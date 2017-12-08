The Holiday Candlelight House Tour will take place rain or shine.
The Holiday Candlelight House Tour will take place rain or shine. Cara Anthony canthony@bnd.com
The Holiday Candlelight House Tour will take place rain or shine. Cara Anthony canthony@bnd.com

Metro-East Living

Holiday Candlelight House Tour is this Sunday in Belleville

By Compiled by Heidi Wiechert

hwiechert@bnd.com

December 08, 2017 07:00 AM

UPDATED 1 MINUTE AGO

The 24th Holiday Candlelight House Tour is 2-6 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 10. A ticket must be presented to pick up a tour booklet at the Belleville Philharmonic, 116 N. Jackson St., Belleville. Tickets cost $15 in advance and $20 at door. To purchase in advance, go online to eventbrite.com.

housetour1
The 24th Holiday Candlelight House Tour is 2 to 6 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 10. A ticket must be presented to pick up a tour booklet at the Belleville Philharmonic, 116 N. Jackson St., Belleville.
Cara Anthony canthony@bnd.com

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

This event will take place in rain or shine.

The house tour views multiple locations in Belleville. It is hosted by the St. Clair County Historical Society. Questions: call 618-234-0600 or email stcchs.curator@gmail.com.

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • How to cook a championship steak according to a grill master

    Grill Master Joe D. Torres Jr. demonstrates how to grill a championship caliber rib eye steak.

How to cook a championship steak according to a grill master

How to cook a championship steak according to a grill master 2:41

How to cook a championship steak according to a grill master
Where does your recycling go? 2:27

Where does your recycling go?
Settles family explains why they decided to help 1:10

Settles family explains why they decided to help

View More Video