Celebrate the 150th birthday of the National Grange at this local event

The public is invited to the Pomona Grange’s celebration of the 150th birthday of the National Grange at 4 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 3, at the Turkey Hill Grange, 1375 E. Highway 15, Belleville. A pot luck supper will begin at 5:15 p.m.
Lynette Schaeffer, the Illinois State Grange president and a National Grange executive board member, will preside over the evening. William Shannon, of the St. Clair County Historical Society, will present, “A History of Granges in St. Clair County.”
The National Grange, founded Dec. 4, 1867, is one of the nation’s oldest general farm and rural public interest organizations. It was the first national organization to give the vote to women, 60 years prior to the adoption of universal suffrage in the United States. The National Grange is headquartered in Washington D.C., one block from the White House and was dedicated by President Eisenhower in 1952.
