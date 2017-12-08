Holiday Candlelight House Tour is this Sunday in Belleville

The 24th Holiday Candlelight House Tour is 2-6 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 10. A ticket must be presented to pick up a tour booklet at the Belleville Philharmonic, 116 N. Jackson St., Belleville. Tickets cost $15 in advance and $20 at door. To purchase in advance, go online to eventbrite.com.
This event will take place in rain or shine.
The house tour views multiple locations in Belleville. It is hosted by the St. Clair County Historical Society. Questions: call 618-234-0600 or email stcchs.curator@gmail.com.
