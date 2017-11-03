Use your daylight saving hour like a champ

Spooky, colorful and weird contact lenses are widely available online. U.S. law requires sellers to get a prescription to sell any contact lenses, including decorative lenses that don't correct the wearer's vision. A correct fit and proper care reduce risks of damage to your eyes.
Dr. Lloyd Thompson, 83, is retiring after working in the region for 50 years. Many of his patients were low-income, minority residents of East St. Louis, Centreville, Sauget and other communities that have trouble attracting young doctors.
Saint Louis University sophomore Conner Highlander, a 19-year-old Maryville native and member of Engineers Without Borders, traveled to Peru in May to build a solar desalination unit to provide clean water to a rural village of roughly 200 people.