentary will also be broadcast on Channel 9 at 10:30 p.m. on Nov. 7.
▪ ‘Southern Gospel 4 U’ presents Lineage of David — 7 p.m. Saturday. Bethalto Church of God, 800 E. Bethalto Drive. Suggested donation of $7 or more per person. Cafe opens at 5:30 and serves chicken ‘n’ dumplings. 618-616-2815 or www.southerngospel4u.org.
▪ A Night of Comedy: Jeremy Nunes — Doors open 5 p.m. Saturday. Bond County Memorial VFW Post 1377, 2043 S. 4th St., Greenville. Meal from 5:30-7 p.m. Comedy at 7:30 p.m. Auction and raffle following. Jeremy Nunes is a comedian with a “clean” act. Tickets $25 per couple, $15 per individual, $7.50 for ages 6-13. Advance tickets for sale at Watson’s and Bond County Senior Center. Proceeds benefit Bond County Senior Center programs.
▪ ‘The Switchback Kids: 59 National Parks, One Year of Adventure’ — Noon to 1 p.m. Monday. Old Courthouse, 11 N. Fourth St., St. Louis. Free educational speaker series. A young couple from Missouri toured all 59 National Parks. No reservations required. www.nps.gov/jeff.
▪ Fishing and Night Hike Program at Pere Marquette State Park — 5 p.m. Friday. Pere Marquette State Park visitor center. Program on electrofishing with fish biologist Fred Cronin. Following the talk, kids can fish at the Bluegill Pond. 7:30 p.m. Friday. Program on owls. Hike following program to listen for owls. Hotdog and marshmallow roast following. Bring a flashlight.
