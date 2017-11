More Videos

1:00 Life and legacy of Elvis Presley celebrated at new entertainment complex in Memphis

2:32 St. Elizabeth's welcomes first baby born at new hospital

1:47 Use your daylight saving hour like a champ

1:38 Which kind of Krispy Kreme doughnut would you be?

2:19 Meet the 90-year-old grocery bagger who works in Fairview Heights

1:19 The Martyrs of Charity from Ruma

0:56 A risky Halloween for your eyes?

1:35 "Bad Grandmas" Trailer

4:57 How to help save the pollinators vital to our food supply

1:49 Collinsville kid became a role model after returning $13,000

1:17 Fairview Heights woman gets dream job as flight attendant

2:46 Giant golf ball sculpture is famous in The Orchards neighborhood